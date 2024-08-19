Matteo Colombo

1. Investment thesis

Hikari Tsushin, Inc. (OTCPK:HKTGF) is a holding company from Japan that manages various subsidiaries. The stock's current market capitalization is $8.3 bn but it is flying under the radar of many international investors. Over the last 10 years the company showed steady growth in all important business categories even during the pandemic, but the stock has lost value significantly. The management has implemented rising dividends and additional buybacks to increase shareholder value. The company's diverse portfolio, increasing cashflows and a strong Japanese economy will be helpful for successful years to come.

The current stock price offers a good opportunity for long-term investors to participate in multiple businesses in Japan at an attractive valuation, including rising payouts.

2. Business subsidiaries

The company holds several business units like telecommunication services (Telecom Service Co., J- Communication Inc., Member's Mobile Inc., hi-ho Inc.), insurance (Sakura Insurance Inc., Sakura Small Amount and Short Term Insurance Inc.), utilities (Premium Water Holdings Inc., HTB Energy Co., haluene Inc., Grandata Inc., Enecord Inc.) and a variety of services (EPARK Co., Network Consulting Inc., ThinQ Inc., CHIC Holdings Inc.). All in all, Hikari Tsushin's subsidiaries represent an important part of the Japanese economy and consequently, they are strongly dependent on the country's economic success. Participating in its stock provides a good way to diversify the portfolio into a stable Asian country whose companies have recently started to increase shareholder value by increasing payouts and buybacks.

3. Current business performance and long-term trends

The first quarter of the fiscal business year 2025 (which starts in April) was very promising.

1st quarter 2024 (million yen) 1st quarter FY2025 (million yen) Change (%) Revenue 140,140 146,154 4.3 Operating profit 23,966 27,216 13.6 Profit before tax 47,583 65,768 38.2 Profit attributable to owners 32,739 45,899 40.2 Click to enlarge

The most important information from the current report is that the holding company has increased its profitability by strongly increasing net profit while revenues have just increase slightly. The most important segment is Electricity and Gas with revenues of 51,281 million Yen (35%, up 18.9% YoY), followed by Telecommunication (29,704 million Yen, 20.3%, down 9.1% YoY) and Commission-based sales (26,013 million Yen, down 1.7% YoY). The insurance segment showed the biggest revenue increase with 21.7%. Interestingly, despite a predicted FY revenue increase of 3%, net profit is expected to fall to 90,000 million yen, which means that more than half of the FY profit has already been earned.

There are some reasons that can explain these irregular profits. First of all, finance income was exceptionally high in the first quarter and the company does not seem to expect these high amounts in the next quarters. Secondly, last year's income before tax and comprehensive income were impacted by favorable foreign exchange rates and gain on sales of securities that won't be repeated this year.

The expected net profit of 2,038 Yen per share is similar to FY2023, but the company expects less revenues than two years ago (620,000 million yen vs. 644 million yen) which shows the increased profitability and resilience of the business.

Hikari Tsushin 4th quarter 2024 presentation

This overview from the fourth quarter presentation 2024 shows many important trends of Hikari Tsushin. By switching from third-party products to in-house products, the company's profitability increased with net income surging to a minimum of 90 million yen since 2023 while revenues just increased slightly. However, the company's strategy seems to be a long-term success story when looking at total returns for shareholders (Please note that the second column which refers to business years [1996/8 etc.] in this slide should actually start with the year 2008/3 and end with 2019/3, but there is a discrepancy made by the company starting with 2010/3. So the negative return of -41.0% refers to 2008).

Total shareholder returns (Hikari Tsushin 4th quarter 2024 presentation)

The company outperformed the Japanese index Topix for nearly 30 years and returned 9.1% annually on average. The last ten years were very impressive regarding the average growth rates for EPS, BPS, total assets and dividend payment amount:

Hikari Tsushin 4th quarter 2024 presentation

From 2020 to 2022 which were three difficult years for the economy as a result of the pandemic, Hikari Tsushin continued its impressive growth and increased shareholder value significantly. It is highly likely that the dividend will be raised again despite a projection of 624 yen which just represents a payout ratio of 30%.

All in all, a growing Japanese economy (+3.0% in 2024) and strong wage increases are good conditions for revenue growth, high net profits and dividend increases of Hikari Tsushin. A boost for consumer spending can help with the struggling telecommunication, beverage and finance segments. A period of low inflation after years of deflation can be a blessing for a company with a large insurance and finance business. The economic environment is currently improving and the management has also shown that it can handle sharp economic shocks like in 2020. The defensive nature of its subsidiaries are the key factor of the company's resilience.

4. Valuation

As of June 30, 2024, the company has 44,27 million shares outstanding and one share cost 28,135 yen or $188.7. The fundamental ratios are listed in the table below with the latest data from the quarterly report, published on August 13 (yen per share):

EPS (2025e) P/E BPS P/B DPS (2025e) yield (%) CAGR (aim) revenue per share P/S 2,038 13.8 19,361 1.45 624 2.2 10.0% 14,005 2,01 Click to enlarge

Additionally, the company has constantly bought back shares in every year since 2014 with the exception of 2020/2021 during the pandemic. Although the stock is not extraordinarily cheap, the high-quality business, stable growth rates in all important financial categories and high shareholder returns (rising dividends and buybacks) are very good arguments for a long-term investment in Hikari Tsushin. Furthermore, the company not only aims at business growth, it is also looking for great merger and acquisition opportunities.

Hikari Tsushin 4th quarter 2024 presentation

Hikari Tsushin strives for a CAGR of at least 10% until 2035 and aims for improving recurring profits to 400,000 million yen, which represents an increase of nearly 150% in ten years. Even if this outlook seems to be too optimistic for conservative investors, the company's overall business trend and performance outlook is promising. Considering these prospects, the stock is not very expensive and offers an annual shareholder yield of at least 9.4%(earnings yield of 7.2%+2.2% dividend yield), which is even more than the company's long-term shareholder return of 9.1%.

5. Risks

As mentioned before, the company's success is largely dependent on the economy of Japan as higher wages and consumer spending will increase revenues. A return to deflation could hit Hikari Tsushin's finance business but the current environment with modest inflation is beneficial for the insurance subsidiaries.

Another risk is high competition among its telecommunication companies. The segment's operating profit was hit by a decrease in the number of customer contracts. Winning customers back requires investments and promotion expenses that could hit profitability temporarily.

The biggest segment Electricity and Gas also depends on customer contracts, but the company has managed to increase the number of customers and to offset negative impacts (higher costs, sales promotion expenses etc.).

However, the variety of business segments function as a strong protection against economic crises and guarantee stable cashflows which the company often reinvests in new or existing businesses. The management has proven its ability to increase company and shareholder value over time.

6. Conclusion

Hikari Tsushin is a very interesting Japanese holding company with a long history of outstanding shareholder returns and improving profitability. The defensive business segments don't offer hypergrowth but investors can participate in many areas of the Japanese economy which is currently a promising diversification from European or American equities. The management has been shareholder-friendly for years and the situation for investors is still improving in Japan. Investors can invest in an inexpensive, low-growth stock that offers quarterly payouts, annual stock buybacks and long-term compounding of their investment.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.