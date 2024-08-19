Digital Vision./DigitalVision via Getty Images

All that glitters is not gold. But sometimes, new data, new developments, and new perspectives change your opinion. When I first covered Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) in February 2023, I found the company very interesting given its focus on the lunar economy, which, at the time, differentiated it from other public space exploration companies. That said, I thought investors should take a more cautious approach toward LUNR stock, as I felt Mr. Market had overcompensated LUNR based more on hype than fundamentals. Since then, LUNR stock has declined almost 90% from $38 to just $4. Last February, when the IM-1 mission was launched with the Nova-C lander, I was again impressed by the achievement but continued to believe that it was too early to jump on board LUNR.

After digesting the second-quarter earnings report and acknowledging the more reasonable valuation, I am upgrading Intuitive Machine stock to a buy rating today.

Intuitive Machines' Impressive Financial Performance Fails To Entice Me

Intuitive Machines reported $41.4 million in revenue for the second quarter, bringing H1 2024 revenue to $114.5 million, well ahead of the $79.5 million in revenue the company reported in 2023. The operating loss increased from $13.2 million a year ago to $28.2 million alongside the 130% YoY growth in revenue, which came on the back of increased rent payments for the corporate head office and higher employee compensation benefits. The company raised the low end of the full-year revenue guidance from $200 million to $210 million as the management is growing increasingly confident about the revenue recognition potential of the OMES-3 contract, which has a maximum ordering value of $719 million. As of June, Intuitive Machines had added $70 million in new backlog this year.

Exhibit 1: Intuitive Machine revenue

FinChat.io

Intuitive Machines ended the second quarter with $31.6 million in cash and no long-term debt, and the management believes this cash balance will be sufficient to fund business operations through the next 12 months. The company certainly is in better financial shape than many of its space exploration peers, but operating cash outflows have intensified in recent quarters.

Exhibit 2: Intuitive Machines operating cash flow

FinChat.io

Instead of tapping debt markets, Intuitive Machines has resorted to exercising warrants to raise cash in recent times, diluting the ownership of shareholders.

Exhibit 3: Intuitive Machines issuance of common stock

FinChat.io

Although I am impressed by the company's financial performance this year - it's hard not to be impressed when a company is growing in leaps and bounds while landing new contracts - it's important to note that these are still very early days for the company. More than the numbers, therefore, investors should focus on the underlying technology of the company to determine whether Intuitive Machines is poised to enjoy long-lasting competitive advantages.

The Intensifying Battle For Lunar Supremacy Is Good News For Intuitive Machines

Behind the surface, the space race between the U.S. and China is intensifying, and China seems to be ahead, for now. Last June, China successfully completed the historic Change 6 mission, bringing the first-ever rock sample from the far side of the moon. China's ambitious plans for the lunar economy include sending astronauts to the moon by 2030 and building a lunar base by 2035. The United States, having launched 49 missions to the moon compared to China's 9, remains the leader in this space, but China's rise has been remarkable in recent years.

Exhibit 4: Lunar missions launched by country

WSJ

Understanding the threat posed by China, the U.S. established the Artemis Accords in October 2020, a series of agreements between partnering nations to explore space peacefully, without threatening the national security of any partner nation. So far, 43 nations including India, Australia, Germany, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom have partnered with the United States to establish the Artemis Accords. China, in response to this, formed the International Lunar Research Station in June 2021 by partnering with Russia to explore the opportunities in the lunar economy. Since then, several other nations have joined the program, including Pakistan, Egypt, Venezuela, and Thailand.

These developments may sound like trouble from a geopolitical stability perspective, but for the space exploration sector, this feels like an opportunity to grow. Euroconsult, a leading space consulting firm, projects government space exploration spending to grow from $26 billion in 2023 to $33 billion by 2032. Interestingly, the lunar exploration sector is projected to account for the bulk of this spending at $17 billion by 2032. Natalia Larrea, Director of Euroconsult USA, wrote:

We are on the verge of a new era in space exploration marked by a paradigm of collaboration and competition. Establishing a sustainable lunar presence is the main global focus, while also maintaining a sustained LEO human presence.

These favorable developments will expand the addressable market opportunity for Intuitive Machines.

The Improving Competitive Position Got Me Hooked

For a space exploration company to enjoy long-lasting competitive advantages, I believe three conditions need to be met.

Developing proprietary technology that puts the company in an industry-leading position. Attracting high-quality talent. Securing partnerships with major government and private entities, especially ones that lead to long-term service contracts.

As I highlighted in my first Intuitive Machines article more than a year ago, the company is led by a competent management team and does not lack high-quality talent. Below is an excerpt from my first article.

Intuitive Machines is led by a team of highly competent executives with decades of industry experience. Kam Ghaffarian, the founder of Axiom Space, is also a co-founder of Intuitive Machines and serves as the Executive Chairman as well. Steve Altemus is the President and CEO of the company - he has been since Intuitive's founding in 2013 - and he served as the Deputy Director of NASA, Johnson Space Center before joining Intuitive Machines.

I believe Intuitive Machines is showing some early signs of sustainable technological advancements after monitoring the company, the lunar economy, and Intuitive's peers for over a year.

The success of the IM-1 mission forms the backbone for Intuitive Machines to extend its partnerships with NASA and puts the company in an advantageous position to secure lucrative contracts from both government and commercial space giants. Intuitive is now positioned uniquely as the only contractor with proven delivery and autonomous operation capabilities on the lunar surface, which, in my opinion, tilts the odds in favor of the company to emerge as the undisputed leader in facilitating the underlying infrastructure development for the lunar economy.

The lunar lander technology developed by Intuitive Machines, the company's investments in deep space communication capabilities, and the highly integrated mission operations software are some of the technological strengths that Intuitive Machines can leverage to enjoy long-term competitive advantages. The company's commercialization strategy, which is centered around three pillars - delivery services, data transmission services, and autonomous operations - seems to incorporate the strengths of the company to achieve this objective.

Exhibit 5: Intuitive Machines' commercialization strategy

Q2 presentation

I believe Intuitive Machines is on the right track when it comes to securing long-term partnerships as well. Despite some delays, the award of the NSNS contract is likely to be completed this year (the company expects this to happen by September). Intuitive Machines has also completed the system requirements review for the LTVS program, which makes it a top contender for this contract as well. During the Q2 earnings call, CEO Stephen Altemus also revealed that Intuitive Machines has expressed interest in commercializing NASA's VIPER rover system, which was canceled last month due to budgetary constraints.

LUNR As A High Risk-High Reward Bet

After losing more than 90% of its market value since February 2023, Intuitive Machines is more reasonably valued today at an EV/sales multiple of 3. Today, I feel comfortable allocating a small portion of my portfolio - around 4% - to Intuitive Machines given my understanding that the company is well-positioned to enjoy competitive advantages stemming from its technological superiority, high-quality management team, and long-lasting contracts with some of the biggest players in the space exploration industry. That said, investors should tread carefully given the massive room for disruption in the space exploration sector, which leaves ample room for a competitor to displace LUNR, although that does not seem an imminent threat.

Takeaway

After staying on the sidelines for more than a year, I am becoming increasingly confident in Intuitive Machines as the company continues to move in the right direction, both from a technological innovation and financial performance perspective. The company is still a long way away from establishing meaningful competitive advantages that could propel the business toward profitability, but I am taking a speculative bet on LUNR at this young stage of the business.