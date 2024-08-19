patpitchaya/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

ImmunityBio's (NASDAQ:IBRX) stock has dropped 27% since my last look in April.

The article followed the FDA's approval of Anktiva (nogapendekin alfa inbakicept), an IL-15 immunotherapy, for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. My recommendation was to sell, citing ImmunityBio's high valuation, precarious long-term financial situation, and the competitive landscape of NMIBC. Since April, ImmunityBio has provided a commercial update on Anktiva, and treatment recommendations have had time to absorb the new therapy. So, I figure now is a good time to reevaluate.

ImmunityBio's Anktiva: A Big Bet on Bladder Cancer with Many Risks

Regarding treatment recommendations, Anktiva is one of two intravesical therapies used for BCG-unresponsive NMIBC. A radical cystectomy is the gold standard, but some patients may be ineligible or refuse surgery. Moreover, this surgery is associated with morbidity rates exceeding 50% and mortality rates near 3%. Systemic therapies exist (e.g., pembrolizumab), but they are also associated with systemic side effects. The other intravesical therapy is Adstiladrin, a "non-replicating adenovirus vector-based therapy containing the gene interferon alfa-2b."

There are also a couple of investigational therapies that appear to be on their way to the market. Cretostimogene grenadenorepvec is an intravesical oncolytic immunotherapy in a Phase 3 trial. Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) TAR-200, a "targeted releasing system designed to provide extended local release of gemcitabine into the bladder," achieved a complete response rate of 83% in 85 patients with a one-year duration of response rate of 75% (monotherapy). TAR-200 has since advanced to Phase 3. Recall that Anktiva's (co-administered with BCG) complete response rate (FDA efficacy population) was 62% in QUILT-3.032.

As for a discounted cash flow analysis, Johnson & Johnson estimates that nearly 66,000 patients are diagnosed with NMIBC annually in the U.S. The BCG failure rate is estimated to be ~33%. There does not appear to be specific data on the percentage of patients who decline or are not candidates for surgery, so I will estimate 50% for simplicity. This leaves approximately 11,000 U.S. patients eligible for intravesical therapy. Anktiva costs around $36,000 per dose and is administered every six weeks for up to 37 months. This amounts to approximately $312,000 per year.

The final calculation assumes linear growth in market share (0.5 market share * 0.8 penetration rate) until the peak sales year, consistent drug pricing, specified probabilities of success, fixed COGS and operating expense percentages, and a defined discount rate (higher than typical at 0.15 to account for the TAR-200 threat, which I believe to be very material) to calculate the present value of future cash flows. The final risk-adjusted net present value ($2.289 billion) is the sum of all discounted profits from the market entry year until 2037.

In June, ImmunityBio announced that "multiple patients were treated across the U.S. with Anktiva less than eight weeks after FDA approval." They also noted that reimbursement was covered by "multiple healthcare plans." The update caused a short-lived spike in IBRX stock. Investors now turn to Q3 results (11/12 report date), which will represent Anktiva's first full quarter in revenue. Judging by my own estimates, Anktiva's first full quarter on the market should net $15 million, while its second quarter (Q4 '24) figures to be around $30 million. Analysts are expecting $10 million in Q3 and $277 million in FY 2025.

Financial Health

As of June 30, cash and cash equivalents totaled $130.104 million. Marketable securities were $87.875 million. Total current assets were $242.83 million, while total current liabilities were $62.11 million. A current ratio well over 2.0 suggests that ImmunityBio can easily meet their short-term obligations. The company does have a high debt ratio (total liabilities/total assets) of approximately 2.5. This indicates unusually high leverage and places the company at risk for insolvency.

But ImmunityBio is not your average example. The billionaire and ImmunityBio founder, Patrick Soon-Shiong, contributed hundreds of millions to the company's financing in 2023 and figures to contribute more in the future if necessary. However, this is not guaranteed, and the company remains highly dependent on its founder; on the plus side, Anktiva's revenue potential should allay some financial worries.

Still, because the company is not profitable, I will estimate for cash runway. In the six months ended June 30, ImmunityBio utilized $207.329 million in operating activities. This suggests a cash burn rate of $34.5 million every month. If we divide the company's cash and marketable securities by this figure, it implies six months of cash runway.

Note: Cash runway and burn estimates are based on historical data and my analysis and should be viewed as estimates only. The term "cash burn" can encompass various factors beyond cash flow, making these estimates somewhat subjective. If companies provide forward-looking estimates in their earnings releases, I will include them to supplement my analysis.

Risk/Reward Analysis & Investment Recommendation

Given the recent developments, investors should expect big things from ImmunityBio's Anktiva in BCG-unresponsive NMIBC. However, it is not without a plethora of risks, including an atypical "key person risk." Anktiva faces existing competition on the market, and therapies like TAR-200 could significantly diminish its market share in the near future. Importantly, although ImmunityBio has a financial safety net, of sorts, in Dr. Soon-Shiong, its finances are, after all, constrained (see my past discussion on the $300 million RIPA) and this may limit the company's ability to navigate the BCG-unresponsive NMIBC market. There are also risks ordinary investors would not imagine, like, for example, ongoing BCG shortages that may limit Anktiva's availability (as it is co-administered with BCG).

If IBRX had only been about Anktiva in BCG-unresponsive NMIBC and a couple of other potential indications, I might have been more willing to jump aboard. However, IBRX is much more complicated than that, and I respectfully decline to embark on such a journey as long as ImmunityBio's existence is primarily dependent on one man (maintaining "sell"). IBRX could be a good fit within a barbell portfolio for investors who are comfortable with the company's future being in the hands of one person.

A few developments could alter my opinion. For example, if Anktiva demonstrates strong efficacy and/or safety benefits in other indications, such as lung cancer, it will significantly increase its market potential. Furthermore, ImmunityBio could secure a partnership in which upfront payments significantly increase their cash runway without diluting shareholder value. Lastly, Anktiva could outperform my estimates in BCG-unresponsive NMIBC.