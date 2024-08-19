AdShooter

My previous analysis of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)(TSX:CNQ:CA) was written purely from a value investor's perspective. Despite recognizing the superior quality, I simply focused on the below-average yield, lack of material catalyst, insider selling, and a large valuation gap compared to Canadian smid-cap (small & midcap) O&G producers.

However, observing the stock from a different angle, I concluded that CNQ is a different kind of investment compared to most Canadian names, and the valuation is fully deserved. CNQ offers the stability of a dividend aristocrat, yield in line with US peers, a strong balance sheet, and low costs that protect the company from downturns, as well as potential for value-accretive M&A activity. All this makes the company a great pick for lower-risk profile investors who prioritize growing and reliable dividends with long-term security over riskier, smaller producers.

Q2 Update

Despite planned turnarounds in the second quarter, CNQ delivered better-than-expected results. As summarized by Scott Stauth, CNQ's President, "The strength of our well-balanced and diverse portfolio, combined with our ability to execute safe, effective, and efficient operations, delivered an excellent second quarter for Canadian Natural."

The company has reached a production level of 1,286k boe/d, of which 934k boe/d were crude oil and NGLs. Most notable is that in July, the company reached an upgrading level of 500k boe/d. Higher amounts of upgraded SCO further ramp up the company's already high margins.

Stauth also mentioned the success of their operations, particularly in the thermal assets: "Our thermal assets delivered strong production during the second quarter, primarily due to better-than-expected performance from the new pad combined with early completion of planned turnarounds at Jackfish and Kirby."

All this led the company to generate C$3.6B in adjusted funds flow, supporting the Capex of C$1.6B (in line with the yearly budget), dividends of C$1.1B, and buybacks of C$0.8B.

In addition to great earnings, CNQ sold its stake in PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK:CA) for net proceedings of C$575M, further strengthening its rock-solid balance sheet.

Valuation Revisited - Premium Justified

Free cash flow Sensitivities (CNQ's July presentation)

Before I dive into my reasoning for the justification, let's review the valuation. I usually model smaller companies, but with CNQ, it can get complex, and it might be better just to go with the numbers from the company presentation

The company presents its free cash flow ("FCF") under different WTI pricing. The WTI is currently close to US$75. Under such pricing, we can expect FCF at ~C$8.6B or C$4 per share, which is an 8.1% FCF yield.

FCF calculation (Author's calculation based on CNQ presentation)

To arrive at the amount that can, in fact, be sustainably used for dividends and buybacks, we need to make some adjustments.

The first adjustment is to account for site abandonment costs. Since CNQ mines from a surface, large areas have to be restored to their original state. This makes approx-C$500M per year.

Another adjustment that is not included in the presented FCF's calculation is share-based compensation ("SBC"), as it is considered a non-cash cost. This is a hot topic among investors, as not everyone is happy to pay employees half a billion C$ yearly in SBC.

FCF adjustments (Author's calculation based on CNQ presentation)

After these adjustments, we get to a 7.2% yield that is split into a base dividend of 4.2% and buybacks of 3%. On top of that, the company is still spending for growth and expects to grow ~4%. Sum it up, and you get an 11.2% value-creation yield.

On an absolute basis, this is not expensive. It's in line with US peers, which arguably don't reach near the quality and longevity of CNQ's assets. It would be just fair for CNQ to trade at PV10, which would value the shares at C$52 or US$38.

Downside Is Protected

As I mentioned in my previous article, CNQ has several advantages over its peers:

Large, long-life, high-quality reserves with ~32 years of proven reserves.

Asset diversification with flexibility in development.

Its stock is less volatile due to stable dividends and a long-term-oriented investor base.

A Low base decline of 11%.

Low costs and high sales prices for its SCO (Synthetic Crude Oil).

All this would mean nothing if it doesn't translate into higher margins. Looking at the presented sensitivity to the oil price, we can observe low breakeven WTI prices of ~US$42, reflecting the high margins, which gives the company more downside protection. This breakeven is among the lowest in Canada, right next to Suncor Energy Inc. (SU), which has an ambitious plan to lower its breakeven to US$36 WTI. When it comes to dark scenarios for oil, CNQ could further cut into its growth Capex and lower the SBC to arrive at breakeven close to US$35.

With the PV10 valuation, you can see the value of future free cash flow moves by only 13% with each US$5 movement in WTI. You can see in my comparative table that it's the lowest among my covered Canadian O&G names.

PV10 target sensitivity (Author's calculation)

Another factor for higher valuation is its extensive reserves base. Stauth emphasized the significance of CNQ's reserves: "Our significant total proved SCO reserves of approximately 6.9 billion barrels with a reserve life index of 44 years as at year-end 2023." This large reserve base differentiates CNQ from U.S. shale producers, who are facing a shortage of tier-1 inventory and could potentially place interesting offers for CNQ's acreage.

Fairly priced among bargains

CNQ is a fairly priced top-quality producer. My largest issue with investing in CNQ has been the valuation gap between large and midcap producers.

Valuation difference - Large vs. Midcap (Bloomberg)

I am convinced that there are many bargains in Canadian oil and gas and that it would be a mistake not to invest here. I am a proponent of smid-cap companies that offer 20%+ yearly returns at current prices, but such companies present disproportionally more risks than CNQ.

We recently saw an acquisition of Crew Energy Inc. (CR:CA) by Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU:CA). Despite Tourmaline paying a large ~70% premium, the deal is still value accretive for both sides.

CNQ can benefit from the low valuation of its smaller peers as well. If CNQ's valuation rises more, it should first switch from buybacks to special dividends, and it should look for potential targets and use its higher-valued stock as a currency to acquire some smaller players. In my opinion, potential targets could include companies with stocks under pressure, like Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR:CA) and Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL:CA), and even larger names, like ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX:CA) or MEG Energy Corp. (MEG:CA), that are not trading as cheap but would very well complement CNQ's assets. These acquisitions could be value-accretive, enhancing CNQ's long-term growth prospects and further solidifying its position as a Canadian leader in the O&G sector.

Risks

Next to sensitivity to oil and gas prices, keep in mind other risks related to investing in oil producers, such as changes in regulations, carbon-emissions targets, changes in royalties & taxes, exchange rates, interest rates, drilling success, unplanned turnarounds, environmental, and others.

Conclusion

In conclusion, my shift in perspective has allowed me to see the strengths of CNQ. While I previously viewed the company through a narrow value-investor yield-seeking lens, I now better recognize the appeal as a stable, high-quality investment with a much lower risk profile compared to bargain-priced smid-caps.

With a justified premium valuation, best-in-class margins, extensive reserves, and a strong balance sheet that can enable strategic acquisitions, CNQ is standing as a top choice for those seeking long-term security and reliable growing dividends, and I am now rating the stock as a Buy with a price target of C$52/US$38.