Cristi Croitoru

In May, I covered Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCPK:WZZAF) (OTCPK:WZZZY) stock and noted that the company was managing the engine crises that grounded a significant part of its fleet rather well, with revenue growth outpacing cost growth. However, the most recent results are less encouraging, as I discuss in this report, and provide a base for downgrading the stock.

Wizz Air Margins Contract As Airplane Groundings Increase And Ryanair Lowers Fares

Wizz Air

For the first quarter of 2025 (Wizz Air starts it book year in April), revenues grew 2% equally balanced between passenger ticket revenues and ancillary revenue growth. Capacity declined 1.2% despite the fleet growing 20% to 218 airplanes. Since a significant portion of the fleet has been grounded, 46 in total by now, we have to look at the equivalent fleet which fell 7 units or 4% to 169. So, it is encouraging that Wizz Air is seeing revenue growth on a smaller capacity deployment, but I believe that the revenue growth is on the weak side. Many airlines had expected that unit revenues would see stronger growth, but that has not been the case.

I previously noted that while Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY) (OTCPK:RYAOF) was warning about lower fares or lower than earlier expected growth in air fares, it was likely that Ryanair would strategically lower prices to hurt Wizz Air’s top and bottom line even more. That is precisely what happened, with unit revenues rising only 3.1% while previously the market was set to see ticket prices increase by 5 to 10 percent.

So, there has been pressure on Wizz Air’s top line, and we see that has contributed to cost growth exceeding revenue growth. There was around 5% growth in operating expenses with 4.6% growth in cost excluding fuel prices. So, in some way we could say that, with the earlier projections of air fares in mind, the pricing war from Ryanair resulted in margin contraction for Wizz Air, which is precisely what the airline was after. Ryanair most likely would have liked to keep fares a bit higher, but the reality is that many complexities at Ryanair’s side also required the company to lower fares. On the unit cost level, costs grew 7% and 5% when excluding fuel costs. Operating profit was down €44.6 million, driven by €33.9 million in one-off lease costs to cover some capacity that would normally be served by some grounded jets.

Wizz Air Lowers Profit Outlook On Tougher Pricing Environment

Wizz Air

With the changes in the pricing environment, which already showed yield pressure on close-in bookings, the outlook for revenue per available-seat-kilometer has been revised. It went from up high single digits to mid-single digits, with the cost growth expected to be more or less the same. However, the change to the revenue outlook and some one-off leasing costs already put a €150 million pressure on the net profit, which is now expected to be between €350 million and €450 million.

There were small positives in the sense that Wizz Air now expects a peak of 47 aircraft to be grounded by September 2025 against a previous estimate of 50 airplanes. The current estimate is still based on a turnaround time of 300 days for the engines and airplanes to return to service. There could be some improvement in that, which could provide some tailwind to the carrier, but that tailwind is more of a positive creep that will be visible over time.

Is Wizz Air Stock A Buy?

The Aerospace Forum

Admittedly, Wizz Air stock is a tough one to value. The airline is trading below the median group, but has upside against its EV/EBITDA multiple valuation. For FY24, the EBITDA was 2.8% lower than expected while expected FY25 EBITDA is now estimated to be almost 4% lower than earlier analyst estimates with a significant uptick in FY26. Overall, between FY24 and FY26, the EBITDA estimate has been revised upward by 6.6%. However, the free cash flow generation for FY24 was negative, whereas a positive free cash flow was expected. The free cash flow this year should be significantly stronger, but the overall free cash flow generation between FY24 and FY26 will likely be softer than initially expected.

After I processed the free cash flow, EBITDA, CapEx and debt payments into my stock valuation model, we surprisingly ended up with a strong buy rating. That is primarily driven by the strong FY26 expected. While that might be true, there are some risks such as uncertainty of the pricing and demand environment for air travel in Europe, the possibility of continued groundings as well as delivery delays of new airplanes. While Wizz Air stock might be a strong buy, I see some risks as well. Currently, I would assign a price target of $17.43, representing 19% upside.

Where To Buy Wizz Air Stock?

Wizz Air stock trades OTC under the tickers WZZAF and WZZZY, the former represent an ordinary share of while the latter represents 20% of an ordinary share. Both tickers, however, lack an appealing volume, resulting in low liquidity, which might result in challenges on the end of price making and buying and selling at desired prices. In case you do want to buy Wizz Air stock, I believe buying them via the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ, might be a better choice as it offers much better volumes.

Conclusion: Wizz Air Is A High Risk And High Reward Opportunity

Wizz Air most definitely is seeing the impact of the pricing pressure on air fares and that is putting a damper on its realized results as well as the FY25 expectations. However, there also are some positives, and those positives include lower peak groundings and faster turnaround times.

The company does have strong prospects, but it also remains to be seen what the effect of capacity coming back online will mean for the company’s top line. As a result, with the market uncertainty as well as the fleet uncertainty in mind, I believe that while the stock screener provides a strong buy rating, there is significant risk. This makes it a high-risk investment opportunity, with most of its appeal being back loaded towards FY26.

