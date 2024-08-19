Clean Energy Fuels: A Potential Buy Low Candidate As Financial Performance Improves

Edward Vranic, CFA profile picture
Edward Vranic, CFA
6.15K Followers

Summary

  • Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is the largest provider of renewable natural gas in North America, with its use in the trucking industry reducing emissions by 300% compared to diesel.
  • Despite mediocre financials, CLNE stock is historically cheap and could be a buy low candidate as demand for RNG increases.
  • Clean Energy Fuels' Q2 financials show improvement with a positive non-GAAP EPS and adjusted EBITDA of $18.9 million, but consistent profitability is still a challenge.
  • CLNE's positive operating cash flow and working capital ensures it won't get into solvency difficulties or need to dilute in the foreseeable future despite the heavy net losses.

Man pumping gas

Tom Merton

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) is the largest provider of renewable natural gas ('RNG') across the United States and Canada. RNG is a cleaner alternative to diesel, reducing emissions by 300%. As it is created from

This article was written by

Edward Vranic, CFA profile picture
Edward Vranic, CFA
6.15K Followers
I am a private investor based out of Toronto, Canada and I have been investing since 2003. After 8 years in Corporate Finance with a Canadian Telecom company I have decided to dedicate myself full-time to the capital markets. I write on Seeking Alpha to demonstrate my financial analysis and writing skills across a variety of industries and to take advantage of any story-based trading opportunity that may arise. My passion and greatest depth of knowledge is on Canadian small cap stocks and I consider my blog posts to be some of my best work. I am interested in any freelance opportunities that may arise outside of Seeking Alpha on Canadian or American listed stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

