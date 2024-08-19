AZZ Price Rising As Top And Bottom-Line Results Keep Improving

Aug. 19, 2024 11:53 AM ETAZZ Inc. (AZZ) Stock
Robert F. Abbott profile picture
Robert F. Abbott
941 Followers

Summary

  • AZZ Inc. has seen significant growth in its stock price over the past five years, with a 91.61% increase in the past year.
  • The company has undergone a transformation through acquisitions and divestitures, leading to improved financial results and a focus on metal coatings.
  • AZZ's growth prospects look promising, with a new aluminum coil coating plant expected to contribute to double-digit EPS growth next fiscal year.

New metal roof with precast steel structure with pillars, steel beams and bolts in galvanized steel

Francesco Scatena/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Galvanizing company AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) had been a sleepy stock for most of the past decade. But a change in strategy, involving acquisitions and divestitures, brought new energy to its top and bottom lines:

This article was written by

Robert F. Abbott profile picture
Robert F. Abbott
941 Followers
Robert F. Abbott has been investing his family’s accounts since 1995, and in 2010 added options, mainly covered calls and collars with long stocks. He is a freelance writer, and his projects include a website that provides information for new and intermediate-level mutual fund investors. A resident of Airdrie, Alberta, Canada, Robert has earned Bachelor of Arts and Master of Business Administration (MBA) degrees.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AZZ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AZZ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AZZ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News