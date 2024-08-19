BYLD: Dynamic Bond Allocation To Squeeze More Yield

ryasick

Bonds look increasingly attractive given current yields, and the likelihood of a Fed cutting cycle beginning in a few months. If you're bullish on bonds, but want a portfolio that does something differently when it comes to the mix of securities, you may want to consider the iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD). This ETF attempts to track the investment results of an index composed of several bond funds selected in an effort to optimize current income. This idea here is to offer investors access to a diversified basket of corporate bonds denominated in US dollars issued by both domestic and international corporations in a single fund.

BYLD is meant to be a core yield-enhancing play. BlackRock's portfolio managers build a diversified bond portfolio designed to capture the historically higher-yielding portions of the fixed-income market without exposing the fund to levels of risk outside the realm of broad based bond proxies. The ETF dynamically rebalances its portfolio to take advantage of yield opportunities as and where they arise.

A Look At The Holdings

Because this is an ETF of other bonds ETFs, it's extremely diversified from a look-through perspective, meaning it has in reality thousands of bond positions wrapped into the various tickers. The largest three allocations go to IGLB's 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB), the iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bill Fund (SGOV), and the iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate ETF (USHY). Each makes up roughly 20% of the portfolio, and because this ranges from corporate credit, to short-duration Treasury Bills, to high yield junk debt, the overall risk profile is fairly well balanced between government yield and corporate.

ishares.com

Sector Composition

I mentioned earlier that this is a super diversified fund because it's investing in other ETFs which has a significant number of bond securities. From a sector perspective, Industrials make up nearly 40% of the bond allocation. Cash is essentially the T-Bill allocation coming in 2nd. Financial Institutions come in 3rd.

ishares.com

BYLD's multi-sector approach allows it to benefit across segments of the bond market, reducing yield concentration risk and providing more stability to the portfolio. When we look at the credit quality side of things, we find that the majority are B rated or better. The cash allocation is AAA given the T-Bill positioning. Overall well balanced.

ishares.com

Finally, as to maturity, the majority of bonds live in the 3-5 year range alongside the much longer 20+ years.

ishares.com

All this has resulted in a sizeable yield currently at 4.91%, which is at the top end of the historical range. This of course won't last forever (given the Fed's cutting cycle) but for now you certainly are getting nice stable income.

ycharts.com

Peer Comparison

As you know, there are tons of bond ETFs out there. Because this is focused on yield optimization though, it doesn't have a direct comparison. Having said that, it's worth comparing the fund against the broad iShares US Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG). The two funds have a similar sensitivity to interest rates in their respective durations, but AGG is higher quality and more passive in nature. When we look at the price ratio of BYLD to AGG, we find that BYLD has outperformed solidly, but relative weakness is setting in. This might imply credit quality concerns are rising, but if that's the case with BYLD, it's early.

stockcharts.com

Pros and Cons

The positive is that BYLD gives diversified exposure to investment-grade and high yield corporate and sovereign debt, uniting exposure to these areas into one active and appropriately risk-controlled, streamlined product - giving an opportunity to maximize total income generated by any portfolio. The potential dynamism of the strategy, delivered through BlackRock's active management expertise, and its risk-management capabilities add another dimension or reassurance to the fund's execution.

The risk? There might be a bit too much credit risk exposure (though again it is balanced against Treasury Bills). The active allocation could also end up being wrong. To the extent that the portfolio is positioned for a soft landing, and we don't get one, then the current mix (should it stay) of funds would be the exact opposite of optimal from an investor perspective. Still - the hope is the yield optimization and broad diversification of the underlying ETFs themselves would help mitigate any potential dramatic drawdowns in the portfolio overall.

Conclusion

If you're looking to maximize the potential yield in your fixed-income portfolio without assuming a risk profile any higher than that of the rest of the bond market, consider the iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF. I think it's a decent fund overall, and does serve as a well diversified bond allocation fund that, hopefully, can juice out some extra income without too much extra risk. If you want something more dynamic than AGG, this is a good fund to consider.