Legacy Is Growing Quickly And Profitably

Legacy Education Inc. (LGCY) has filed to raise $10 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an SEC S-1 registration statement.

The firm provides in-person advanced education for healthcare-related professional career aspirants.

LGCY is producing strong revenue growth, is profitable and has produced positive free cash flow.

I'll provide an update when we learn more about the IPO from management.

What Does Legacy Do?

Lancaster, California-based Legacy Education Inc. was founded to develop or operate health education facilities for licensed healthcare service providers.

Management is headed by founder, Chairman and CEO LeeAnn Rohmann, who has been with the firm since its inception in 2009 and was previously Chief Sales Officer at Student Loan Xpress at CIT.

The company's primary offerings include the following:

Three California campuses.

Ultrasound technician.

Various nursing certifications.

MR associate.

Pharmacy technician.

Dental assistants.

Others.

As of March 31, 2024, Legacy has booked fair market value investment of $14.3 million from investors, including RMH Consultants, deRose Family Trust, Michael Garnick and others. There were approximately 84 stockholders of record as of August 1, 2024.

The firm markets its services to early-to-mid-20-year-old individuals who are not currently being well served by the California community college system.

It targets students living within a 100-mile radius of its three Southern to Central California campus locations.

G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have remained stable as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Nine Mos. Ended March 31, 2024 29.7% FYE June 30, 2023 30.5% FYE June 30, 2022 29.7% Click to enlarge

(Source:SEC)

The G&A efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of G&A expense, rose to 0.7x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Nine Mos. Ended March 31, 2024 0.7 FYE June 30, 2023 0.4 Click to enlarge

(Source: SEC)

What Is Legacy's Market?

According to a 2024 market research report by Global Market Insights, the nursing education market was an estimated $8.8 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to reach $12.8 billion in size by 2032.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 4.3% from 2024 to 2032.

The main drivers for this expected growth are an aging global population requiring additional medical care and services, along with a demand for online education to be able to tap globalized markets and international institutions.

Furthermore, the graphic below shows the global statistics and segment statistics for the nursing education market:

Global Market Insights

The company is also active in other healthcare education markets.

Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:

Duke University.

Johns Hopkins University.

MidAmerica Nazarene University.

NYU Rory Meyers College of Nursing.

University of California.

University of Maryland School of Nursing.

Others.

Legacy's Recent Financial Results

The firm's financial results can be summarized as listed below:

Accelerating top-line revenue growth.

Higher gross profit and gross margin.

Growing operating profit and cash flow from operations.

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended March 31, 2024 $33,247,896 28.1% FYE June 30, 2023 $35,455,948 15.5% FYE June 30, 2022 $30,704,058 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended March 31, 2024 $15,445,267 43.5% FYE June 30, 2023 $14,670,527 16.5% FYE June 30, 2022 $12,588,204 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended March 31, 2024 46.45% 5.0% FYE June 30, 2023 41.38% 0.9% FYE June 30, 2022 41.00% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Nine Mos. Ended March 31, 2024 $5,384,298 16.2% FYE June 30, 2023 $3,621,637 10.2% FYE June 30, 2022 $3,224,364 10.5% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Net Margin Nine Mos. Ended March 31, 2024 $4,153,508 12.5% FYE June 30, 2023 $2,666,739 7.5% FYE June 30, 2022 $2,337,286 7.6% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Nine Mos. Ended March 31, 2024 $2,671,213 FYE June 30, 2023 $1,769,436 FYE June 30, 2022 $1,088,592 (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

(Source: SEC)

As of March 31, 2024, Legacy had $11.4 million in cash and $12.3 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended March 31, 2024, was $3.7 million.

Legacy's IPO Details

Legacy intends to raise $10 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final figure may be higher.

There are no existing shareholders who have indicated an interest in purchasing shares of the IPO.

I expect the market capitalization at IPO to be around $150 million.

The company will be a "smaller reporting company" and an "emerging growth company," which means management will be able to disclose substantially less information to shareholders if it wishes to do so.

Many such company stocks have performed poorly post-IPO.

The firm declared that it plans to use the proceeds from the IPO as described here:

We intend to use [an as-yet undisclosed amount] of the net proceeds from this offering for investments at our facilities and the development of new programs. The balance of the net proceeds is expected to be used for other general working capital purposes. We may use a portion of the proceeds to us for acquisitions of complementary businesses, technologies, or other assets. (Source: SEC)

Leadership's presentation of the company roadshow is not yet available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management said it is not aware of any legal proceeding that would have a material adverse effect on its operations or financial condition.

The only listed bookrunner of the IPO is Northland Capital Markets.

Legacy Is Growing Impressively

LGCY is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund its general growth plans.

The company's financials have shown increasing topline revenue growth, growing gross profit and gross margin and higher operating profit and cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the four quarters ended March 31, 2024, was $3.7 million.

G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been stable as revenue has risen; its G&A efficiency multiple rose to 0.7x in the most recent reporting period.

The firm currently plans to pay zero dividends and to keep any future earnings to reinvest in the company's growth and working capital needs.

LGCY's recent capital spending history indicates it has spent moderately on capital expenditures as a percentage of its operating cash flow.

The market opportunity for providing various healthcare professional training and education services is large and expected to grow at a moderate rate of growth in the coming years.

Legacy appears to be growing revenue at a far higher rate of growth than the market research indicates. So, either the company is taking market share from others or there is higher demand for its services in its market area of Southern and Central California.

LGCY has several risks as a public company, which include general macroeconomic conditions, regulatory changes, student financial aid programs and accreditation requirements.

However, Legacy is producing accelerating revenue growth while increasing its profitability and free cash flow, an impressive accomplishment.

I'll provide a final opinion when we learn management's valuation expectations at IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.