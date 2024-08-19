Monty Rakusen

Finding a bottom in any volatile market is difficult. While equities and assets that sell off significantly often appear to be undervalued, bottoms are usually not formed very quickly.

One of the more cyclical markets in North America is the US steel industry. There are no significant supply constraints in this often unpredictable sector, and this industry frequently sees huge price moves in short periods of time. Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) is the largest producer of flat-rolled and automotive-grade steel in the United States. Hot-rolled and coated steel account for just over 60% of what the company sells, with nearly 31% of their end steel products sold to automotive manufacturers.

The company purchased the production assets from ArcelorMittal and also acquired AK Steel, financing both transactions through the debt markets. This company sells primarily in the North American Steel and Iron ore markets. Read my previous coverage of the company here.

Over the last three years, Cleveland-Cliffs has offered investors total returns of negative 48.51 percent, while the S&P 500 (SPY) has offered investors total returns of 30.51% during this same timeframe.

I last wrote about Cleveland-Cliffs in May of 2023, and I rated the company a strong sell primarily because of my belief the US steel market was oversupplied, the steelmaker has fallen by 15 percent since I downgraded the company last year. Today, I wanted to update my coverage since over a year has passed. I am reiterating my strong sell rating. Even though flat-rolled steel prices have fallen over 30 percent since the beginning of the year, prices remain well above 10-year lows, and this market will likely face a number of headwinds over the next year.

Domestic hot-rolled steel prices have decreased in price from nearly $1132 to $653 a ton over the last 8 months, bur prices remain well above levels seen in 2016, when hot-rolled steel was priced at $435 a ton. The main reason why North American Steel prices have fallen so significantly is because when prices reached unsustainable highs coming out of the pandemic, a number of new mills were slated to come online to meet demand, and this production is coming onto an already oversupplied market. The historically high prices in this industry in 2021 and overly bullish sentiment, in part because of the tariffs that Trump put in place and Biden has kept in place, resulted in unrealistic optimistic sentiment in this sector. Construction spending, manufacturing activity, and now auto sales, have all fallen significantly this year as higher rates have taken their toll on the economy.

US steel production remains at the high end of the 10-year range, even though there is new data showing consumer spending levels slow significantly. Major retailers including Target (TGT), Walmart (WMT), and McDonald's (MCD), have all reported consumers increasingly trading down. New car sales in July also increased just .1 percent from the same time last year, and sales are supposed to slow in the back half of the year since inventory has been growing and rates remain elevated. Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest supplier of automotive grade steel in the United States.

This is why Cleveland-Cliffs still looks overvalued. Cliffs currently trades at 7.73x forecasted forward EBITDA, which is below the company's 5-year average valuation of 9.48x expected forward EBITDA, but the North American steelmaker is expected to grow revenues by just 2 percent per year between 2024 and 2026, and the company's significant share buyback plan is just loading shareholders up with debt.

Cleveland-Cliffs has disclosed purchases of $733 million in shares just this year, and management announced a new $1.5 billion dollar buyback plan earlier this year in April. These capital allocations are particularly significant, since the company's current market cap is $5.89 billion.

Cliffs continues to waste valuable capital on enormous buybacks when the company should be making acquisitions in a weak market and focusing on improving the steelmaker's low margins.

The steelmaker's current net margin of 1.78% is below the level of competitors such as US Steel (X), a company that has a net margin of 3.4%, and Cliff has had industry-low margins for some time.

Investing in very cyclical markets is always difficult because of how volatile these industries are, and there are a number of reasons to believe the North American steel market will likely remain oversupplied for some time. While Cliffs shares have sold off hard so far this year, investors should expect the company's challenges to continue to increase for some time.