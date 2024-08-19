Tom Merton

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) is the largest provider of renewable natural gas ('RNG') across the United States and Canada. RNG is a cleaner alternative to diesel, reducing emissions by 300%. As it is created from organic waste, there are no costs or environmental footprint related to drilling or fracking. CLNE is the type of company we need in this world if humanity is serious about battling climate change without accepting a significant reduction in the quality of life that fossil fuels have enabled since the industrial revolution. As long as heavy-duty trucks that don't rely on fossil fuels remain in the science project phase with deep losses and little market traction, RNG remains a viable near-term solution for decarbonization of the trucking industry.

From a moral perspective, I support this company. However, the financials to-date have been disappointing, with the long-term price chart demonstrating that:

Data by YCharts

CLNE is historically cheap and could make a buy low candidate as sentiment on speculative clean energy stocks improves

For the past 10 years, revenue has fluctuated. The company has seen solid growth since 2021, but that growth has merely gotten it back to revenue levels seen in 2014. Profits have also been fleeting. The company showed the slimmest of operating income back in 2018 and 2019, with losses in the tens of millions in every other year. CLNE's accumulated deficit has grown to $964 million as of June 30, 2024.

Despite the history of heavy operating losses, dilution has been reasonable. Unlike many companies with large operating losses where the stock price tanks but the market cap remains steady due to dilution of the shares, CLNE's stock price and market cap track reasonably closely. CLNE's market cap is around $730 million today. It topped out at $2 billion over 10 years ago and $3.5 billion during the peak of small cap and ESG hype in 2021. That lift in valuation occurred despite the steep decline in revenue and profits due to COVID shutdowns. CLNE does look like a "buy low" candidate within this context.

An investor isn't buying CLNE for its outstanding performance. They are buying in hopes that the revenue multiple of less than 2x improves to something north of 10x, as it did during the peak of the COVID small cap hype. There is a distinct possibility that happens, as CLNE is uniquely positioned to offer a decarbonization solution for the trucking industry that appears more palatable and realistic than speculative EV technologies. As the impact of climate change through wildfires and storms becomes more apparent, the demand for RNG could be more pronounced now than it was back in 2014 or 2019. The same could be said for investor risk appetite. So investors who buy now would be speculating not only on improving financials, but that CLNE valuation multiples would increase.

Clean Energy Fuels' Q2 financials point to some improvement, but more work needs to be done

CLNE reported its Q2 financials earlier this month, and the market has been receptive, with the stock price rising over 30% since then. Revenue came in $8.5 million below expectations, but the non-GAAP EPS of $0.01 beat expectations by $0.03. Adjusted EBITDA improved from $12.1 million to $18.9 million for the quarter. The company is still far from consistent profitability, as it forecasted a GAAP net loss in 2024 to be between $81 million and $91 million. This would be only a marginal improvement over 2023's $100 million net loss.

CLNE has over $250 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2024 along with $308 million in working capital. Operating cash flow was $21.4 million for the first half of 2024, compared to operating cash outflow of $7 million for the same period in 2023. So it looks like CLNE has enough cash to fund operations for the foreseeable future, despite still producing heavy net losses. The two largest drivers of the delta between the net loss and operating cash flow are depreciation of $22 million and stock compensation of $27 million for the first half of 2024.

Conclusion: Watching CLNE stock with a long bias

Taking into consideration the potential of RNG with the mediocre financials, I am comfortable staying on the sidelines with CLNE at this time. I am putting it on my watchlist as a buy candidate that could get major traction in the right market conditions. I view the dilution and liquidity risk as low to non-existent at this time. However, I also don't see any kind of single event that could shoot the stock up overnight. CLNE currently grades as a D- according to Seeking Alpha's valuation model, with price to book value being the only metric that is at a clear discount to industry peers. So CLNE lacks the valuation discount needed in order to make it a must-have strong buy in my books, despite it being cheap relative to other points in its history of being a public company.

If successful, CLNE will have a slow and sustained grind upwards that comes with improvement in its financials and improving market sentiment over the viability of RNG. I believe that other companies have greater and quicker upside potential and would prefer to keep my investment dollars in them. But for those who are long-term believers of the CLNE business model and the necessity of RNG as part of the decarbonization process, now represents one of the better times to accumulate a position.