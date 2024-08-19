The Window Of Opportunity Is Closing For REITs

matdesign24

Let's cut to the chase. The great news is this:

The 10-year treasury has now dropped from 5% at its peak to just 3.9% today, and I don't think that the market has fully realized yet how big a deal this is for the REIT sector (VNQ).

With the 10-year treasury trading at a 3.9% yield, the debt market is telling us loud and clear that we should enjoy significant rate cuts in the near term.

Not just one or two 25 basis point cuts, but much more than that because the Fed Funds rate is currently at 5.25-5.50% and such a steep level of yield inversion just isn't sustainable.

To put it simply, if the Fed Funds rate was expected to stay at 5.25-5.50%, no one would invest in long-term Treasuries at just 3.9%. The only reason then why the 10-year is yielding so little is because the market is confident that short-term rates will come down very significantly in the near term, and that's why investors want to lock in the 3.9% on long-term Treasuries.

According to FedWatch, the debt market is currently expecting interest rates to drop by 100 basis points by the end of this year and an additional 100 basis points by mid-2025:

This is huge news for Real Estate Investment Trusts (VNQ) because it means that interest rates should be about 200 basis points lower within a year from now, and this should be the catalyst that ultimately leads to their recovery.

It could lead to a very significant upside because REITs are today still heavily discounted. The market appears to be in a "wait and see" mode, not believing in rate cuts before they are implemented.

But time is now running out.

The first cut is expected on the 18th of September, which is just a month from now, and this will change the whole narrative about REITs.

Suddenly, investors will realize that the 5% interest rate that they were expecting from money-market funds and short-term Treasuries wasn't sustainable after all.

And as these 5% turn into 3% expected yields, I expect a lot of these income-oriented investors who left REITs to come right back because suddenly, it will seem a lot more attractive to them to buy 5-8% yielding REITs if the alternative is to earn just 3% from Treasuries.

Short-Term Treasuries REITs Spread Yield August 2024 5% 5-8% 0-3% Yield August 2025 3% 5-8% 2-5% Click to enlarge

Ultimately, the market is all about supply and demand.

In the past two years, REITs suffered a bear market because the surge in interest rates led to significant selling pressure. Income-oriented investors saw an opportunity to earn a good yield from Treasuries, so they sold REITs, irrespective of their fundamentals.

This is very evident if you look at the below chart. There has been an exceptionally strong inverse correlation between REITs and interest rates with REITs dropping at every rate hike, almost in lock-step, as more capital left the REIT sector to fixed income instead:

But these investors won't be any more loyal to their fixed-income investments as interest rates are cut.

I think that they will come right back to REITs to seek higher yields in a low interest rate world, and this will push REITs to new all-time highs.

But don't take it just from me.

Blackstone has been pouring billions into REITs this year, and here is what they said on their most recent conference call:

"As a result of our convictions, we decided to adopt a more aggressive approach to new investments. I'm pleased to report that in the second quarter we deployed $34 billion, the highest level in two years, and nearly $90 billion in the last three quarters since the 10-year treasury yield peaked. With inflation continuing to recede, we expect the Fed to begin cutting interest rates later this year. This should be very positive for Blackstone's asset values and provide the foundation for a significant realization cycle over time." Steve Schwarzman

But what are the best REITs to buy today?

It, of course, depends on what you are looking for.

But if your plan is to maximize gains from rate cuts as capital flows back into the REIT sector, you would want to consider REITs that could be a great alternative to fixed income for yield-chasing investors.

They need to offer a high and sustainable yield with long-term growth potential.

An obvious example of that would be Realty Income (O). It is offering a 5.3% dividend yield, paid monthly, it has grown for nearly 30 years in a row and is expected to keep growing at 3-5% annually going forward. The REIT has an A-rated balance sheet, a great track record, and a recession-resistant business model. As rates are cut, I could see O reprice at close to a 4% dividend yield, which would unlock an additional 25% upside from here.

But if you are willing to take more risk, there are other options that could offer a lot more upside because of even lower valuations and/or higher leverage.

An example of that would be W. P. Carey (WPC).

It is offered at a 6.3% dividend yield and could eventually also reprice at closer to a 4% yield level, resulting in a 50% upside from here.

WPC is hated today because it recently went through a portfolio transformation, spinning off a portion of it to refocus on its best assets, and this was followed by a dividend cut. But this has now left WPC with mostly industrial properties with solid rent growth prospects, a strong BBB rated balance sheet, a low 70% payout ratio, and yet, it is still heavily discounted.

If you go up the risk ladder even further, there are REITs like EPR Properties (EPR), that offer an 8% dividend yield. It is avoided today because it focuses on experiential properties, which are perceived to be more cyclical. But what the market is missing is that EPR is the triple net lease landlord, and it earns steady rental income from 10+ year-long leases that include 2% annual rent escalations and, therefore, it should be quite resilient to a recession.

While I don't expect it to reprice at a 4% yield, could I see it come down to a 5-6% yield as yield-starved investors bid it up? I sure could, and that would unlock ~50% upside.

There are a lot of such opportunities in the REIT sector that offer high yield, steady growth, and significant upside potential as interest rates are cut.