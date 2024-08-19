RealPeopleGroup/E+ via Getty Images

The best I can say about Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) the stock is that at least it is (barely) clinging to a trading range. The best I can say about Esperion Therapeutics the company is that the business is still delivering on its promises.

Meeting Expectations

Esperion reported Q2 2024 earnings last week. While the stock responded with an 8.9% loss (which has almost reversed at the time of writing), the earnings results are what investors should have expected. First, Esperion reiterated full-year 2024 operating expense guidance in the range of $225M to $245M (including $20M of non-cash expenses related to stock compensation). Guidance for SG&A still runs $180M to $190M, and R&D guidance is still at $45-55M. The company did not explicitly call that guidance a reiteration (compare to the Q1 earnings presentation).

Total revenue grew 186% year-over-year. Net U.S. product sales grew 39% year-over-year. Retail prescription equivalents (RPE) grew 14% quarter-over-quarter and represents an acceleration in the uptrend (compared to 6% in Q1). The company sees this growth as early evidence of a coming “inflection” in the business.

With expense guidance remaining the same, no revenue guidance, and current growth around expectations, my scenario for the company’s potential runway remains roughly the same as before:

“For example, assume the company grows revenue to at least $350M in 2024. This tripling from 2023 revenue would align with ‘aggressive growth’ requiring something like 50% quarterly growth in Q2, 65% quarterly growth in Q3, and 71% quarterly growth for Q4. This $350M total annual revenue would leave around $87M on the balance sheet at the end of 2024 in the presumed worst-case scenario. If profitability is not on the immediate horizon by then, Esperion could reach for cash through additional financing.”

Subtracting out the $100M settlement payment in Q1, Esperion achieved 95% quarterly revenue growth. Thus, presumably, the company remains on track for “aggressive growth.” Cash and equivalents dropped from $227M in Q1 to $189M in Q2.

The sales execution is unfolding well so far. The sales process is critical to Esperion for getting adoption of its cardiovascular drugs and increasing scripts. The company provided details on its sales execution, including managed care efforts, which I summarize below:

Over 80% of payers had updated their UM (utilization management) criteria by mid-July

Over 50% preferred Medicare coverage

Over 21,000 health care practitioners writing scripts

Over 90% of targeted healthcare providers reached by digital campaigns.

So the effort and the reach are there for Esperion. These milestones are key to driving future revenue growth.

The international story is taking on greater shape and scope. The company talked extensively about its international progress during the conference call. Unfortunately, no revenue estimates were attached to the developments. For example, in the earnings presentation, the company simply said these international developments are “expected to be a meaningful revenue driver over time”. I provide a summary below:

Esperion expects to file new drug applications by the end of the year in the following countries: Canada, Australia, and Israel.

Partner Daiichi Sankyo received label expansion approval in Europe “as treatments to reduce cardiovascular risk by lowering LCL-C levels.” The company has launched in Germany, UK, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Hong Kong.

Otsuka completed a Phase 2 study in Japan in Q2 2024 with an NDA filing anticipated by the end of the year. Esperion also expects Otsuka to get approval and National Health Insurance pricing next year.

Growth in international patients continues at a steady clip, with a 24% growth rate over recent quarters compared to the 26% growth rate reported in Q1.

Financial Engineering

Esperion delivered good news on the financing front, news which clearly failed to impress the market. OMERS Life Sciences paid Esperion $304.7M for its European royalty on bempedoic acid products while still allowing for future royalty payment revenues after OMERS earns 1.7x on its investment. Esperion also maintains rights to up to $300M in potential future milestones determined by the commercial performance of Daiichi Sankyo Europe (DSE). Esperion used the funds to terminate its Oberland Capital revenue interest facility. Esperion proclaimed that this improves the future liquidity position of the company. The terms of this deal are quite complicated, as explained in the 10Q. Basically, Oberland bought the rights to a percentage of future revenues, where the percentages are based on a tiered formula conditioned on sales volumes and geographic mix. The agreement was amended several times over the past few years.

The prior 10Q stated that

“the repayment of the RIPA [Revenue Interest Purchase Agreement] to Oberland does not have a fixed repayment schedule, rather it will be completely repaid and extinguished when the Company has repaid 225% of the Cumulative Purchaser Payments.”

That 225% amounted to $366.7M as of March 31, 2024. According to the 10Q, Esperion ended up paying $343.8M. The $39.1M gap from the OMERS cash payment accounts for the entire decline in Esperion’s cash position in the quarter (a topic not discussed during the conference call).

The complexity of these financial arrangements is indicative of a company trying to keep all the balls juggling in the air. The net result of the Oberland and OMERS deals is a kind of transfer of revenue streams from one financier to another.

This deal came as a surprise (at least to me) as the company did not explicitly include it on the roadmap provided in Q1. The deal, of course, shows up now in Q2’s version of the roadmap.

Given this financing juggling, I decided to do some more digging around Esperion’s 10Q to look for potential overhangs that could explain ESPR’s lackluster performance in the face of good headline news. For example, I examined the terms of Esperion’s convertible notes:

“As of June 30, 2024, the principal amount of convertible notes was $265.0 million, and the unamortized debt discount and issuance costs were $2.5 million, for a net carrying amount of $262.5 million.”

As of that date, no notes were eligible for converting (the stock price is far too low: “as of June 30, 2024, the if-converted value of the Convertible Notes did not exceed the principal value of those notes”).

In connection with the convertible, the company purchased “capped calls.” These hedges limited the company’s liability (in the form of equity dilution) in the case ESPR were to rally to a very high price. ESPR paid $46M for this protection. Given the “strike price” for this protection is a lofty $55.16, I am almost sure this hedge will never get triggered. Still, that $46M had to be spent to reduce fears at the time of dilution from these convertibles.

Esperion also spent $55M of its convertible to create a “prepaid forward stock repurchase transaction.” This financial instrument truly fascinates me. The deal involved 1,994,198 shares with an expiration of November 15, 2025. Per the 10Q,

“the shares purchased under the Prepaid Forward are treated as treasury stock and not outstanding for purposes of the calculation of basic and diluted earnings per share, but will remain outstanding for corporate law purposes, including for purposes of any future stockholders’ votes, until the Forward Counterparty delivers the shares underlying the Prepaid Forward to the Company.”

The financial institution “Forward Counterparty” essentially shorted ESPR with a benefit to ESPR that at some point it could reduce the dilutive effects of its convertible. Given the current stock price and potential appreciation in the next year-plus, this company made a decent bundle. The Forward Counterparty has already “cashed in.” As of June 30, 2024, the Forward Counterparty delivered 448,698 shares to Esperion – just 1,545,500 shares to go at a current worth of just $3,029,180 as of the time of writing.

Convertibles and their associated financial instruments can be so complicated that sometimes I wonder why they get done at all by unprofitable companies. Perhaps some CPA folks in the crowd can further educate the rest of us. Meanwhile, I think all this financial engineering creates its own overhang on the stock, an overhang that is likely to remain until profitability appears on the horizon.

Warrants

Speaking of overhang, I assume the current outstanding warrants (described in the 10Q) are also acting like an overhang on ESPR. After 27,940,074 warrants expired on December 7, 2023, with an exercise price of $9.00, Esperion entered into an amended agreement with H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC for the remaining 9,024,212 warrants. This amended agreement is designed to give Wainwright a fresh shot at making money. As of June 30, 2024, there are 26,071,429 outstanding warrants with a weighted average exercise price of $1.55 and an expiration date of September 22, 2026. Those of us still hanging around in ESPR are, of course, betting that Wainwright never goes underwater on these amended warrants. Yet, the overhang from these warrants is difficult to measure except perhaps in retrospect after they have been exercised or otherwise cancelled.

Generic Litigants

The 10Q explains that in March and April, nine pharmaceutical companies filed Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDAs) with the FDA in the hopes of making approved generic versions of NEXLETOL and/or NEXLIZET in the United States. According to the 10Q, the company responded in May with patent infringement lawsuits. The company is looking for an injunction that prevents the commercialization of generic versions of its drugs until the expiration of the patents. ANDAs are business-as-usual for generic drug companies, so it is difficult to consider premature generics an imminent danger to Esperion’s business. Yet, to the extent the market worries about this possibility, ESPR suffers yet one more overhang effect. The uncertainty is at its maximum level, with no trial date set yet. On May 14th, ESPR announced a 5-year extension of its patent on Bempedoic Acid, so I am assuming this is good news and a reassuring precedent for the coming legal battle with the generics.

Roadmap Changes

The OMERS/Oberland transaction is not the only quarter-over-quarter change in the company roadmap. The company is no longer planning to file INDs (Investigational New Drug applications) at the end of this year. A pipeline IND filing will come in early 2025. Capital structure optimizations were removed from 2026 presumably because the OMERS/Oberland transaction was the main such optimization the company had available.

The “preclinical pipeline advance” is still two years out. Thus, as I claimed in my last piece, this pipeline is too speculative to figure into the investment thesis for ESPR. The push out for an IND is a reminder of the speculative nature of the pipeline.

Conclusion

It looks like business-as-usual for ESPR. It is a stock suffering from abiding skepticism and various overhangs despite executing as planned. The technicals for the stock are getting more precarious over time. The stock’s recent rallies have failed to reach the top of the current year-to-date trading range, while the sell-offs have consistently tested the bottom of the range (supported by the breakout point from last December – see the chart below). The stock will really hit technical trouble if it violates the $1.50 level, which was the low when Esperion announced a stock offering in January. Such a breakdown would also put the warrants underwater.

Thus, ESPR remains a speculative investment with a narrowing margin for error. Still, I am maintaining a buy given the promise of the company’s cardiovascular drugs and current signs that the company can execute a fruitful go-forward plan.