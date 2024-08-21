PM Images

We previously covered NewLake Capital Partners (OTCQX:NLCP) in July 2024, discussing its robust cannabis REIT prospects, despite the uncertain federal legalization process and the elevated interest rate environment.

Much of its tailwinds were attributed to the healthy balance sheet, robust profitability, and compelling dividend investment thesis, significantly aided by the recent payout hike, resulting in our Buy rating then.

Since then, NLCP has recorded a decent gain of +3.6%, compared to the wider market at +0.18%.

Even so, we are reiterating our Buy rating, attributed to its inherent undervaluation compared to its peers and increasingly rich AFFO payout ratio/ dividend yields.

We shall further discuss why opportunistic investors may continue to add at these levels, thanks to the macro events surrounding the potential rescheduling of cannabis at the Federal level, along with the improved profitability of NLCP's tenants.

The Cannabis REIT Investment Thesis Remains Highly Promising, With Yields Increasingly Rich

NLCP YTD Stock Price

Trading View

NLCP, along with its direct competitor, Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) have had an outstanding YTD stock performance indeed, nearly matching that of the wider market and exceeding most of its diversified REIT peers, such as Agree Realty (ADC), Getty Realty (GTY), W. P. Carey (WPC), and Realty Income (O).

This is a surprising development, given that NLCP operates in a relatively challenging cannabis REIT industry, worsened by the uncertain macroeconomic outlook.

Part of the tailwinds may be attributed to its robust FQ2'24 earnings results, with rental revenues of $12.25M (+1% QoQ/ +9.5% YoY) and AFFO per share of $0.53 (+1.9% QoQ/ +15.2% YoY).

Readers must also note that the latter is partly attributed to the NLCP management's ongoing share repurchases, with FQ2'24 bringing forth lower shares outstanding of 20.95M (-0.79M YoY), or the equivalent -3.7% of its float already retired over the last twelve months.

The near-term macro events prove to be rather favorable for cannabis REITs as well, since "Harris is now the first major party presidential nominee to advocate for marijuana legalization," while picking pro-marijuana Governor Tim Walz as a running mate.

This is on top of Trump also "starting to agree a lot more that people should not be criminalized over marijuana, given that it’s being legalized all over the country.”

With the two presidential candidates' stances rather dovish and the Justice Department already submitting the Proposed Regulation to Reschedule Marijuana, we can understand why sentiment surrounding cannabis REITs has lifted as it has on a YTD basis.

NLCP's prospects are also significantly aided by its largest tenants' improving top/ bottom-line performances on a QoQ/ YoY basis, including Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF), Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF), and Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF) in their latest earnings calls.

These developments imply that the cannabis REIT's prospects are likely to further lift moving forward, significantly aided by the projected growth in the Cannabis market to $43.4M by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of +10.5%.

Consumer Trends Surrounding Cannabis

NLCP

Consumer trends point to higher cannabis use as well, replacing the use of alcohol along with conventional cigarettes, with the secular trends and growing state legalizations likely to further boost NLCP's prospects as an early mover in the cannabis REIT industry.

Combined with the still healthy balance sheet at $20.68M in cash (-3.9% QoQ/ -49.1% YoY) with effectively zero debt (aside from a Revolving Credit Facility), it is apparent that the management has executed brilliantly, against the typical share dilution and/ or heavy debt leverage often observed in the average net debt to EBITDA ratio of the Specialty REIT industry at 5.64x.

This development implies that the cannabis REIT remains well capitalized to strategically invest in its asset acquisitions and/ or improvements, with these efforts likely to be top/ bottom-line accretive in the long run.

So, Is NLCP Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

NLCP 3Y Stock Price

Trading View

Despite the robust double-digit YoY growth trend, NLCP has continued to trade sideways at current levels since May 2024, with it seemingly failing to break out of its Q2'24 resistance levels around the $20s.

For context, we had offered a fair value estimate of $18.60 in our last article, based on its discounted stock valuations of FWD Price/ AFFO valuation of 8.90x and the consensus FY2024 AFFO per share estimates of $2.09.

NLCP Valuations

Tikr Terminal

Based on NLCP's annualized H1'24 AFFO per share of $2.10 (+15.3% YoY) and the market's upgraded FWD Price/ AFFO valuations to 10.31x (up from the previous article at 8.90x and near to IIPR at 12.58x), we are looking at an updated fair value estimate of $21.60, implying that the stock is still trading attractively at current levels.

This is on top of the bull-case 2Y price target of $29.70, assuming an upward re-rating in the stock's valuations nearer to its peer at ~13x and a sustained bottom-line growth at a CAGR of +10% to an estimated FY2025 AFFO per share of ~$2.29.

NLCP stock's sideways trading is surprising indeed, despite the recently raised quarterly dividend payout to $0.43 per share, up by +4.8% from the previous number of $0.41, building upon the 3Y CAGR of +11.5% in dividend per share growth.

Even so, we believe that here is where opportunistic dividend hunters may continue to add, given that the stock now offers an increasingly rich forward yield of 8.60%, compared to its 4Y average of 7.32% and IIPR at 6.43%.

This is on top of the increasingly rich AFFO payout ratio of 81.9% in FQ2'24, up from the 78.8% observed in FQ1'24 and nearing the 84.7% observed in FQ2'23.

As a result of the highly attractive risk/ reward ratio at current levels, we are maintaining our Buy rating for the NLCP stock for investors looking for moderate capital appreciation and rich dividend yields.

Risk Warning

Naturally, readers must patiently wait for the potential federal rescheduling, since it remains to be seen if it may occur before the US elections in November 2024.

Otherwise, assuming a similar trend as that of the 2020 election, we may see "a lot of talk and little action" on the actual cannabis rescheduling, with NLCP's prospects and stock action likely to continue trading sideways.

As a result, readers may want to temper their near-term expectations, while being paid rich dividends during the uncertain process.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.