My previous investment thought on Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) (published in June) was a hold rating because of the poor near-term outlook, which I expected to be heavily pressured by the weak macro environment. I was also not positive that management pivoted their salesforce to focus on enterprise accounts. I rate DH with a hold rating again as the near-term outlook remains impaired, supported by recent results, 2H24 implied guidance, and a poor sales cycle. While I see the new CEO as a potential game changer, I will only believe he can change things when DH reports organic growth acceleration.

2Q24 results update

Released on 5th Aug, DH reported total revenue of $63.7 million, implying a 4.5% y/y growth. Adj gross margins saw a big step-down from 86% to 83.4%, but this was well offset by a decrease in opex, which drove 21.3% y/y growth in adj EBITDA, which came in at $20.9 million. On a margin basis, the adj. EBITDA margin saw 32.8%. As for its balance sheet, DH ended 2Q24 with $296.5 million in cash and $249.7 million in debt.

Just as I expected, DH’s near-term growth is impaired because of the poor macro environment, as y/y revenue growth decelerated further sequentially from 7.2% to 4.6%, and total client count fell sequentially from 2,800 to 2,600. The latter represents a 12.1% sequential decline, and this is the worst sequential decline that DH has ever seen, suggesting no signs of stabilization at all.

I was also proven right that the strategy to focus on enterprise accounts is not going to work, as DH reported, its largest sequential enterprise client count decline, bringing total enterprise client count back to ~2Q23 levels (537 in 2Q24 vs. 527 in 2Q23). The one area that investors may be bullish about is that ARPU saw ~19% y/y growth to $24.5k, as it suggests, winning large clients (the strategy to focus on enterprise accounts seems to be working). However, I believe this is mostly due to mix shift impacts rather than organic growth. Management noted that the business saw significant churn in smaller customers, which, I believe, are customers with a lot less than $100k in annual recurring revenue ("ARR"). As such, large ARR clients became a bigger mix, which led to ARPU “improving” optically.

Other qualitative factors also do not suggest that DH is seeing any signs of recovery or stabilization. DH continues to experience an elongated sales cycle, with sales now ranging between five and nine months (an additional two to three months on the average) and larger deals taking even longer to close. The idea of making sales strategy changes to reinvigorate pipeline growth is a good start, but I don’t think this is going to drive strong growth until the macro backdrop recovers significantly. Moreover, DH saw the departure of its chief revenue officer ("CRO") again (Carrie Lazorchak lasted less than a year), which represents the second C-Suite departure in 2024 (the previous CEO left in January 2024). The lack of consistency in strategy implementation and any upcoming changes (from the new CEO) would require some time before DH starts to see major changes.

New CEO could be game changer

That said, DH’s new CEO, Kevin Coop, may just be the game-changing personnel that the business needs to drive growth re-acceleration. Firstly, Kevin has held multiple leadership positions in multiple large companies, like Executive VP of Fidelity National Finance Inc. (Enterprise Strategy Division); President of Black Knight (Data & Analytics Division); and President of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings (DNB) (North America Division).

Perhaps the most relevant highlight to point out was Kevin’s achievement in DNB, where he drove solid acceleration in organic growth from -~3% in 3Q20 to positive ~4.5% in 1Q22 (Kevin was president from Nov ’20 to May ’22). This gives hope that Kevin can “fix” the situation, and DH can see growth acceleration in the same trend. Encouragingly, Kevin noted that the changes necessary in company operations can be done fairly quickly. From here on, it is going to be a “show me” story, I believe. If Kevin can drive positive improvements, the market will likely give a lot more creditability to Kevin’s future strategy and guidance, and this will drive up the stock’s sentiment.

And so as you start to really look at this in a more simplified focus, you're -- this is the metrics we already talk about with you, right, it's just you're going to be able to see, hopefully, some very quick uptick as we look at what I would call kind of low-hanging fruit with the simplification process around, where do we have our right to win? The prioritization around our segmentation strategy, the fact that we've had a change in our go-to-market while that wasn't expected, the upshot of that is it's allowing me to take a more directive hand in getting closer to the customer with more customer intimacy. I'm seeing customers, I'm going out with the sales organization and you can really very quickly start to determine where and what we need to, whether it's pricing and packaging, whether it's different sales motions or how we're actually taking products to market, and that's what I've got a lot of experience in and that's what I'm focused on doing so that we can show, when we talk to you in the next quarter, we're hoping to have a significantly different story that we'll be able to start talking about, and it'll make it a much more enjoyable conversation. 2Q24 earnings transcript

No reason to own DH at this point

As it stands today, there is really no reason to take the risk of investing in DH. There are four reasons why I think so:

The business is experiencing decelerating growth with no signs of stabilization. FY24 guidance implies that 2H24 will see a bigger deceleration than 1H24. The macro environment continues to weigh on the sales cycle, again suggesting no signs of stabilization. The business is in transition mode (change in leadership), which is going to be disruptive, especially with the new CEO noting changes need to be made to the sales strategy. Investors that want to allocate to this industry are likely to allocate to IQV, which is expected to grow at high single-digits. Even though IQV is trading at 1.1x higher (3.4x vs. DH at 2.3x), I think investors appreciate higher growth, as can be seen from the IQV share price movement that is up on a year-to-date basis.

Conclusion

My view for DH is a hold rating as the 2Q24 results continue to indicate a challenging near-term outlook (decelerating growth, customer churn, and an elongated sales cycle). The departure of the chief revenue officer further highlights the uncertain near-term outlook. Although the appointment of a new CEO with a proven track record of driving growth is encouraging, he needs to show me that organic growth can be re-accelerated before I am convinced that he can flip things around.