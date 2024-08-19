JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Lately, I’ve been doing a lot of thinking about the companies that were shopping mall mainstays. This was great in the years when malls were king, but many specialty retailers are looking to relocate at least some of their presence to off-mall locations.

Today we’ll be looking at one such company which has been slowly growing its off-mall and online presence, Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG). A leader in the world’s diamond jewelry retailers, the company is showing up on a lot of my value and contrarian screens lately.

Understanding Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers is a major retailer of jewelry in the United States and Canada, with presences in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company reports 2,319 locations in the US, 92 locations In Canada, and 287 between the UK and Ireland.

Signet Jewelers owns most of the major retail brands in the United States, from Jared – The Galleria of Jewelry, Zales Jewelry, Diamond Direct, James Allen and Piercing Pagoda. The company also has Peoples Jewellers, Canada’s self-proclaimed #1 jewelry store, and an online presence that includes Blue Nile. In the UK, the company’s presence is through brands like H. Samuel and Ernest Jones.

While jewelry retail has traditionally been a bricks and mortar operation, Signet Jewelers has a substantial online presence, and in fiscal 2024, the company reported 23% of its sales were online sales. That number is expected to continue to grow in the future.

The company’s business is in great measure about weddings and fashion. International business includes a substantial watch business, which is less of a factor in the United States.

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Cash and Equivalents $729 million Inventories $1.98 billion Total Current Assets $2.92 billion Total Assets $6.15 billion Total Current Liabilities $1.75 billion Total Liabilities $3.74 billion Total Shareholder Equity $2.08 billion Click to enlarge

Signet Jewelers has a substantial amount of cash on hand, and is well-funded for its continued operations. The company is trading at a price/book value of 1.66, which is not at all bad for such a market leader.

There is no perfect apples-to-apples comparison in the market, the closest in my opinion being Pandora A/S (OTCPK:PANDY). That company is trading at a substantially higher multiple to book, at 21.12.

The Risks

Retailer jewelry is a business that comes with some serious risks that an investor needs to be aware of. Naturally, one of the big risks is how many of the stores are still in a mall environment. Mall traffic isn’t what it once was, and that could leave the company with less meaningful retail space.

Company sales depend in part on the current economic environment, as Signet Jewelers reports a lot of their business comes on third-party credit, and if people aren’t working good jobs, they’ll struggle to qualify for that credit.

As a huge diamond jewelry retailer, the company’s margins could be very sensitive to increased costs of diamonds and precious metals. Also, the global supply of diamonds could potentially be affected by sanctions in Russia, as one of the major global providers, Alrosa, is a Russian company.

Statements of Operations

2022 2023 2024 2025 (1Q) Sales $7.8 billion $7.8 billion $7.2 billion $1.5 billion Gross Margin $3.1 billion $3.0 billion $2.8 billion $572 million Operating Income $903 million $605 million $621 million $50 million Net Income $735 million $342 million $776 million $52 million Diluted EPS $12.22 $6.64 $15.01 (90¢) Click to enlarge

Signet Jewelers is quite a profitable operation, albeit one whose earnings tend to jump around a bit. The profit tends to be seasonal, with an emphasis like most retailers on the holiday season. Q1 was a challenge for them, with same store sales falling 8.9% year over year.

Estimates are that the company will be coming in with revenue of $6.81 billion, with earnings of $10.56. That’s a P/E ratio of 7.34, quite cheap in the grand scheme of things. Next year’s estimate is revenue of $6.98 billion and earnings of $11.57, giving us a forward P/E of 6.70.

Bringing out the comparison with Pandora A/S, Signet Jewelers again appears quite favorable, with Pandora reporting a P/E of 18.88.

Returning Value to Shareholders

Signet Jewelers has quite a bit of cash on hand, which means they will be able to return value to shareholders in a number of ways. The most obvious way is share repurchases, as the company has been using opportunities that present themselves to buy back stock. In the fourth quarter of 2024, the company bought back 246 thousand shares at an average price of $88.58. In the first quarter of the current fiscal year, the company bought another 73 thousand shares at the price of $101.09. That’s a strong endorsement of the company’s value, as the purchase prices are quite a bit above where the company is currently trading.

Signet Jewelers is also paying a small, but growing dividend, raising the quarterly dividend from 23¢ to 29¢ in April. The yield is only about 1.5% right now, which is both very secure and leaves plenty of room to increase it in the future.

Conclusion

In my view, Signet Jewelers has been beaten down too much, with the decline starting in a lackluster first quarter of the current fiscal year, and trending mostly downward afterwards. The company has bounced a bit off its near-term low, but is still trading on the lower side of the 52-week range.

With a P/E of 7.34 and a forward P/E even lower, Signet Jewelers is well positioned to recover from the first quarter’s struggles, which, I believe, are overstated as they actually beat in non-GAAP terms, and the company makes most of its money in the fourth quarter.

So long as the company remains below $80 per share, I believe it is quite cheap for what you’d be getting, a major player in the jewelry market which is making a boatload of money, and should be able to return quite a bit of value to shareholders in the years to come. There are risks in the business to be sure, but in my view, the current price makes the risk worth taking.