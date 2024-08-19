Alistair Berg

Investment overview

I wrote about Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) previously (late March this year) with a buy rating, as the growth outlook remained positive and was well-supported by good execution. I remain buy-rated for ENFN as I liked the execution that management is demonstrating so far, specifically in winning new customers in launch markets and penetrating the upmarket. The current hurdle to growth acceleration seems to be a macro problem that should recover in due time.

2Q24 earnings (announced on 6th August 2024)

ENFN grew total revenue by ~16% y/y and 3% sequentially to $49.5 million, missing consensus estimates by 1% ($49.9 million). Platform subscription revenue saw $45.8 million, and managed services saw $3.2 million. Gross margin improved y/y by 120bps to 68.5%, and this drove adj EBITDA to outperform consensus estimates, coming in at $10.1 million vs. $9.8 million, which implies an adj EBITDA margin of 20.4% vs. 19.6%. At the bottom line, net margin saw 13.3%, a 180bps improvement vs. 2Q23. As a result, adj EPS saw $0.05, 30% growth vs. 2Q23.

Things should get better in the coming quarters

Although the market reacted poorly to ENFN 2Q24 results, I am actually satisfied with them and thought that there were multiple positives that point to potential growth acceleration in the coming quarters (likely in FY25).

ENFN

I believe the concern that the market has (which drove the stock down) is that revenue growth decelerated from 17.3% in 1Q24 to 15.8% in 2Q24, and this makes the FY24 and mid-term outlook look less likely to be achieved. If you look at the components of revenue growth (presented during the March investor day), you will notice that the main drive of growth forward is the front book (new customers, basically), and a smaller portion is the back book (existing customers).

Contrary to what the headline is reflecting, ENFN is executing really well in its front book. Total front book growth accelerated by 80bps vs 1Q24 to 14.8%, trending near the top-end of the FY24 guided range. ENFN’s total number of customers growth continues to sustain at 6.3% (similar level vs. 1Q24’s 6.8%) and is a 200bps improvement vs. 2Q23. Most of these new customers are from new markets that ENFN has entered, as seen by the fact that EMEA saw the strongest growth among all regions. For perspective, the Americas grew 15%, APAC grew 10%, and EMEA grew 28%, with management citing ongoing success in Switzerland and South Africa as key drivers. By vertical, ENFN also added customers outside of the hedge fund segment, mainly in the insurance and banking sectors. All of these tie back to what I said previously: that ENFN is able to continue penetrating the large TAM.

ENFN is progressing very well in penetrating the large total addressable market ("TAM"). In the latest analyst day, management presented a $25 billion TAM that extends well beyond hedge funds to include asset managers and alternative investment funds (such as private equity and private credit). I believe ENFN can further penetrate these other verticals, as they have demonstrated success before… The amazing takeaway here is not only that ENFN has shown successful penetration but also that it has penetrated across the hedge fund space (in all sub-verticals), indicating that the ENFN product is versatile enough to meet a wide range of needs… I think a key reason for ENFN's success in meeting the needs of asset managers is the constant rollout of products based on what customers and prospects (even those who did not use ENFN) are saying… Given the increasing penetration of alternative asset managers, this fits really well, as they have a wider range of asset classes that require multiple strategies.

Moreover, ENFN continues to show great execution in moving up-market. Recent wins highlight a U.S.-based life insurance company that manages $2 billion of AUM and a top 10 bank in China for fixed income functionality. The average contract value ("ACV") is growing by 7.5% y/y to ~$228k, which represents sequential acceleration from ~$226k in 1Q24 and y/y acceleration from ~$219k in 4Q23. Therefore, if we put all these positives together, my takeaway is that if ENFN can continue to win customers and penetrate the upmarket in the current macro backdrop, growth should surely be better when the overall demand environment gets better.

The current problem (or hurdle) to ENFN reaccelerating growth seems to stem from the weak macro environment and a transitionary event that should taper off eventually. ENFN’s back book is the one dragging down growth as it decelerated from 3.3% in 1Q24 to 1% in 2Q24, performing well below the guided range as shown above. As per management, the current uncertain macro environment is causing this slowdown as it negatively impacts customer decisions for adopting more modules and forces them to be tight on the budget when it comes to managing seat and connection counts. In my opinion, this is a temporary slowdown and will recover once the macro environment turns. The reality is that ENFN is still able to win customers (as seen in the front book), and this is what really matters over the long term. Notably, management also saw churn tracking closer to normalized levels, which is a good sign of stabilization.

Another cause of the slowdown in the back book is the consolidation of UBS and Credit Suisse, as customers dropped duplicative broker connections. While this has previously been communicated to investors, given that this was a major consolidation event, I do expect the negative impacts to linger for a while but should eventually taper off when things settle. The metric to monitor here is the net dollar retention rate ("NDRR"). NDRR used to be in the >110% range but has dropped to 103% in 2Q24. When this metric starts to recover, I will take it as evidence that the impact of this transitionary event is tapering.

Valuation

ENFN

The crucial thing that needs to happen before ENFN will see a positive rerating back to where peers are trading is whether the business can reaccelerate growth back to the mid-teens level and potential >20% over the mid-term (as guided).

Relative to peers, ENFN continues to trade at a steep discount at 4.6x forward revenue vs. Morningstar (MORN) at 6x and FactSet Research (FDS) at 7x forward revenue. I think the discount exists today because the market does not have confidence that ENFN can grow as guided, and profitability is below peers’ levels (ENFN at ~20%, MORN at ~30%, and FDS at ~40%). As for the latter, ENFN continues to show improving margins despite the weak macro backdrop and slowing growth. Hence, if we flip all the negative dynamics to positives, the adj. EBITDA margin should easily improve when growth accelerates. For the former, based on what I observed, ENF should see growth accelerate when the macro environment turns. As such, my stance is that ENFN will see a positive re-rating in the coming periods.

Risk

If ENFN is not able to turn around its backbook growth despite the macro environment getting better, this implies that existing customers are churning or that ENFN is not able to upsell as effectively as it did in the past. This could signal that the ENFN product is not as good as I thought, and this significantly limits the growth runway as ENFN will be dependent on only growing by capturing new customers, which does not translate to further growth after the initial land.

Conclusion

I give a buy rating for ENFN. ENFN’s strong front book performance, driven by new customer acquisition and upmarket penetration, underscores its ability to penetrate the large TAM. The current drag to growth is the backbook, which, I believe, is being impacted by a challenging macro environment and transitory factors. As these headwinds ease, overall growth should accelerate and hit management’s guidance, which I expect to drive a positive re-rating.