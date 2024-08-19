China's Stalling Credit Market Signals an Era Of Stagnation

hxdbzxy/iStock via Getty Images

It has been almost two years since China began to relax COVID-19 controls and reopen its border, but the economy continues to struggle in the aftermath of the pandemic. The latest figures published by the People's Bank of China show that total social financing (TSF), a broad measure of the country's credit and liquidity, is stalling as demand for new loans declines.

PBOC, Bloomberg

China's fading allure as a destination for foreign businesses and investors is compounding the woes of a sputtering economic recovery. Not only are an increasing number of foreign companies diversifying their operations away from China or exiting completely, but investors are also growing weary of the often unpredictable nature of the government's economic policy response.

The Paradox Of Thrift & Why China Is Sliding Into Stagnation

Deteriorating confidence in China's prospects explains why households prefer paying down debts while companies borrow less.

An economic theory widely known as "the paradox of thrift" describes how saving more money during an economic downturn may seem prudent from an individual standpoint, but collectively, such behaviour may only exacerbate the downturn.

As consumers and businesses cut back on spending in anticipation of a downturn, they collectively contribute to a further decline in aggregate demand, leading to more unemployment and additional spending cuts. Unless the government acts in time to stimulate the economy and reinstill confidence, the economy risks spiralling into stagnation.

This is why many economists are hardly surprised by China's deteriorating economic state. With the real estate sector still burdened by an enormous amount of bad debt, tepid sales, stalled construction projects, and declining prices, potential buyers are delaying their purchases until they believe prices have hit rock bottom. A weak job market has also left many Chinese youths feeling demoralised and disenchanted with the promise of prosperity and progress that uplifted the previous generation.

Meanwhile, the Chinese government's reluctance to stimulate the economy over fears of creating more asset bubbles threatens to stall the economy.

Economics Or Politics?

What is genuinely puzzling is how many analysts continue to view these problems as mere symptoms of an economic downturn. While some unknowingly assume that China's economic system and financial markets should function and behave the same as in other developed countries in the West, others fool themselves into thinking that the political risks in China can be managed somewhat.

It is also somewhat amusing to see political analysts in the financial media reassuring investors about the outlook for the Chinese economy. Today, almost every major investment bank boasts of having a team of analysts covering investment ideas in China (some of whom were locally born and raised). These analysts often offer their expert knowledge of the inner workings of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and are eager to share what they believe President Xi Jinping's next move might be. However, recent events suggest that not even Xi's closest aides know what is exactly on his mind, let alone political analysts.

Perhaps lingering memories from the boom era have blinded analysts to China's rapidly deteriorating political and economic environment today. Some argue that China's rise is unstoppable, given that there is ample room for development and that GDP per capita remains well below that of the G7.

Our World In Data

Although China holds tremendous potential for growth and has accelerated its development since joining the World Trade Organization (WTO) in 2001, we argue that this was accompanied by a political leadership eager for economic reforms and to open up to the global economy.

Many analysts fail to appreciate that China's economic success did not come naturally. Instead, it was the cumulative effect of significant shifts in its political ideology and subsequent adjustments to its economic systems and incentives.

Economists often gave credit to private enterprises and market-driven incentives for directing resources to the most productive areas of the economy and driving innovation. Although these forces were key to China's rapid development and modernization, much of the economic progress was only possible because the government stepped out of the way.

As China's political priorities readjust in a new era in which the CCP seeks to strengthen its grip and bolster national security, economic priorities are taking a back seat.

Xi Is Not The Same

China's economic boom over the past two decades was mainly driven by the opening up of its economy to global markets and other market-driven reforms. However, investors should realise by now that the current government led by President Xi is not the same as before.

Earlier in May of this year, Bloomberg published a report that highlighted how President Xi has led China into a new era that is starkly different to that of his reform-era predecessors.

Bloomberg

The report specifically highlighted the slower real disposable income growth and curtailment of social freedoms in China under Xi's leadership. The charts below show how Xi's leadership resembles Mao Zedong's more closely during the 1960s and 1970s, compared to the higher growth and pro-market era under Deng Xiaoping, Jiang Zemin, and Hu Jintao.

Bloomberg

To be fair to Xi, China's economic and political circumstances have evolved significantly over the decades. From a developing economy leveraging primarily on low labour costs and the rapid accumulation of foreign technology and capital stock to boost labour productivity, China has evolved into an economic giant that is a growing threat and competitor to the developed world.

Beijing's political circumstances and priorities have also evolved alongside the country's growing economic footprint. Having rapidly developed its economy and lifted the living standards of its massive population of around 1.4 billion, China's economic influence has shifted from state-owned enterprises towards giant private enterprises such as Alibaba (BABA) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY). The sheer amount of consumer data collected by technology enterprises and the economic influence these companies wield eventually become unsettling for the CCP, resulting in a clampdown that has since stifled growth.

Investing In China In A New Era

Recent signs of a stalling credit market in China are mere symptoms of a broader tectonic shift in the country. Not only are economic policymakers in China increasingly handicapped by Xi's pledge for common prosperity, but policy changes are also becoming increasingly more unpredictable.

Take China's recently concluded Third Plenum, for example. Analysts had hoped it would offer solutions to stimulate and support the deteriorating economy, but they were wrong. Instead, the Third Plenum appears to be endorsing the status quo where China's priority is no longer economic development but solidifying control under the CCP.

Investing in China is no longer a matter of buying cheap valuations and waiting for the economy to rebound. Investors ought to realise by now that standard investment strategies and economic models hold very little meaning in a world where the government is intent on sacrificing economic growth for the sake of control.

