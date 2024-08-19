maybefalse

Alibaba Investors Cheered Brighter Prospects

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) investors cheered on its recent earnings release, even as BABA lost market share to its rivals. However, given the significant management overhaul over the past year, I assess that BABA's market share losses aren't new information. Hence, investors are likely looking past these challenges while expressing optimism that the worst in its stock decline could be over.

Alibaba's FQ1 earnings release was well-received by the market. However, investors should note that it was a mixed card. Therefore, investors shouldn't expect BABA's recent earnings scorecard to provide the all-clear signal for buying more aggressively unless it can decisively revive its tepid growth prospects. The company could not meet Wall Street's estimates for revenue growth, even though it surpassed expectations for adjusted EPS. As a result, it suggests that Alibaba's ability to manage its operational efficiencies has improved, likely lifting buying sentiment, as the stock recently outperformed the S&P 500 (SP500).

I downgraded the stock in my previous BABA article in July 2024, even though I'm not bearish. I underscored concerns about its past "false dawns," suggesting buyers failed to hold on to their optimism. Could the recent recovery be different, even though China's economic troubles seem far from over? China's uneven consumption growth recovery isn't expected to be resolved in the near term, as the structural weakness in China's housing market seems far from over. In addition, China's PBOC isn't expected to bring out the bazooka even as the central bank might attempt to stimulate the economy. With housing credit growth possibly stagnating, I assess Alibaba will likely find it increasingly challenging to overcome market share losses to its peers.

Alibaba's Monetization Strategies Will Be Crucial

However, Alibaba management is increasingly confident it could increase monetization opportunities in its e-commerce business. As BABA competes more aggressively with its peers on pricing, it has also affected its customer management revenue growth momentum. As a result, Alibaba investors must pay close attention to the bifurcation between the company's customer management revenues (CMR) and gross merchandise value (GMV) growth metrics.

Accordingly, the company's CMR growth has been "lagging behind" its GMV growth, indicating potential weaknesses or challenges in effective e-commerce monetization growth. Notably, GMV growth was up in the "high single digits," while the company posted CMR growth of about 1% over the same period. Management assured investors its near-term focus is enhancing user experience and promoting "purchase frequency and GMV." Therefore, subsequent monetization might be delayed as the company invests more aggressively to mitigate market share losses and regain growth momentum.

Notwithstanding my caution, management's decision to impose a technology service fee, which "starts at 0.6% of GMV," is expected to be accretive to its take rate structure. As a result, I assess that its confidence in lifting its monetization opportunities is reasonable. In addition, it also provided a timeline of about "six to twelve months" for its improved monetization efforts to possibly pan out. Hence, investors must follow its recent efforts closely to improve its topline growth opportunities, as it could help reignite investor sentiment.

Moreover, Alibaba seems to have made significant progress in its global and cross-border businesses. Accordingly, the company's AIDC segment reported 32% revenue growth in FQ1, well above its corporate average of 4% growth. As a result, it emphasizes marked progress in its cross-border business, particularly in AliExpress. Accordingly, the company has capitalized on its massive supply chain and logistical capabilities to drive higher operational efficiencies and faster delivery for the segment. In addition, Alibaba also underscored its confidence that Lazada has achieved "EBITDA positive for the first time for a single month in July of this year." Therefore, the company has proved its scale as it expands into the faster-growing international region, mitigating the share losses observed in its local market. Despite that, Sea Limited (SE) is still a behemoth and market leader in the Southeast Asian market. Despite that, SE's upgraded GMV guidance and improved take rates suggest that the intense competitive headwinds could have rationalized, promoting potentially more robust monetization prospects.

In addition, Alibaba's AI-driven cloud computing strategy has continued in earnest. The company's scale should allow it to pursue more aggressive investment plans to drive market leadership in AI capabilities against its peers. While the US-driven chip restrictions to stymie China's AI leadership could have long-term ramifications, they also affect Alibaba's China cloud rivals. As a result, I assess that Alicloud's ability to lead in the Chinese market hasn't been significantly impeded. Moreover, the company reported "triple-digit growth in AI-product revenue," underscoring solid progress in its AI efforts. Furthermore, management underscored its confidence that its CapEx investments and AI efforts could help the company "return to double-digit revenue growth in the second half" of FY2025 on a corporate level. As a result, I assess that the recent market optimism is likely predicated against improved clarity in Alibaba's forward guidance, as the market prices are in significant pessimism.

Is BABA Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

Notwithstanding the recent recovery, BABA isn't rated at a significant discount ("C" valuation grade) relative to its sector peers. Furthermore, Wall Street has downgraded BABA's revenue estimates, although earnings estimates have been upgraded. Therefore, investors should remain cautious, as BABA's "F" growth grade underscores the significant underlying challenges. In addition, the stock's momentum ("C+" grade) has weakened from its "B-" grade three months ago, suggesting investors should remain cautious about buying too aggressively.

I continue to assess Alibaba's thesis cautiously, although not enough to downgrade the stock to a Sell. It's still profitable, although market share losses have hampered its ability to monetize more aggressively to drive topline growth. While its ability to reduce costs and improve operational efficiencies has progressed, driving revenue growth is critical to demonstrating its competitive capabilities against its faster-growing peers.

China's tepid economic growth recovery could still affect Alibaba's growth momentum, even as it invests more aggressively in its cross-border efforts. While Lazada has demonstrated glimpses of achieving adjusted EBITDA profitability, we still need at least four consecutive quarters of solid performance to assess its sustainability better.

Rating: Maintain Hold.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Consider this article as supplementing your required research. Please always apply independent thinking. Note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.