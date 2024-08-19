Why Palantir Could Skyrocket Soon

Yiannis Zourmpanos profile picture
Yiannis Zourmpanos
6.37K Followers

Summary

  • Palantir's Azure integration in government sectors drives growth, leveraging GPT-4 and classified cloud for high-value contracts.
  • RPO surged to $1.37B in Q2 2024, up 14% over two years, signaling faster revenue recognition and higher contract value.
  • US commercial revenue grew 55% YoY, with an 83% increase in customers, reflecting strong AI sector growth.
  • Palantir secured 96 US deals over $1M in Q2 2024, contributing to a 152% YoY increase in contract value.
  • Palantir's stock is trading at $32, with a target of $39 for 2024 and potential to reach $50, driven by solid fundamentals.

Abstract information structure wave background

koto_feja

Investment Thesis

In our earlier coverage, we took a bullish stance on Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) ahead of its Q2 earnings, supported by solid fundamentals, strategic positioning in the Industry 5.0 space, and a revised SARs (Stock Appreciation Rights) scheme that helped

This article was written by

Yiannis Zourmpanos profile picture
Yiannis Zourmpanos
6.37K Followers
Yiannis Zourmpanos, the founder of Yiazou, is a Charter Certified Accountant, a former corporate auditing consultant, and a Fellow Member of ACCA Global with BSc and MSc degrees. He is also a private business owner.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PLTR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PLTR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PLTR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News