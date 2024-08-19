ozgurdonmaz

Shares of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) have been a solid performer over the past year, rising 17%; however, they have been on a downward trend over the past two months as a proposed M&A transaction did not proceed and concerns about the consumer had been building. Shares, though, have recovered from a recent low following a strong retail sales report and favorable earnings from Walmart (WMT). This puts shares in an interesting position heading into the company’s quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 21st.

M&A proved to be a headwind

I last covered the company in May, rating shares a “buy,” and since then, they have been a disappointment, losing 11% even as the market has gained 4%. Given my target price of $24, this has been a meaningful underperformance vs. my expectations. I never viewed an M&A transaction as likely, which is why I was not surprised to see Macy’s end discussions with Arkhouse and Brigade Capital. My buy rating has been based on Macy’s own fundamentals, and my expectation for $500-$550 million of free cash flow.

This will be a critical quarter to see if its turnaround remains on track, particularly given the decision not to further pursue a buyout. Given the share price performance, clearly some investors were placing greater hope in a transaction than me, resulting in there being more “potential deal premium” shares than I anticipated, which made my buy rating too aggressive in the short term.

I had been concerned about the ability of Arkhouse/Brigade to finance a transaction, especially in this elevated interest rate environment, which led me to view M&A chatter as more of a distraction. Ultimately, that was Macy’s conclusion as well. Macy’s management, by choosing to go it alone, is implicitly stating its confidence in the turnaround creating more value for shareholders. That leaves me optimistic we can see another strong quarter, similar to what was reported in Q1.

The performance of “remaining” Macy’s is critical

Analysts are expecting Macy’s to earn $0.30 in the second quarter. I would note that Macy’s has beat estimates for four straight years. Macy’s management is also likely to be particularly motivated to deliver strong results to retain shareholder support after the M&A developments of last month. My expectation is for the company to deliver a bit ahead of consensus as a result, which leaves me optimistic about the shares’ near-term performance.

In Q1, Macy’s earned $0.27, with same-store sales down 0.3%. However, “ongoing” stores saw 0.1% sales growth, and I am looking for a modest acceleration to ~0.5% here. Macy’s is engaged in a multiyear transformation that has it closing 150 locations. We obviously want to see as much sales as possible across the platform, but as these locations near their closure, their sales performance is less important. We would rather see strong sales in remaining stores than in closing ones, all else equal. YoY clothing sales growth accelerated a bit during Q2 vs. Q1, which should create a favorable backdrop for Macy’s, all else equal.

That is what we saw last quarter with a 0.4% wedge, and if anything I expect that gap to widen. Accelerating performance from remaining stores is critical to proving the company is more sustainably on a growing sales trajectory. Additionally, in Q1, Macy’s “first 50” stores saw 3.4% sales growth. These are the locations where Macy’s is first rolling out its new concepts and floor plan.

That initial performance was extremely encouraging and a validation of management’s efforts. We will want to see a similar 3+% pace of growth from these stores in Q2. Additionally, its BlueMercury brand remains a standout, and sales grew by 4.3% last quarter. Even as Macy’s department stores have struggled, BlueMercury has been a consistent source of sales growth. I expect that to continue.

If there was a disappointment three months ago, it was that Macy’s did more discounting in Q1, which led to a 80bp contraction in gross margins to 39.2%. Macy’s blamed this on the weather and had expressed confidence in margin improvement given better apparel products on shelves. It is important to see that margins are at least stable in Q2 to validate that the company has not had to rely on increased promotional activity relative to Q1 to support sales.

Last quarter, inventory rose 1.7% to $4.7 billion. Macy’s has brought down inventory considerably from post-COVID highs, and I would now expect inventory to more closely track sales activity. I expect inventories to rise by 0-2% this quarter. A larger increase than that would be disappointing and be a potential warning sign that product is moving more slowly.

Finally, last quarter credit card revenue fell by 28% from last year to $117 million as delinquencies and credit costs have risen, maintaining broader industry trends. While I expect YoY declines to continue, I look for revenue trends to stabilize sequentially as delinquency momentum has improved, based on most bank earnings reports.

Alongside Q1 earnings, management updated guidance, generally raising the low-end of sales expectations while also reducing margin expectations a bit. I am looking for a similar approach this quarter. If Macy’s can continue to show momentum in its first 50 stores, there should be the potential to tighten guidance. Given how much of the company’s earnings power occurs in Q4, and with macroeconomic uncertainty, I do not expect wholesale changes. Still, I see the potential to raise the low-end of revenue guidance by about $100 million while also holding margins flat.

The consumer outlook will be closely watched

As I discussed in May, I am comfortable with the overall strength of the consumer. Consumers are no longer “over-spending” on apparel. Additionally, the labor market remains solid with unemployment low. Inflation also continues to moderate, which is relieving some pressure on disposable income. While I am not arguing for robust, 3+% consumption growth, this is an environment where consumer spending can continue to rise modestly.

Indeed, last month, retail sales rose at their fastest pace in over a year, reducing recession worries after a mixed few months. Given how important the holiday season is, management commentary about the go-forward state of the consumer is particularly important. I expect Macy’s to communicate a stable consumer environment. Clearly, value is top-of-mind after several years of inflation, but with a solid labor market, spending should continue.

Conclusion

Macy’s has been executing well on its turnaround, and Q2 results are an especially critical moment for management to deliver, given a buyout is now definitively off the table. My expectation is that the company will do just that this quarter. If it delivers, I believe shares can respond positively as it has a nearly 11% free cash flow yield. Given $500+ million of free cash flow capacity, management may also begin to discuss a material buyback as a potential 2025 item to support shares.

Given my view that this turnaround should leave Macy’s with 0-2% potential growth, I view an 8% free cash flow yield as appropriate. I still view $22-24 as the fair value for the business. Given that M&A seemed to be lifting shares more than I appreciated, I view $22 as a more reasonable price target. Still, I remain a buyer, and I believe shares are likely well positioned into earnings thanks to a potential beat as well as better sentiment around the consumer.