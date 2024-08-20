imagedepotpro

"Do or do not. There is no try" — Yoda.

In life, we are often encouraged to try things and see if we succeed or fail, and we frequently receive praise for simply putting in the effort, regardless of the outcome. It's impossible to divorce from ourselves the idea and the understanding that you either succeed or fail. It does not matter how close to success you get; if you fail, you have still failed.

This comes back truthfully when it comes to investing within the debt market. For most corporate loans, the companies pay only interest until the loan's maturity, when they have to pay the full value back. For the company, it is a do-or-die moment. Either they pay, or they close up shop. There is no trying to pay the debt. When you start investing in debt structures, it is important to understand the binary nature of the outcome; success or failure.

The rate at which companies succeed or fail is represented as the default rate. Within corporate loans, the average default rate, historically, is about 3%. Recently, corporate default rates have been in the 1%-2% range. As a recession becomes more likely, default rates have climbed closer to the historical normal of 3%. We've enjoyed such low default rates for a long time due to a prolonged period of 0% interest rates, many companies who were financially healthy rapidly refinanced their debt, allowing them to have inexpensive debt for many years.

Today, I want to take a look at a way that you can invest in the debt market and enjoy high income from a fund that is swimming in cash. They pay you eye-popping double-digit yields because they are collecting massive interest themselves.

ECC: Swimming in Cash

Eagle Point Credit Co LLC (NYSE:ECC), yielding 17.8%, is a closed-end fund, or CEF, that invests in CLOs (Collateralized Loan Obligations). CLOs are large financial structures that contain senior secured loans issued to many public and private companies all over the USA. These companies pay interest on their loans, which flows into the CLO and then flows to the different classes of investors in the CLO itself. ECC buys and holds the lowest class, which provides the highest income returns in exchange for the greatest risk.

ECC is doing its best impersonation of Scrooge McDuck swimming through all the money in his vault. ECC has $0.79/share in recurring cash flows, covering its expenses and distributions by a healthy $0.13 – a nice rebound from the $0.70 last quarter. Source.

In addition to having excess cash flow, ECC issued significant equity in Q2, issuing over 12 million common shares, increasing its common equity by approximately 14%.

ECC did not deploy all of that cash during the quarter and ended the quarter with just under $86 million of cash on hand. That's about $0.88/share.

This cash on hand represents dry powder that ECC can use to buy CLO equity as they find opportunities. It is key to understand that the primary risk that ECC takes on is credit risk. In the CLO structure, ECC is buying the equity tranche. This means that if borrowers default on their loans, the equity tranche exists for the purpose of absorbing the loss. This is why the equity tranche gets such high returns, it is taking on the first risk. It is known that not all 100% of loans will be repaid. That is simply a reality when you are lending; sometimes borrowers don't pay you back. ECC will come out well ahead if corporate defaults are lower than average. With the risk of a recession rising, the question is – will corporate defaults remain relatively low?

Our key thesis investing in CLO funds over the past several years is that the price of loans has been artificially deflated by an aggressive Federal Reserve. In short, the instability of the interest rate markets has caused loans to trade at distressed prices when they weren't distressed at all. As a result, CLOs have been able to buy up loans discounted to par, so that even when the inevitable defaults come in, the total returns will be extremely favorable.

With this in mind, we can see that interest coverage of existing borrowers remains outstanding at 4.4x EBITDA/interest.

This is much higher than it was before the GFC when default rates were significant. It is only slightly lower than coverage was before COVID when interest rates were super low. At peak interest rates, interest coverage is high enough that we can have a lot of confidence that, on average, these companies will not struggle to service their debt even if a recession reduces EBITDA.

This is why we expect that, from a corporate credit risk perspective, the next recession is likely to be very mild. That is excellent news for ECC, which has been buying up CLO equity at low prices.

Conclusion

ECC is a fund that is swimming in cash because they've been able to rapidly issue new shares to interested investors in the market. The primary way that a CEF grows is by issuing new shares because it's required to pay out 90% of its taxable revenue or capital gains as distributions to shareholders. ECC has been able to effectively issue numerous new shares, including preferred stock issues, bolstering its NAV and enabling it to be a buyer in an otherwise slow market within the CLO sector.

What this means for you is that the company can not only afford to pay you strong income month after month, but can ramp up its earnings to an even higher level than previously seen. Every share issued at a premium means that your individual shares now bear more value than before. The more value they bear, the more revenue they can generate. And the more revenue they generate, the more they can pay out as distributions.

When it comes to retirement, having high-yield income catalysts in your portfolio is highly important. I strongly believe that no retiree should have less than 42 individual unique income investments, allowing each to represent about 2 — 3% of your total portfolio value. This protects you from unexpected Black Swan events, but also ensures that your income is highly diversified. Would I suggest to anyone to bet the entire farm on ECC? No. Would I propose that everyone should have up to modest exposure to ECC? Yes.

That's the beauty of my Income Method. That's the beauty of income investing.