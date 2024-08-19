Andrii Dodonov

Introduction

Compass Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) released 2Q24 results on August 01, 2024. The company update, however, was soon overshadowed by reports that the New Drug Application (“NDA”) by Lykos Therapeutics (formerly MAPS Public Benefit Corporation) for the use of MDMA-assisted therapy for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder had been rejected by the US FDA.

My previous Seeking Alpha note on CMPS in April 2024 highlighted the downside risk to the listed psychedelics sector associated with a negative outcome from the FDA on the Lykos NDA. Although the FDA decision was not announced until August 09, 2024, the strong likelihood of a rejection was well-flagged in early June when an FDA advisory committee pointed to multiple concerns about the Lykos application. CMPS and other psychedelic stocks sold off in reaction to the FDA advisory committee’s review, but to my surprise, several stocks strengthened in late July.

Risky Reframing?

Even though the psychedelics sector had suffered a correction in June after the FDA advisory committee outcome, my expectation had been that the FDA’s Lykos rejection would trigger another step down in share prices. This expectation was based on the logic that a not-insignificant portion of the market was still hopeful of FDA approval. Several of the psychedelic stocks that I follow are currently trading pretty close to their closing prices on August 08, 2024, defying my prediction. CMPS closed on August 08 at $7.00, which is almost exactly in line with where the stock closed on August 16, at $6.98. MindMed (MNMD) stands out as one stock that has suffered since August 08, falling from $7.68 to $6.36, down -17%.

So what is going on here? Why hasn’t the psychedelics sectors been smashed after the Lykos news? One possible reason could be that the market had fully prepared for the negative FDA outcome. I struggle to accept that argument, simply because in such cases there is usually a stubborn wedge of optimism in the market which only deflates once the bad news is confirmed.

Another potential reason that psychedelic stocks have held up better than expected is that some investors are being persuaded by what, I think, is a clear case of overly optimistic reframing. The listed psychedelics sector has been prone to hype from day-one, so it is perhaps not surprising that efforts are being made to put a positive spin on the FDA decision. When it comes to positive psychology, I’m all for reframing – it’s a simple, yet effective tool that allows us to step back from a challenging situation and explore other, more positive, ways of looking at things. But when it comes to investing, reframing can lead us to re-write history, ignore the facts and place too much emphasis on new hopes.

In the last week, I’ve noticed a few commentators making the argument that the FDA’s decision on MDMA isn’t a negative for the listed psychedelics sector, and could actually be a benefit. In what, I think, is a classic case of reframing, these commentators are placing little weight on the negatives of the Lykos rejection of the psychedelics industry and focusing heavily on some rather speculative positives.

Learning From Mistakes Argument

It can be argued that CMPS and other psychedelic stocks can learn from the mistakes that Lykos made (according to the FDA) in their clinical trials. This might be a persuasive argument in the case of a listed stock that was attempting to go down the same path as Lykos — being to obtain approval for MDMA-assisted therapy for the treatment of PTSD. But even then, if such a company has already commenced clinical trials, it will be difficult, if not impossible, to modify the trial design in light of the new information from the Lykos FDA decision.

In the case of CMPS, the group is working towards obtaining approval for a psilocybin formulation optimized for stability and purity (called COMP360). Psilocybin is an entirely unique drug to MDMA. As such, whilst there would be similarities between a trial using MDMA and COMP360, there would also be material and important differences. Where the trial similarities exist, CMPS could potentially benefit from the new information that it has gained from the FDA Lykos decision. However, even in this regard, I’d expect that this could only be done prospectively, and that CMPS couldn’t do much to modify the Phase 3 COMP360 trials that are already underway. To the extent that CMPS has designed its trials to suit the specifics of COMP360 that differ from MDMA, the FDA Lykos decision provides zero new information for CMPS to leverage.

First-to-Market Argument

Now that Lykos is no longer assumed to be the first-to-market in the psychedelic-assisted-therapy space, the positive reframe argument is that other companies are now better off because Lykos won’t capture the first mover advantage.

In many industries, there can be a big advantage in being first-to-market, but I am not at all convinced that this will be the case with psychedelics. When it comes to health-related issues, the ultimate drivers of market success hang on efficacy and safety, with cost being an additional factor. With many companies seeking FDA approval for various psychedelics, it is far from certain that the company that first obtains approval will have a long period of time before competitors enter the market. At that point, the first mover advantage could be rapidly squashed by a better and/or cheaper alternative.

To illustrate the point, let’s say that CMPS is the first-to-market with a drug/treatment for treatment resistant depression. It invests heavily, both in terms of money and time, and collaborates with partners to build the necessary infrastructure to deliver COMP360 to patients. And then two years later, another company obtains FDA approval for a different psychedelic treatment that has better efficacy, fewer safety issues and can be delivered to patients at a lower cost. In that scenario, COMP360 would most likely be rapidly replaced by the new drug.

What was thought to be a first mover advantage could even turn out to be a first mover value loss if the sales of COMP360 were less than the costs associated with building the roll-out infrastructure. Of course, this is a simplistic outline of a negative scenario for CMPS, and it is possible that COMP360 could enjoy a long period in which it is the only available psychedelic treatment for PTSD in the market. This is one of many areas of uncertainty that investors in the psychedelics space are exposed to – and one which the reframing arguments typically gloss over.

It’s The Drug, Not The Therapy Argument

I’d agree that the Lykos application presented problems for the FDA, given that it was being asked to review MDMA-assisted-therapy. Usually, the FDA is looking purely at the drug side of things with a NDA. If a psychedelics company can apply for a drug/compound that does not rely on therapy being part of the patient's treatment protocol, then I understand the FDA’s Lykos decision will be less relevant to the potential for FDA rejection.

CMPS has clearly been trying to position COMP360 as a drug only treatment, rather than a COMP360-assisted-therapy treatment. I think that there are two drivers behind this aspect of the CMPS strategy. Firstly, playing down the need for therapy will help with commercialization (if FDA approval is obtained), as it will lower the cost of treatment delivery. Secondly, CMPS recognizes that the FDA will find a “drug only” NDA easier to review than a “drug-assisted-therapy” NDA.

It is currently an open question whether the therapy component of psychedelic-assisted-therapy is vital for patient healing. Personally, I am inclined to think that the therapy aspect is important – although the degree to which this is true will depend on the nature of the specific psychedelic involved. If we went back just a few years, I think it would be a struggle to find experts in the psychedelics field who would be willing to say that the therapy is not a significant part of the healing effect.

The standard structure for psychedelic-assisted-therapy can be summarized as preparation, dose, integration. Both preparation and integration rely heavily on therapy. CMPS and others might argue that preparation and integration can be replaced by “support” that is mainly designed to ensure patient safety, allowing the drug to do the healing work. The advantage of support over therapy is that support can be delivered much more cheaply, being less-reliant on highly trained therapists who need to spend multiple hours with a patient. I see many potential concerns with the drug plus support approach.

Let’s explore one such concern. The mechanisms by which psychedelics allow healing are still not properly understood. However, one theory is that psychedelics promote a period of heightened neuroplasticity (a so-called “plasticity window”), which can allow patients suffering from conditions such as PTSD, depression, and anxiety to break out of thought patterns that they have been stuck in. The length of the plasticity window is not known precisely, potentially ranging from a few hours, up to a few days and perhaps even months. Whilst in this state of heightened neuroplasticity, positive psychological change (which I would argue is best promoted by therapy) can occur in a manner that would not have previously been possible. However, there is no guarantee that psychological change will be positive. If the patient is exposed to negative experiences during the plasticity window (a scenario which I think that therapy reduces), then heightened neuroplasticity could actually deliver bad psychological outcomes for a patient. Put simply, if psychedelics do indeed promote neuroplasticity, it would be irresponsible for a health system to administer such a drug that has the potential for both positive and negative cognitive re-wiring in a hands-off, “drug only” manner.

Another concern with the drug plus support approach is that it runs the risk of playing down the risks associated with the use of psychedelics. The recent growth of ketamine-assisted-therapy has highlighted the risks to patients of allowing powerful drugs to be administered in a relatively clinically hands-off way (including such crazy ideas as at-home ketamine therapy). Psychedelics are extremely potent and powerful drugs, and I think that proponents of the ‘drug only’ strategy may be downplaying potential downside risks regarding patient safety.

Patient Delivery Infrastructure

MDMA-assisted-therapy was hoped to be the treatment that would help to build the therapeutic infrastructure that would eventually deliver psychedelic-assisted-therapy.

Groups such as Numinus Wellness (OTCQB:NUMIF) were heavily invested in the roll-out of MDMA-assisted-therapy with Lykos/MAPS, having designed clinic networks and practitioner training programs specifically for this purpose. Post the FDA decision, Numinus and other groups that aimed to participate in the MDMA-assisted-therapy roll-out will need to rapidly review their business plans.

If CMPS is the first to obtain FDA approval for psychedelic-assisted-therapy, it will need to actively build the infrastructure to deliver patient treatments. Had Lykos obtained FDA approval, the industry infrastructure, including the critical aspect of health insurance participation, would likely have been largely built and fully operational before COMP360 was ready for market release. From a commercialization perspective, I therefore see the Lykos rejection as significantly negative for CMPS and peers.

Stubborn Psychedelic Stigma

I cannot be certain, but having read through reports regarding the FDA advisory committee meeting to discuss the Lykos NDA in June, my sense is that there is still an unhealthy level of stigma associated with psychedelics. FDA approval for MDMA-assisted therapy may have helped to reduce this stigma, but the negative decisions will serve to support or even deepen the stigma effect in some quarters, with potentially negative consequences for future NDA’s from the psychedelics sector.

Investor Funding

Even though CMPS and other players in the space have taken action to strengthen their balance sheets, it is almost certain that future injections of capital will be required in order for psychedelics to make it to market. Had Lykos been successful with its NDA, I’m sure that this would have driven an increase in investor interest in the sector. In my view, the FDA’s rejection of the Lykos NDA will make it more difficult and/or pricier for CMPS and peers to attract capital.

CMPS Balance Sheet & Cash Burn Analysis

As noted above, CMPS has already taken significant actions to raise capital to fund the group’s ongoing cash burn. I refer readers to my August 2023 and November 2023 Seeking Alpha notes for detailed analysis of the debt and private placement deals that CMPS has completed. In addition to these deals, CMPS has been tapping the market for additional capital via its ongoing ATM program.

As at June 30, 2024 (2Q24), CMPS had cash and cash equivalents of $228.6m. Slide 18 of the most recent CMPS investor presentation (Exhibit 1) sets out management’s guidance for near-term operational cash burn, and refers to the company’s view that CMPS holds sufficient cash to make it into 2026.

Exhibit 1:

Source: CMPS Investor Presentation August/September 2024, slide 18.

In Exhibit 2, I track operating cash flow back to FY20 and provide an estimate for FY24E operating cash flow (which assumes -$38m for 3Q24E and -$130m for FY24E, both being the top end of the management guidance range). Note that the low operating cash burn for 1Q24 of -$20.8m was due to the receipt of a 2022 UK R&D tax credit of $14.6m.

Exhibit 2:

Source: author’s calculations based on CMPS quarterly reports.

Assuming an average future quarterly operating cash outflow rate, or cash burn, of -$36m, and minimum cash covenant of $22.5m under the group’s Hercules debt facility, CMPS should have sufficient balance sheet cash, or cash runway, for slightly more than 17 months. On that basis, management's claim that the group has sufficient cash to make it through to 2026 looks too optimistic.

One “push-back” on my view that management’s guidance for the cash runway is too optimistic might be that CMPS could slow its future cash burn rate. However, management’s commentary in the 2Q24 10Q (see below) suggests the opposite, pointing to the expectation of a substantial increase in expenses. If I increase my average future quarterly operating cash outflow rate by 20% (to be -$43.2m), my analysis then points to CMPS having sufficient cash to make it through the next 14 months, thus falling way short of management’s “runway expected into 2026” claim.

We expect our expenses to continue to increase substantially in connection with our ongoing activities, particularly as we continue to advance our Phase 3 clinical program of COMP360 in TRD and preclinical activities, manufacturing and Phase 2 clinical trials of COMP360.

Source: CMPS 2Q24 Form 10Q, page 28.

Looking beyond operational cash burn, as shown in Exhibit 3, CMPS will need to fund ~$6.6m of debt repayment in late 2025. I think it is also worth highlighting here that the group’s debt facilities are rather expensive – the 2Q24 10Q (page 16) refers to an effective interest rate as at June 30, 2024, of 15.1%.

Exhibit 3:

Source: CMPS 2Q24 Form 10Q, page 17.

It seems apparent to me that CMPS needs to further strengthen its balance sheet. In Exhibit 4 I track the group’s ATM issuance. During the first half of FY24, CMPS tapped the market for $26.2m, issuing ~2.5m shares through the ATM. The ATM program has already had a dilution effect for existing shareholders; share issuance under the ATM up to 2Q24 has been equivalent to almost 13% of the shares on issue before the ATM commencement. The group has ~$95m of remaining ATM capacity – if CMPS were to utilize this full capacity at a share price of $7.00, then the group’s share count would increase by ~20%, implying material further dilution for existing holders.

Exhibit 4:

Source: author’s calculations based on CMPS quarterly reports.

Could the remaining PIPE Warrants on issue come to the rescue? During the first half of FY24, CMPS raised £37m from the exercise of PIPE Warrants. CMPS advises that full exercise of the remaining warrants would raise $122.4m — but with the PIPE Warrants exercise price of $9.93 sitting ~40% above the current CMPS share price, future balance sheet capital support from the PIPE Warrants seems unlikely.

Closing Remarks

The FDA’s negative decision regarding the NDA for MDMA-assisted therapy is undoubtedly a big blow for the psychedelics sector. I find arguments that the FDA decision on MDMA may actually be good news for CMPS and peers to be far from persuasive and lacking balance. The FDA decision is certainly not the end of the road for the psychedelics sector, but it has heightened what were already rather daunting challenges regarding regulatory approval, access to capital and commercialization.

My hope that psychedelic-assisted therapy can be a game-changer in terms of the treatment of mental health conditions and improved wellness has not diminished from when I first published on this broad topic back in early 2022. However, as an investor, I know that allowing hope and positive sentiment to enter into decision-making will frequently lead to mistakes. Given the high level of uncertainty regarding the outlook for the psychedelics sector, which I would argue has increased with the FDA Lykos decision, I continue to rate CMPS as a Sell.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.