AUTO1: Further Share Price Gains Depend On An Increase In Unit Sales

Aug. 19, 2024 10:16 AM ETAUTO1 Group SE (ATOGF) Stock, ATOGY Stock
Bellasooa Research profile picture
Bellasooa Research
455 Followers

Summary

  • AUTO1 is a European online used car dealer with a merchant and retail business.
  • The company went public in 2021 and achieved a market cap of EUR 10bn, although it was still unprofitable.
  • Shares are down more than 80% from their peak in 2021, but up 170% from their lowest point in 2024.
  • AUTO1 has shown strong execution over the last quarters and has reached profitability. The balance sheet is strong with a large net cash position.
  • However, unit sales are still at the 2021 level.
Car in hand

RonFullHD/iStock via Getty Images

(Note: all amounts in the article are in EUR. At the current exchange rate 1 EUR is around 1.1 USD. All per-share figures refer to the ATOGF ticker.)

Investment Thesis

AUTO1 Group (OTCPK:ATOGF, OTCPK:ATOGY) is an online used car

This article was written by

Bellasooa Research profile picture
Bellasooa Research
455 Followers
I work in Digital Technology and I am a private part-time investor. I only invest in things I think I understand :). Therefore I do my own research and enjoy writing about it. My focus is mostly Austria, Germany and to a lesser extent the EU.IMPORTANT: My articles reflect my personal opinion and must be treated as such. They are not professional investment advice. I take no responsibility for your investments, but wish you the best nonetheless. Also, I welcome push-back and alternative opinions in the comment section. Nobody can be right all the time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ATOGF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ATOGF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ATOGF
--
ATOGY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News