Summary

In February, we published a report on Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) in which we analyzed its common and preferred shares. Given their highly attractive yield-to-call ("YTC") and seniority relative to the common, we found the Series E preferred (NASDAQ:GOODN) the most attractive of the lot. In this report, we provide our updated views on the Series E. With the shares up ~8% since our initial report and GOOD's recent capital-raising activities, we see materially less upside than we found in February. However, we see them as well covered by GOOD's asset value and offering an attractive yield with an IRR upside if they are called in October.

Series E Valuation

With the Series E and Gs trading for 8% and 17% discounts to liquidation preference ("LP"), respectively, one might be tempted to view the Gs as more attractively priced. However, when you consider the differing dividend rates, we see that they are both priced to a virtually identical 7.2% yield.

GOOD Preferred Shares (Empyrean; GOOD)

With this in mind, two factors make us more interested in the Es: (1) the Es have an earlier call date (October 2024 vs June 2026 for the Gs), and (2) the Es are more expensive with a dividend rate of ~6.63% vs 6% for the Gs. The earlier call date is meaningful as it presents a potential near-term catalyst which would deliver an insanely attractive ~117% IRR (n.b., the absolute return is only ~10% due to the short time frame). The higher dividend rate makes the Es a more likely candidate for redemption than the Gs.

Series E and G YTC Calculations (Empyrean)

While both listed preferred shares offer equivalent yields, we think the Es offer much greater option value due to their earlier call date. Even if GOOD doesn't redeem them in October, they can at any time thereafter, whereas they would have to wait until June 2026 to redeem the Gs.

Risk: GOOD Doesn't Redeem

Compared to our last report, we are much less convinced that GOOD will call the Es in October. In Q2, they issued ~760k common shares (n.b., ~$11MM) under their ATM program. With the common shares yielding ~8.2% (n.b., 100bps more expensive than the Es/Gs), management does not seem concerned with reducing its cost of capital (i.e., why believe they will extinguish an instrument that costs them ~6.6% when they are comfortable issuing at +8%?). That said, management did make the following comment regarding "upcoming capital reforms" in the earnings call, which one could interpret as a hint about their intention to redeem the Es in October.

We continue to manage our equity activity to ensure that we have sufficient liquidity for upcoming capital reforms and new acquisitions. (Earnings Call)

While there is a very reasonable chance that GOOD will not redeem the Es in October, we still consider them attractive given the +7% yield, asset coverage, and the option value of an eventual redemption.

GOOD Capitalization (Empyrean; GOOD)

As shown in the table above, GOOD's leverage through the prefs is ~60% on an LTV basis. Based on LQA NOI, the prefs detach at a 13.5% cap rate or 8.5x FFO (excl. interest and pref dividends). We gain additional comfort in the detachment point from the recent sale of 2 medical office properties at a ~6% cap rate. GOOD also recently acquired an industrial asset at a ~12% cap, and management indicated it is seeing cap rates around 10% in its pipeline.

Conclusion

Due to GOOD's recent capital raising activities, namely issuing expensive common shares, we see a redemption of the Series E preferred shares as less likely than what we thought in February. However, we are maintaining our Buy rating due to the attractive yield and option value of a redemption in October or beyond.