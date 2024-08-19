Francesco Scatena/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Galvanizing company AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) had been a sleepy stock for most of the past decade. But a change in strategy, involving acquisitions and divestitures, brought new energy to its top and bottom lines:

AZZ Revenue EBITDA Net income 10-year chart (Seeking Alpha)

Along with those improvements came a new interest in its stock. The share price rose 91.61% over the past five years and 69.27% over the past year.

I expect results to keep improving and the share price to keep rising. I have a one-year price target of $95 and rate it a Buy.

About AZZ

Founded in 1956, the company is a provider of hot-dip galvanizing and coil-coating solutions. Originally known as Aztec Manufacturing, the Fort Worth, Texas firm changed its name to AZZ, Inc. in 2000, three years after being listed on the New York Stock Exchange (historical information from its website).

It has been an active acquisitor over the past five years, according to its 10-K for 2024 (the fiscal year that ended last February 29):

2019: K2 Partners, Inc., NuZinc, LLC, and Preferred Industries, Ltd.

2021: Acme Galvanizing, Inc.

2022: Steel Creek Galvanizing, DAAM Galvanizing (the latter gave it a firm footing in Western Canada), and Precoat Metals.

In the same five years, it divested one company and sold a majority stake in its Infrastructure Solutions segment. With its acquisitions, it expanded its North American footprint, and the divestitures helped transform it into a pure-play metal coatings business.

These deals are part of what it calls its transformation process, as outlined in its presentation to the Oppenheimer 19th Annual Industrial Growth Conference, on May 7, 2024:

AZZ transformation process slide (investor presentation)

Its fiscal years end on the last day of February, and fiscal years are named for the years in which they end. Now, it is in fiscal 2025.

AZZ now operates through two segments, down from three reported in its 10-K for fiscal 2024. Now gone is the AZZ Infrastructure Solutions segment, which held a 40% investment in a joint venture, Avail JV.

The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers hot-dip galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, plating, and other services. Hot-dip refers to the process of dipping steel into zinc to provide corrosion protection and extend the lifecycle of fabricated steel.

Markets include fabricators and manufacturers in power transmission and distribution, bridges and highways, petrochemical, and general industrial markets. The firm operated 41 galvanizing plants in the U.S. and Canada, six surface technologies plants, and a tubing plant at the end of February.

AZZ Precoat Metals segment provides protective and decorative coatings and other services for steel and aluminum coils. It serves the construction, appliance, heating and ventilating, air conditioning, and other markets. It currently has 13 plants in the U.S. and is constructing a new plant that will come online by February 2025.

At the close of trading on August 16, 2024, it traded at $79.00 and had a market cap of $2.36 billion.

Competition and Competitive Advantages

Both segments operate in highly competitive areas. For Metal Coatings, that involves not only other galvanizing companies but other forms of corrosion protection through material selection (stainless steel or aluminum) and alternative barriers (paint or weathering steel). AZZ noted that galvanizing markets are normally close to metal coating plants.

For the Precoat Metals segment, competition comes from other toll coil coaters, integrated steel and aluminum mills, plus other forms of coated metal, and other substrates such as wood, plastic, or concrete.

AZZ reported in the 10-K that it has competitive advantages, including intellectual property. That property comprises copyrights, trademarks, and trade secret protection.

The firm also has scale in the industry. According to the American Galvanizers Association, there are 175 plants in North America and AZZ owns 41, or 22.28%, of them.

The Association also reported that most galvanizing operations are privately held, and their sales range from $10 million to $50 million per year. On a trailing 12-month basis, AZZ had revenue of $1.556 billion, and as a public company has greater access to new capital.

AZZ claimed in its Oppenheimer presentation that each segment is the market leader:

AZZ market leadership slide (investor presentation)

Its margins, when compared with the industrials sector, on a year-over-year or TTM basis, suggest rough parity:

Gross margin: 23.66% versus 31.28% for the sector median.

EBITDA margin: 20.04% versus 13.73%.

Net margin: 7.22% versus 6.11%.

Return on common equity: 2.77% versus 12.83%.

However, on a five-year basis, it outperforms the sector medians on all margins, but not on ROCE:

Gross margin: 23.14%, which is 2.25% higher than the sector median.

EBITDA margin: 17.13%, or 16.98% higher than the median.

Net margin: 4.09%, and 76.47% higher than the median.

Return on common equity: 9.03%, which is 69.28% lower than the median.

Based on its competitive advantages and five-year margins, I believe the company has some pricing power and a narrow moat.

First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings

Released on July 10, the Q1-fiscal 2025 release reported revenue of $413.12 million, which beat estimates by $11.25 million. Non-GAAP EPS was $1.46 and beat estimates by $0.18. Other basic information for the quarter that ended May 31, 2024, included:

Total sales increased 5.7% over the same quarter last year to $413.2 million. Metal Coatings increased its revenue by 4.7% while Precoat Metals sales were up 6.5%.

Net income grew by 31.9% to $44.0 million; adjusted net income for holders of common shares was $42.8 million.

GAAP EPS loss of $1.38 results from a redemption premium payment on Series A Preferred Stock. Adjusted diluted EPS was $1.46, up 28.1%.

EBITDA was $94.1 million, which represented 22.8% of sales, versus Q1-fiscal 2024 EBITDA of $85.4 million or 21.8% of sales.

Cash flow from operations totaled $71.9 million.

That cash flow allowed it to reduce its debt by $25.0 million and lower its leverage ratio to 2.8x.

President and CEO Tom Ferguson summed up the factors that led to these results:

"Consolidated EBITDA margin grew to 22.8%, driven by increased volume and zinc productivity over the prior year. Metal Coatings benefited from continued strength in many end markets, including construction, bridge and highway, transmission and distribution, and renewables, and delivered an EBITDA margin of 30.9%. Precoat Metals' EBITDA margin improved to 20.2%, primarily due to stronger end markets, including construction, HVAC, and recreational transportation."

From the balance sheet, we learned total assets grew to $2.236 billion from $2.196 billion last year. Total liabilities were $1.269 billion and shareholders' equity was $967.2 million.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of May were $10.546 million compared with $3.878 million on May 31, 2023.

AZZ Growth Prospects

Here again is a snapshot of the company's revenue, EBITDA, and net income over the past decade:

AZZ Revenue EBITDA Net Income chart (Seeking Alpha)

As the chart shows, the acquisitions and divestitures of the past five years have improved the company's fortunes, after a COVID-19-induced dip.

Moving forward, the next big thing will be the addition of its new aluminum coil coating plant that should begin operating in Q4-2025:

AZZ new plant future growth (Oppenheimer investor presentation)

The plant will be one reason why Wall Street analysts expect double-digit EPS growth next year:

AZZ EPS Estimates table (Seeking Alpha)

The company provided an outlook for fiscal 2025 in its latest earnings release:

Sales: $1.525 - $1.625 billion versus $1.538 billion in 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA: $310 - $360 million versus $333.6 million in the last fiscal year.

Adjusted diluted EPS: $4.50 - $5.00 versus $3.46 in 2023.

So, expect sales and adjusted EBITDA to remain relatively flat this fiscal year, but watch for higher earnings.

The company appears to be on a profitable growth track, setting the trajectory for more good years ahead.

Valuation

This is where AZZ's share price has gone over the past decade:

AZZ 10-year price chart (Seeking Alpha)

With double-digit earnings growth expected in fiscal 2025 and 2026, I expect the share price to keep rising.

For now, though, the Seeking Alpha system gives it an overall valuation grade of D-, which points to overvaluation. However, its P/E ratios, TTM and FWD, are both below the sector median, as is the PEG Non-GAAP forward ratio. In addition, its EV/EBITDA and Price/Sales are below their respective Industrials sector medians.

Two of the three calculators at Alpha Spread also see undervaluation:

AZZ Value Calculators (Alpha Spread)

The relative value calculator, which, I believe, is the most accurate, is based on a combination of multiples such as the P/E and EV/EBIT ratios. I consider it most accurate because of the robust earnings growth of the past couple of years and the potential for new growth.

I believe AZZ is undervalued, and likely by about 20% as the relative value calculator concludes.

The Wall Street analysts have a one-year price target to go with their optimism: $95.17:

AZZ price target chart (Seeking Alpha)

I have a one-year target of $95.00 and therefore rate AZZ a Buy. There is one other Seeking Alpha rating in the past 90 days, a Hold. The Quant system also offers a Hold, while the Wall Street analysts have a Buy, based on four Strong Buys and three Holds.

Risk Factors for AZZ

As a manufacturing company, it needs raw materials and energy to operate. Specifically, its profitability could be adversely affected if the price of zinc and/or natural gas goes up beyond normal fluctuations. To manage these costs, the company uses annual contracts (six to twelve months for natural gas and electricity).

One key to its profitability is its intellectual property, and the loss of those trade secrets or other IP could reduce its competitiveness and financial results.

Climate change and extreme weather could damage its facilities, disrupt supply chains, and increase operational costs. It does have "certain limits of insurance" and disaster recovery plans, though. From a different perspective, climate change may lead to new laws or regulations that increase its costs of doing business.

AZZ has been an active acquisitor and that strategy could cause problems such as an inability to integrate a new firm, losing key personnel, or a failure to realize potential synergies.

Manufacturing defects could lead to significant losses, because of costs of containment, damage to customer-owned inventory, and loss of reputation. Similarly, it reported in the 10-K that the company and third-party service providers have experienced attacks in the past, although none of them, so far, has had a material effect on operations or its finances.

Conclusion

Management at AZZ Inc. has been making transformational changes and as a result, it has seen not only better top and bottom-line results, but also a much higher stock price.

With a new plant expected to start operating late this year or early next year, it will have that new revenue and potential earnings. At the same time, it continues to see continued, modest organic growth.

I have a one-year price target of $95.00 and rate it a Buy.