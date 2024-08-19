Cristi Croitoru

Oracle Corporation's (NYSE:ORCL) stock has become one of the best large cap investments in the technology sector in recent years.

In roughly four years, since October of 2020, ORCL has delivered a total return of almost 160% or about 27% on an annual basis. During the same time period the S&P 500's total return has been 78% or roughly half.

Data by YCharts

The reason why ORCL's return profile during this time period is so unique is because just 4 years ago in 2020, the company was not considered to be among the leaders in the cloud space. At the time when I was writing my first thought piece with a buy rating on the company, the vast majority of investors were having a hard time conceiving the idea that ORCL stock would be a successful investment. And yet here we are.

The reason why I have also included Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) on the graph above is to exemplify the notion that following narratives and succumbing to emotional biases in investing often has grave consequences.

Following The Narrative

Interestingly enough, sell-side analysts' consensus rating for ORCL was also quite low back in late 2020. As a numerical rating from 1 to 5 (1 representing strong sell and 5 strong buy), ORCL's rating was below 3.5 in October of 2020.

Seeking Alpha

Things have changed dramatically since then, and ORCL's rating is now just shy of 4, which would give it a buy rating based on all analysts' estimates. This would also imply that ORCL's stock should be much more attractive now than it was back in late 2020.

Seeking Alpha

In other words, if we are to rely on analysts' estimates and the current sentiment around Oracle's stock, we should expect annual returns in excess of 27% - the annualized return from October 2020 to present time.

I see this as a highly unlikely scenario, which is why I recently went against the consensus ratings of sell-side analysts and downgraded ORCL to a Hold.

The reason why I included CRM in the first graph of this article is because the stock has been the exact opposite of ORCL in recent years. Back in late 2020, analysts were extremely optimistic on the stock, while my Sell rating was not well-received by most investors, who for one reason or another, were aligned with the analysts.

Seeking Alpha

In hindsight, CRM was indeed a poor investment choice in late 2020 as it significantly underperformed the market. Since then, however, we have seen some things changing for the better within the company and the share price is also priced at more reasonable levels at the moment. And yet, the consensus rating has actually gone down significantly over the past 5-year period.

Seeking Alpha

Although there are lots of moving parts when analyzing both of these businesses (Oracle and Salesforce), the valuation gap between the two stocks has narrowed down significantly, which also shows why investors should remain skeptical, when the market sentiment shifts in one direction or another.

Data by YCharts

Growth Is Priced-In

Oracle's quarterly revenue growth remained strong during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 and is now meaningfully higher when compared to the last quarter of 2020, when it was essentially flat year-on-year. At the same time, legacy services are now significantly less important for the overall business, and high-growth areas on cloud infrastructure and cloud applications are still growing at double-digit rates.

Oracle Q4 2024 Earnings Release

Oracle's management has also guided for business momentum to accelerate through fiscal year 2025, which has now resulted for ORCL to trade at record-high multiples.

Throughout fiscal year 2025, I expect continued strong cloud demand to push Oracle sales and RPO even higher and result in double-digit revenue growth this fiscal year. I also expect that each successive quarter should grow faster than the previous quarter as OCI capacity increases to meet demand. We believe our momentum, our current momentum will continue as our pipeline is growing even faster than bookings and our win rates are going higher as well. Source: Oracle Q4 2024 Earnings Transcript

With demand for cloud infrastructure remaining strong, Oracle's capital expenditures to sales ratio has once again skyrocketed, which reinvigorated investors' expectations that higher revenue growth would be sustained at least in the short term.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

To a large extent, however, all that is already reflected within the share price, as Oracle's Forward Price-to-Sales ratio of 6.5 and its forward revenue growth of nearly 9% puts the company near the trend-line on the graph we see below.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

Therefore, any further multiple repricing opportunity that is also sustainable will depend on ORCL growing at rates higher than 9% in the foreseeable future. This is certainly possible, but a less likely outcome in my view.

A Closer Look At Capital Allocation

A major concern that investors often have with ORCL has been the company's large debt pile of nearly $90bn. When quoted as an absolute number, it could easily be seen as a major red flag and a reason enough to avoid the stock altogether. Moreover, in FY 2025 around $10.6bn worth of principal would be due, which is roughly two-thirds of the company's operating income for the past 12-month period.

Oracle 10-K SEC Filing

The average interest expense paid on this debt, however, is still quite low at around 4%.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

A large proportion of this debt has also been used to finance Oracle's ambitious growth program and the generous share repurchases over the years. When it comes to the former, Oracle's return on invested capital is now well in excess of the pre-tax cost of debt we saw above, which resulted in significant value creation for shareholders in recent years.

Data by YCharts

Oracle's management has also spent significant amounts on share repurchases in the 2019-2022 period, when the stock was trading at significantly lower multiples.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

All that has been highly beneficial for Oracle's shareholders in recent years and a testament to the quality of decisions made regarding Oracle's capital allocation. As we could also see on the graph above, the amount spent on share repurchases has also been slashed in recent years as Oracle's stock now trades at elevated multiples.

Lower Profitability

The last point that investors should consider is that Oracle's business model is likely to be less profitable in the future. The reason being that competing in the highly lucrative cloud infrastructure and cloud application space would take its toll on Oracle's pricing-power, even though the economies of scale would be significant.

So far, Oracle's EBITDA margin remains below the pre-Cerner acquisition levels, and it remains to be seen whether or not the acquisition would be accretive for margins going forward.

Data by YCharts

The drop of gross margins at Oracle's cloud services and license support segment was to be expected following the acquisition; however, the decline continued in fiscal year 2024, which suggests that Oracle is also trying to compete on pricing.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

Of course, economies of scale have been significant, and we continue to observe the level of fixed costs as a share of revenue falling. For example, sales and marketing expenses to sales ratio stood at 22% in the first quarter of 2019 and is now only 15%. The same goes for research and development expenses, which fell from 17% to 16% as a share of revenue over the same period.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

Overall, Oracle is likely to remain one of the most profitable companies within its expanded peer group, but it remains to be seen whether or not economies of scale would be sufficient to offset the recent declines in Oracle's gross margins.

Conclusion

The Oracle stock serves as a perfect example of why investors should be cautious of sell-side analysts' ratings and predominant narratives (whether positive or negative) around a stock. As investors turned very bullish on ORCL over the past 2 years, I have taken a very different course and have become more cautious when it comes to expected returns going forward. Having said that, ORCL is still among my top-picks within the sector, even as I retain my Hold rating for the reasons mentioned above.