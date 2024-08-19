LSI Industries' Q4 Glow: Beating Estimates, But Growth Concerns Linger

Aug. 19, 2024 10:52 AM ETLSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) Stock
Grassroots Trading profile picture
Grassroots Trading
391 Followers

Summary

  • LSI Industries Inc. beat earnings estimates with Non-GAAP EPS of $0.24 and revenue of $129 million, up 4% due to acquiring EMI Industries.
  • LSI's Q4 2024 saw growth in sales and new products after acquiring EMI Industries, setting the stage for future expansion.
  • LSI's valuation shows potential for growth with a modest P/E ratio, solid balance sheet, and room for stock price increase if earnings continue to grow.

gas station after sunset

sebastian-julian/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

I think LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) is set up for growth, even with some bumps in the road. Their Q4 2024 results show it: Non-GAAP EPS hit $0.24, beating estimates by a penny, and

This article was written by

Grassroots Trading profile picture
Grassroots Trading
391 Followers
Grassroots Trading's purpose is built on the tenets of delivering unbiased and balanced research, firmly grounded in solid data and entirely free from emotional influences or preference for certain businesses. The principal emphasis of Grassroots lies on small to mid-cap firms, offering Seeking Alpha investors well-founded perspectives on these frequently neglected investment possibilities. Additionally, Grassroots periodically highlights potential opportunities within large and mega-cap corporations, broadening the scope to thoroughly cover the vibrant realm of equity markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LYTS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LYTS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LYTS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News