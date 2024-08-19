sefa ozel

Investment Thesis

Here's the punchline, PubMatic's (NASDAQ:PUBM) has hit a rough patch. Until its prospects improve, this stock will go from cheap to even cheaper.

Although PubMatic does hold $160 million of cash and no debt, this isn't enough to provide this stock with a margin of safety.

Indeed, I estimate that paying 14x forward free cash flow for PubMatic isn't compelling enough and that investors would do well to avoid this stock for now.

I believe that over the next several months, investors will look back to $13.60 per share as a high share price to aspire towards.

All in all, I downgrade PUBM to a sell.

Rapid Recap

Back in February, I said,

Even though I'm not exuberant on the stock, as I believe that there are better adtech companies with more compelling risk-return profiles, the fact of the matter is that there's more than enough to this stock to get me bullish on it.

With the benefit of hindsight, I made a complete blunder here. But rather than crying over spilled milk, I believe it's better to just rectify my rating.

PubMatic's Near-Term Prospects

PubMatic helps digital content creators and advertisers manage and optimize their advertising strategies. They provide a platform that allows media buyers and sellers to automate and improve the buying and selling of digital ads.

In the near term, PubMatic has potential due to the increasing shift toward programmatic advertising. They are expanding their customer base with significant new partnerships, including major streaming services like Disney+ Hotstar and Roku. The company is seeing rapid growth in key areas such as CTV and mobile app advertising, with CTV growth accelerating significantly and mobile app revenue growing over 20% for the third straight quarter.

Despite their growth, PubMatic faces challenges. For instance, a significant partner changed its bidding approach, which negatively impacted PubMatic's revenue. Additionally, there is macroeconomic softness affecting several ad verticals, such as technology, automotive, travel, and arts and entertainment. These factors have led PubMatic to adjust its revenue outlook downward, anticipating a $5 million reduction due to these challenges.

Given this balanced background, let's now discuss its fundamentals.

Revenue Growth Rates Hit A Rough Patch

Let me put matters in context.

Firstly, consider this chart.

What you see above is that PubMatic was in the process of outperforming and delivering stronger growth rates than analysts' expectations. This was a company making a strong turnaround. What a terrific setup to get involved in a turnaround company -- that was the thinking, before Q2 earnings come out.

Secondly, note that on the back of Q1 2024, PubMatic's revenue growth rates for 2024 were pointing at the midpoint towards 12% CAGR. Admittedly, this is not super ''exciting'', but nothing too ominous, particularly in light that PubMatic was building for itself a nice little history of strong mid-single-digit beats.

But then, its runway ran out. And just 90 days after its Q1 results, PubMatic pulled in its guidance for H2 2024, so that the full year 2024 was now expected to grow by 300 basis points slower, at 9% CAGR, rather than 12%, which many believed, myself included, to be the absolute bottom of its prospects.

Now, a very different setup has emerged.

PUBM Stock Valuation -- 14x Forward Free Cash Flow

The problem with investing is that it's not just about valuation. It's about expectations. When a stock is cheap on the surface, this alone doesn't mean all that much. It's all about future expectations.

And as long as expectations remain uncertain, a stock can go beyond cheap, into oftentimes seemingly irrationally cheap. And to compound matters, more often than not, the market is right, to call that stock cheap.

To get more specific, PubMatic's expectations for its free cash flow in 2024 are set to around $50 million. Now, for the sake of our discussion, let's opine on PubMatic's free cash flow for 2025.

Let's make the case that PubMatic's unexpected rough times stabilize, and next year, in 2025, its free cash flow stabilizes so that PubMatic ends up making around $50 million of free cash flows again.

This puts PubMatic priced at 14x forward free cash flow. Meanwhile, as a reference point, I believe that AppLovin (APP), a mobile adtech business, with unquestionably stronger prospects, is priced at approximately 12x forward free cash flow.

PubMatic and AppLovin both provide platforms for digital advertising, but they serve different primary functions: PubMatic focuses on supply side platform services for publishers, while AppLovin specializes in mobile app marketing and user acquisition.

PubMatic offers tools for publishers to maximize their ad revenue through programmatic ad sales, whereas AppLovin provides a unified platform that includes app discovery and monetization solutions primarily for mobile game developers. While both companies aim to optimize advertising effectiveness, PubMatic is more geared towards web-based and cross-platform ad solutions, whereas AppLovin is deeply entrenched in the mobile app ecosystem.

Why would an investor seek a more expensive stock with worse prospects, rather than a stock with stronger prospects, that is more cheaply valued? For the sake of disclosure, know that Deep Value Returns recommends APP.

I believe the answer has to boil down to ego. Where one is seeking to catch a falling knife, on the expectation that it will bounce back quickly, and the investor will make a quick ''get away'' with a solid return in a short period of time. And what happens if that return takes a while to occur? And in the interim period, the stock continues to fall until it becomes irrationally underpriced. What then?

I strongly believe that it's best to have a plan in place. Even if the plan doesn't unfold as expected, that's OK. It's called life. But having a plan in place provides an investment strategy. While taking action without a plan leads to underperformance.

Upside Risks to the Sell Rating

Despite recent challenges, there are several reasons to believe that PubMatic stock could rise in the coming months.

The company's recent revenue impact due to macroeconomic softness and a large demand-side platform buyer changing its bidding approach is expected to stabilize soon. This stabilization, coupled with the significant growth PubMatic has achieved outside of this one buyer, underscores the overall positive momentum in the rest of their business. As the programmatic market rapidly matures, PubMatic's strategic investments in supply path optimization, CTV, and performance marketing position it well to capture a larger market share and profitable revenue growth.

Furthermore, PubMatic's financial health remains robust, with $160 million in cash and no debt, providing a solid foundation to support its growth initiatives. This strong balance sheet allows the company to continue investing in its platform and expanding its capabilities, ensuring it remains competitive in the evolving digital advertising landscape. The anticipated stabilization of activity from the significant DSP buyer, combined with the growth in other areas of the business, suggests that PubMatic could rebound with time.

The Bottom Line

Paying 14x next year's free cash flow for PubMatic simply isn't attractive given its current growth trajectory. Despite strong cash reserves and no debt, the company's revenue growth rates have declined significantly, from an anticipated 12% CAGR down to 9%.

This slowdown, coupled with macroeconomic challenges, casts doubt on its near-term prospects. Even if PubMatic stabilizes its free cash flow, better-valued competitors with stronger growth profiles, like AppLovin, make PubMatic less compelling.

In the world of ad tech, PubMatic may need more than just a pub to escape its rough patch—perhaps a whole new venue.