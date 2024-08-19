China's Stalling Credit Market Signals an Era Of Stagnation

Aug. 19, 2024 10:18 AM ETBABA, TCEHY, BABAF, TCTZF, MCHI, KWEB, FXI, CQQQ, YINN, YANG, PGJ, EWH, EWT, GXC, FCA, KBA, CHIQ, ECNS, CXSE, ASHR, ASHS, CNXT, AFTY, CNYA, KGRN, FLHK, FLCH, FLTW, KURE, KALL, KSTR, KFVG, RAYC, KTEC, TDF, FXP, XPP, YXI, CBON
Stratos Capital Partners profile picture
Stratos Capital Partners
1.79K Followers

Summary

  • The latest figures published by the People's Bank of China show that credit and liquidity are stalling as demand for new loans declines.
  • Deteriorating confidence in China's prospects explains why households prefer paying down debts while companies borrow less.
  • Unless the government acts in time to stimulate the economy and reinstill confidence, the economy risks spiralling into stagnation.
  • What is genuinely puzzling is how many analysts continue to view these problems as mere symptoms of an economic downturn.
  • As China's political priorities readjust in a new era in which the CCP seeks to strengthen its grip and bolster national security, economic priorities are taking a back seat.

Dark stormy clouds over shanghai city

hxdbzxy/iStock via Getty Images

It has been almost two years since China began to relax COVID-19 controls and reopen its border, but the economy continues to struggle in the aftermath of the pandemic. The latest figures published by the People's Bank

This article was written by

Stratos Capital Partners profile picture
Stratos Capital Partners
1.79K Followers
Stratos Capital Partners (S.C) was established in 2017 by a small team of professionals from the investment industry with a deep passion for financial markets, macroeconomics, and investment strategy. S.C.'s original goal was to focus exclusively and extensively on the research & development of algorithmic trend-following strategies. The implications of our research over the years have not only strengthened our conviction for systematic strategies but have also led to the profound evolution of our philosophy towards a multi-asset and multi-strategy investment model. Author Bio: An original co-founder of S.C., I am also currently a portfolio manager for a family office with more than US$180 million in assets under management. 15 years of experience in the investment industry, of which I have spent 10 years actively managing investment portfolios for ultra-high-net-worth families. My investment philosophy is firmly anchored to systematic strategies that are evidence-based and applicable to multiple asset classes and across market cycles. Ideally, an investment portfolio should be systematic by design, multi-asset in composition, and multi-strategy in execution. Rigorous risk management is fundamental to this multi-asset and multi-strategy investment model. For equities specifically, I rely heavily on value investing principles alongside other factors that have proven to generate consistent beta across market cycles. Good equity investing, of course, should not be entirely quantitative in approach. Thus, a certain degree of judgment and strategic thinking is required for making qualitative assessments at the individual stock level.Disclaimer: Stratos Capital Partners is a pen name adopted solely for the purpose of contributing independent investment and trading analysis for Seeking Alpha. Stratos Capital Partners is not a registered fund and is not licensed by a financial regulator. Stratos Capital Partners does not receive any form of benefit or compensation from companies mentioned in our analyses. However, the author does receive monetary benefits in the form of payment for article views as a content contributor for Seeking Alpha. The author shall not be held responsible for any losses whatsoever that may arise due to the author's analyses. Readers are advised to exercise due diligence when making investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BABA--
Alibaba Group Holding Limited
TCEHY--
Tencent Holdings Limited
BABAF--
Alibaba Group Holding Limited
TCTZF--
Tencent Holdings Limited
MCHI--
iShares MSCI China ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News