Thesis

I think LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) is set up for growth, even with some bumps in the road. Their Q4 2024 results show it: Non-GAAP EPS hit $0.24, beating estimates by a penny, and revenue came in at $129 million, topping expectations by $2.01 million. Grabbing EMI Industries and cranking out new products helped push sales up 4% and opened new doors for the company, but —there are risks: sluggish revenue growth and market swings could mess with long-term investor confidence.

LSI Industries, Inc. Q4 2024 Highlights

LSI Industries, based in Cincinnati, Ohio, has been in the game since 1976. They make commercial lighting and display solutions. The company has grown by snapping up other businesses and innovating. Now, their products hit several markets like automotive, grocery stores, fast-food, and gas stations. Most recently, in April 2024, LSI made a big move by buying EMI Industries out of Florida. EMI specializes in making metal and millwork fixtures, displays, and food service gear for convenience stores, grocery chains, and restaurants. LSI dropped $50 million (all cash) on this deal as part of their “Fast Forward” plan to boost sales by over 60% by 2028. Essentially, the buyout's objective for LSI is a continuation to up its game in retail displays, much like they did when they bought JSI Store Fixtures back in 2021.

Progress-wise, LSI Industries saw a 4% bump in sales in Q4 2024 compared to last year, thanks to picking up EMI Industries. Thus far, the buyout appears to be paying off: LSI didn’t just push sales up—it added new products and solutions, opening a fresh business segment for LSI.

CFO James Galeese noted:

The integration of EMI is going very well and Alan Harvill (former EMI CEO) and team are on pace to deliver a solid first quarter. Multiple PMI work streams are busy identifying both sales growth and cost saving synergies.

Overall, LSI is pretty happy with the progress. They knew going into it that EMI’s margins were lower but see it as a chance to boost performance with their strategies and are pleased with how well the two companies are working together. They also see good potential for cross-selling.

For the full year 2024, the company posted an 11% boost in adjusted EBITDA and improved margins by 60 basis points, showing solid efficiency. LSI also pulled in over $38 million in free cash flow, fueling strategic reinvestment.

LSI Industries

The company used that cash to launch over 25 new products (beating their benchmark of 20 new products per year- an estimate of 30%-plus vitality rate in new product introductions), open an eco-friendly refrigeration facility (in Bangor, Maine), and expand Electronics Manufacturing and on-site project management. They also set up a Center-of-Excellence for print graphics, strengthened their management team, and promoted from within to reinforce their company culture.

In the Lighting segment, LSI boosted operating income by 5% despite a small sales dip. A 200 basis point jump in gross margin made this possible. The company is also gearing up to launch the Velocity Lighting product line in 2025. And heading into 2025, LSI’s Display Solutions Group has a solid backlog, with Q4 sales up 22% from last year, setting the stage for more growth.

LSI Industries

The company cut its net debt down to $50 million, bringing its net debt to TTM adjusted EBITDA ratio to 1. LSI sees growth ahead in key markets like refueling convenience stores, quick-service restaurants, and grocery.

LSI Industries

Project Services is expected to grow over 30% in fiscal 2025. And according to management, the grocery sector has a solid chance of bouncing back, with a book-to-bill ratio over 1 in the fourth quarter, signaling stronger future demand.

Valuation

With a P/E ratio of 15.74x, LYTS looks to me like it's priced modestly compared to its earnings and the EPS yield of 6.35% shows the company is pulling in solid earnings relative to its stock price. A 20.14% growth rate in adjusted earnings really stands out (much higher than the average market growth). This growth also matches its fair value ratio of 20.14x, suggesting the stock might be fairly priced right now, with some room to grow if the company keeps up the pace.

As far as the dividend yield, it is a modest 1.34%, so paired with a low payout ratio, it reflects the spending mentioned earlier that LYTS is using for keeping a good chunk for reinvesting. The balance sheet is solid too, with long-term debt at just 19.59% of capital, meaning LYTS can fund growth without taking on too much risk—a good sign for cautious investors.

Looking at the normal P/E ratio of 29.33x, it's nearly double the current P/E which suggests LYTS might be undervalued compared to where it’s usually priced. So if the market catches on to the company’s strong earnings and solid financials, the stock price could move up, maybe even back toward its historical P/E.

Challenges and Potential Pitfalls

The “Growth” data on LYTS paints a shaky picture, especially when thinking long-term, with the biggest issue being the weak revenue growth. With a “D” grade in year-over-year revenue growth and a small 5.13% forecasted, LYTS is way behind its sector.

However, performance-wise, when looking at peer performance (1Y) we see a different picture: LYTS is the clear winner and the only positive stock.

And LSI's overall Quant Factor comparison grades rank it as neither the best, but not the worst in the game either. Its middle-of-the-road performance in valuation, profitability, and the aforementioned growth could put it at risk if the industry takes a downturn. However, the current momentum and EPS revisions offer a bit of a safety net, so without real improvement in growth and profitability, LYTS might struggle to keep investors interested over the long haul.

Looking at the recent earnings, fourth-quarter 2024 sales were down compared to last year due to the grocery sector struggling all year with market challenges. This led to a slight dip in profitability, with adjusted earnings per share for 2024 falling to $0.95 from $0.99 in 2023.

The Lighting segment has improved its margins, but you'll notice a 4% drop in sales for 2024.

That said, R290 (also a greener refrigerant) is making some inroads with LSI, and they are confident that they have an early start and promise of fast deliveries, which means they should be able to retain existing clients and land new ones. In other words, even if the grocery market is unlikely to heat up again, the R290 business should expand, especially if a major grocery store merger spurs store renovations (not mentioned on call but most likely the Kroger (KR) and Albertsons (ACI) merger set for FTC trial August 24, 2024). Overall, the company is betting on a good year for its eco-focused tech in the sector.

Finally, turning to fiscal 2025, the company sees economic churn in the markets as one of several wild cards on the demand front. In Lighting, mega-project delays are causing the drag between quotes and orders to lengthen. This could mean a slippage in the timing of some revenue. Material costs should stabilize or improve slightly, but don’t expect too many margin gains from taking the scissors to cost. Capital spending in fiscal 2024 was more than double in dollars spent over prior years. Cash flow could get pinched if returns trail or fall short.

Rating

The stock is rated a “Hold.” LSI Industries Inc.’s aggressive acquisition strategy, selective margin expansion, and solid balance sheet are positives. But weak product pricing and softness in the grocery category are limiting short-term upside. At today’s prices, I think LSI shares are fairly valued with limited upside potential. Given increasing economic uncertainty and industry risks, it’s better to hold and see how management’s strategy plays out.