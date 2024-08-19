RonFullHD/iStock via Getty Images

(Note: all amounts in the article are in EUR. At the current exchange rate 1 EUR is around 1.1 USD. All per-share figures refer to the ATOGF ticker.)

Investment Thesis

AUTO1 Group (OTCPK:ATOGF, OTCPK:ATOGY) is an online used car dealer, headquartered in Berlin, Germany, but operating across Europe. The company went public in 2021 during the post-pandemic tech bubble and had a market cap of EUR 10bn after the IPO, although the company was still unprofitable. The valuation has come down to a much more modest EUR 2bn.

At an IPO price of EUR 38 per share, the valuation was too high (but shares still rose to EUR 55 over 2021), and early investors were burned. Conversely, AUTO1 has a solid balance sheet, enabled by the IPO, with no corporate debt and a large positive net cash position of EUR 545mn (more than 1/4 of its market cap). The only financial liabilities are held through asset-backed securitization programs (which are non-recourse).

Source: AUTO1

The company is not burning through cash anymore. AUTO1 has achieved its goal to be positive on an (adjusted) EBITDA basis in Q1 2024 and will probably be net positive on a GAAP basis in Q2 – but barely so. The market has acknowledged that development and shares have appreciated 60% YTD.

While both revenue and profitability have increased significantly over the last quarters, unit sales are still about where they were at their peaks in 2019 and 2021. Management had been clear in the past that they were prioritizing unit economics before they would try to accelerate growth. Now that this is achieved, they need to focus on growing sales over the next quarters. If AUTO1 achieves meaningful sales growth, the share price will gain further.

So, is AUTO1 now a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

I am giving a Hold recommendation for the article, but I want to give additional context on why I doing this.

I think the answer to the Buy/Hold/Sell question depends on how likely you think it is that AUTO1 can increase sales over the next quarters. If you consider this likely, AUTO1 is still a Buy despite the recent rally. If you are not sure, you might want to stay on the sidelines and wait how things develop. If you have benefited from the recent rally, you might even want to sell. This is what I have done.

However, I consider AUTO1 a well-managed company with a working business model, and I think over time they will be successful with this next step on their journey. I am just not sure how long it will take and decided to take the gains as I had initiated my position in 2023.

Business Model

AUTO1 has two business segments, Merchant and Retail. In the Merchant segment, used cars are sold to commercial car dealers through the AUTO1.com brand. Dealers, but also manufacturers, leasing, and rental car companies can sell used cars themselves 24 hours online and across European borders to the dealer network. AUTO1 claims to have over 30,000 used cars in stock on the platform and 3,000 new cars are added daily. 25,000 dealers across Europe have bought used cars on AUTO1.com in Q2.

AUTO1 is continuously enhancing services on the platform. It started to offer fleet financing for merchants in 2023, and recently introduced an auction platform for large fleet owners like rental companies.

Source: AUTO1

AUTO1 buys used cars from private individuals (which is the majority and AUTO1 labels this as C2B) or from commercial fleet operators and dealers (which AUTO1 labels as Remarketing). AUTO1 operates localized websites like wirkaufendeinauto.de (in English: we buy your car) to purchase cars from private individuals.

Lastly, AUTO1 runs the Autohero platform across Europe where private individuals can purchase (and sell) used cars, plus add-on services like financing.

Source: AUTO1

AUTO1 has built up its technology platforms, including proprietary pricing and matching algorithms, and runs everything in-house. Over the last two years, the company has also invested heavily in building up in-house delivery and refurbishing capabilities. The company clearly wants to cover all aspects of the used cars business - be it B2B; B2C or C2B.

The core idea is that by doing so, different parts of the integrated business work together to create a positive feedback loop across the whole business. It is captured in what AUTO1 calls its "flywheel".

Source: AUTO1

For example, C2B branch network expansion creates a larger selection for dealer partners, building more Merchant demand, additionally fueled by Merchant Finance and leading to a growing number of buyers and transactions on the AUTO1 group platform. More transactions are then increasing the precision of the AUTO1 internal AI pricing algorithms and drive higher purchase prices, which brings again more sellers to AUTO1, etc.

There was a lot of hype around the online used car business in 2020 and 2021 when the company went public although it was still unprofitable. Over the last quarters though AUTO1 has shown that its business model works. It has been a long "path to profitability", but it looks like the company is there now.

Q2 2024 Results

AUTO1 announced a Trading Update on July 31. Full financial results for the first half of 2024 will follow on September 11, but the Trading Update was already quite detailed.

AUTO1 had a strong H1 2024, and the especially second quarter exceeded expectations.

Source: AUTO1

Gross profit was EUR 173mn, the best quarter so far, and up 36% YoY. 166,000 vehicles were sold, up 17% YoY. GPU (gross profit per unit) increased to EUR 1,041, up 15.9% YoY from EUR 898 in Q2 2023.

Q2 was the second quarter with a positive adjusted EBITDA, EUR 21mn vs. EUR 17mn in Q1. The adjusted EBITDA margin was only 1.4%, so there is more work to do here to make this sustainable. Although AUTO1 keeps focusing on adjusted EBITDA, adjustments are not that significant. We do not have the detailed numbers for Q4 yet, but in Q1 adjustments were 4.3mn and mostly stock-based compensation.

In Q1 2024 AUTO1 achieved a positive adjusted net result of EUR 1mn, for the first time in the history of the company. The unadjusted net result still was slightly negative in Q1 with EUR -3.5mn (but a dramatic improvement from EUR -44mn in Q4 2023). The complete financial results for Q2 2024 will be announced on September 11, but I assume the company will be net positive on a GAAP basis for the first time – but barely so.

Here is a QoQ view of the adjusted EBITDA development from Q1 2024 to Q2.

Source: AUTO1

AUTO1 has been working on its cost base, but the biggest lever is increasing gross profit and revenue through the number of vehicles sold.

AUTO1 made improvements over the last quarters, but the bigger picture still disappoints. Unit sales are now at a level where they were already in 2019 and then also in 2021. The path to profitability was driven by improvements in the gross profit per unit sold and reduced operating expenses, not through growing sales.

Source: AUTO1

Merchant business segment

Source: AUTO1

AUTO1 managed to increase the number of buying dealers on the platform (now over 25,000 vs. 22,000 a year ago) and the average basked size (which the company defines as the number of purchased cars per quarter).

Source: AUTO1

On the results call, AUTO1 management estimated that there are more than 200,000 merchants across the European countries where they currently do business. There is a large addressable market here and room to grow.

Retail business segment

The Retail business is much smaller than the merchant business, but with a GPU of EUR 2,007 vs. EUR 918 for the Merchant business it is significantly more profitable on a unit basis. Therefore, it is good to see that the Retail business is growing faster (albeit from a smaller base).

Source: AUTO1

The long-term target is a GPU of EUR 3,000, a 50% increase from the current level. Expanding its consumer loans (for car financing) business will be a lever here. Currently, the company offers financing only in Germany and Austria.

2024 Guidance

AUTO1 adjusted the guidance for FY 2024 upwards. The company expects higher gross profit and significantly higher adjusted EBITDA.

Source: AUTO1

Interestingly, even the upper end of the adjusted EBITDA range is lower than the annualized H1 value. It is hard to say whether management is overcautious. On the analyst call, there was a specific question on this, and the answer was that Q4 tends to be a seasonally weaker quarter in the used-car business.

While I am comfortable on the profitability side, the cautious guidance on unit sales disappoints me, as it would mean only a very minor growth on this important KPI. In H1 2024 AUTO sold 330K vehicles, so the upper end of the guidance is just 5K (or less than 2%) more in H2.

Valuation

As AUTO1 has just reached profitability and we have no forward estimates, it is quite hard to put a target value on the stock based on a P/E ratio. I do not think it is very helpful to consider the IPO price of EUR 38 as a relevant number. The company was clearly overvalued.

I think the best way to look at the valuation is through the EV/sales ratio and the gross profit margin.

On an EV/Sales basis, AUTO1 still looks cheap with a value of just 0.42.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Of course, that does not matter much if the profitability is not there. AUTO1 that continuous business improvements achieve results on the profitability side. The gross profit margin in Q2 2024 was 11.4% and has increased every year since 2021. If AUTO1 can – as a next step – show that it can also steadily improve sales, an EV/sales ratio of one seems achievable – meaning shares would have an upward potential of over 100% over the next 12-24 months.

Risk

AUTO1 has reached (modest) profitability and has a strong balance sheet with a sizeable net cash position. But I think due to the stock volatility (shares are down 80% from the 2021 highs, but up 170% from the lows in early 2024 lows) AUTO1 remains a high-risk investment, suitable only for investors who can stomach being underwater for a longer period.

Execution by the AUTO1 management has proven to be quite strong – at least in my view. However, the development of the European used car market regarding pricing and unit sales is a big unknown and risk. Especially, if you agree that increasing sales is the key to unlocking more value for AUTO1 investors.

Conclusion

While profit is still modest, AUTO1 has now proven that it has a working business model. The next steps are growing the business through additional unit sales and value-add services. If the AUTO1 management can pull this off, shares have the potential to appreciate further over the next 12-24 months.

Due to the recent rally, I am personally cautious and think that investors could wait for a lower entry point and for Q3 or even Q4 results to see how unit sales are performing and what the management guidance for 2025 sales will be. Therefore, I am changing my recommendation from Buy to Hold.

