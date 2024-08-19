Suphanat Khumsap

Introduction

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) has proven itself to be a cornerstone of the global energy market. As the largest producer of Liquefied Natural Gas ("LNG") in the United States, and a dominant player globally, Cheniere is in a strong position to capitalize on the growing demand for LNG.

In my previous article last August, I covered Cheniere’s growth strategy to meet the growing demand for LNG. Since then, the company has continued to deliver, with shareholders being rewarded with a 14.15% rise in the share price, contributing to the 208% gain seen over the past five years.

In this article, I will provide an update on Cheniere's latest developments, analyze its recent results, and explain why I continue to view it as a strong buy. Let’s explore the factors that make Cheniere Energy an attractive investment opportunity for the years ahead.

Data by YCharts

Global LNG Demand Surge and Cheniere Energy's Strategic Positioning

Demand for LNG is growing across the world. Viewed as a transition fuel, bridging the divide between coal and renewables, natural gas demand is set to grow significantly heading into the future. However, natural gas is not always present where it is needed, hence the need for its transportation in pipelines, or in its liquefied form, LNG, on ships. With Russian pipeline imports suspended, Europe saw LNG imports grow 60% in 2022.

Cheniere Energy Q2 2024 Results Presentation

Globally, the demand for LNG is set to almost double by 2040. Growth though is not coming from Europe as it continues its switch to renewables and reduces demand for natural gas via deindustrialization. Instead, demand is set to soar across Asia as it undertakes its development drive, growing industrial production, and boosting living standards. Indeed, we can see above that 80% of growth in LNG demand in the period to 2040 is set to come from Asia. As such, Cheniere Energy is well-placed to find buyers for the LNG it produces, enabling the natural gas to be transported across the world.

To be able to harness LNG, you don’t just need an exporter like Cheniere Energy to be able to ship it to you, you also need specialist regasification import terminals. I covered this in my previous article, where I highlighted:

From 2022 to 2024, the number of markets with LNG import capacity is projected to rise from 46 to 55. This expansion entails the development of over 380 megatons of regasification capacity across the world.

These new facilities will significantly broaden the global reach of LNG, opening up new markets and increasing the demand for Cheniere’s exports.

With demand for LNG set to grow, it seems Cheniere Energy is in a strong position to meet this growth. With the costs of building an LNG export terminal extremely high, Cheniere’s Corpus Christie project cost an estimated $15 billion for the first two stages, barriers to entry are high. To meet this demand growth, Cheniere Energy has expansion projects at various stages of development across its Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi Liquefaction facilities. Across these two facilities, the company has around 55 mtpa LNG production capacity.

Cheniere Energy Q2 2024 Results Presentation

A 10 mtpa expansion of the Corpus Christi facility is currently underway, with a further expansion in the permitting process. Further expansion is planned at Sabine Pass, pending permitting and a final investment decision.

Underpinning Cheniere’s business model are long-term contracts, providing a stable revenue base and mitigating exposure to, what can be, volatile spot markets. These long-term contracts often span multiple decades, and help ensure consistent cash flow and help derisk potential expansion projects. Most of these contracts include pricing arrangements that link the sale price of LNG to a global gas benchmark plus a liquefaction fee. The fixed liquefaction fee for the contracted volume generally has to be paid even if the customer cancels or suspends delivery.

Such is the popularity of these long-term contracts, Cheniere Energy is almost fully booked. Highlighting the importance of these contracts was the CFO of Cheniere Energy in the Q2 2024 earnings call:

if we wanted to be – we could be 100% contracted even with the mid-scale expansion of 8 to 9 and debottlenecking. That's how many contracts we have. So we're in a really good spot where – now with the EA at Corpus for midscale 8 and 9 targeting FID next year once we have the permits and we can make that fully contracted. And with the contract at Galp and everything else that we've signed tied to Train 7 or Train 8, we have more than enough to even FID in a couple of years or so, a first phase of a Sabine expansion.

With strong demand, long-term contracts, and ongoing expansion projects, Cheniere Energy is in a strong position to continue capitalizing on the burgeoning demand for LNG.

Q2 Results

On August 8th, Cheniere Energy released its results for the second quarter of 2024. Revenues came in at $3.25 billion, missing expectations by $300 million, and down 20.7% year-on-year. This decrease was widely expected, with weaker pricing for LNG during the quarter. Total EBITDA came in at $1.32 billion, down from $1.86 billion a year earlier, reflecting the weaker market for LNG. This decrease in revenue and earnings was also reflected in distributable free cash flow that fell 48% to $700 million

These falls in earnings were due to a combination of lower LNG prices and fewer high-margin cargoes sold at spot prices compared to last year. The company’s LNG export volumes were slightly higher at 553 TBtu, up from 536 TBtu in Q2 2023, indicating stable operational performance despite market headwinds.

Despite the challenging quarter, Cheniere raised its full-year 2024 guidance for Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA to a range of $5.7 billion to $6.1 billion, up from the previous $5.5 billion to $6.0 billion. This reflects improved production forecasts for the second half of the year, as well as successful portfolio optimization activities. The company also adjusted its DCF guidance upward to a range of $3.1 billion to $3.5 billion, demonstrating confidence in its ability to generate strong cash flow despite the weaker market for LNG.

Cheniere continues to make progress on its growth projects, with the Corpus Christi Stage 3 expansion reaching 62.4% completion as of June 30, 2024. This is ahead of schedule and management highlighted the project was on-budget. The first LNG from Train 1 of this expansion is expected by year-end. When complete, this will add over 10 mtpa to its production capacity, helping to meet the forecast growth in demand for LNG.

Cheniere Energy Q2 2024 Results Presentation

Management also highlighted their plans to continue returning capital to shareholders, with an increase in the share repurchase authority by $4 billion through 2027, with a target to reduce the share count from 227 million to 200 million shares. They also plan to raise the Q3 2024 dividend by 15% to $2.00 per share annualized.

Overall, this was another solid quarter for Cheniere Energy. Although results were weaker than last year, this was expected due to weaker LNG prices. The company’s long-term prospects remain positive, with growth projects on track. With a boost to the dividend and share buybacks, these results underlined Cheniere’s commitment to shareholder returns.

Valuation

To value Cheniere Energy, I employed an EV/EBITDA valuation methodology for the period to 2027. For future revenue, I used analyst estimates on Seeking Alpha, given their comprehensive industry insight and knowledge of market trends. I assumed Cheniere Energy would continue to reduce its debt load by $1.25 billion annually, to reach $22.7 billion at the end of 2027. For purposes of simplicity, I assumed cash levels would remain constant.

Based on the company’s EBITDA margin over the past six years, I predict it to remain stable at around 34%.

Created and calculated by the author based on Cheniere's Financial Data found on Seeking Alpha and the author's projections

To determine an exit multiple, I decided to use the company’s five-year average EV/EBITDA multiple of 10.21. This was chosen as it considers historical valuation trends, and by relying on a multi-year average, this multiple accounts for fluctuations in market sentiment and avoids the potential distortions of short-term volatility or outlier years.

I assume the company reduces its share count from its current 227 million to 200 million in 2027. This is in line with the company’s target highlighted at its 2024 capital allocation presentation, and the commencement of an additional $4 billion buyback in the period to 2027.

Performing the calculations indicates a market cap of $56.6 billion at the end of 2027. With an estimated 200 million shares outstanding, this translates to a target price of $283 a share, an upside of 53% from the current share price, for a CAGR of 13.7% over the next 40 months.

Risks

As with any company, Cheniere Energy has several risks that may impact its future performance. I covered what I believed to be the key risks in my previous article, but I believe it is important to revisit the key points and expand on other risks the company may face.

Given Cheniere’s operations are on the coast, its operations remain vulnerable to weather disruptions, in particular hurricanes coming off the Gulf Coast. Large hurricanes risk a shutdown and could potentially lead to damage to the LNG export facility, raising significant costs for the company.

Secondly, although Cheniere benefits from long-term contracts that help provide revenue stability, its earnings from spot market sales can be affected by price swings, which can impact profitability. With demand growth into the future looking positive, in the short-term there is a risk of potential oversupply as several large LNG facilities come online globally, potentially saturating the market and reducing prices. This risk is partly mitigated by long-term contracts, but at renewal this may result in lower prices, and also reduce potential revenue from Cheniere’s new facilities.

Finally, geopolitical risk. With LNG traded globally, its outlook is deeply intertwined with global geopolitics. Whether this be trade policies, sanctions, or conflict, these could all impact Cheniere’s operations and the price of LNG. Geopolitical risk is not just an issue in far-off jurisdictions. In the US, the Biden administration attempted to pause the issuance of new export licenses for LNG terminals. This has now been blocked by a federal judge.

Conclusion

Cheniere Energy offers a compelling long-term investment opportunity. With over 90% of Cheniere’s production covered by long-term contractual agreements extending years into the future, the company benefits from a secure and predictable revenue stream, helping ensure consistent profitability. With demand for LNG only set to rise, Cheniere is well positioned as a key player to capitalize on this growing market, driving revenue and profit growth.

With strong earnings potential and robust free cash flow driving shareholder returns through share buybacks and dividends, Cheniere is well-positioned to continue delivering strong returns well into the future, making it a strong buy.