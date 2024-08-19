Jose Luis Pelaez Inc

I initiated a 'Strong Buy' rating for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) in my previous article published in January 2024. Since then, the stock price has increased by 32%, outperforming S&P 500 index return. Brown & Brown released its Q2 result on July 22nd, reporting a 10% organic revenue growth. I believe Brown & Brown will continue to benefit from insurance premium growth, and the recent acquisitions of CI Group and Quintes are positive for the company's international expansion. I reiterate a 'Strong Buy' rating with a fair value of $120 per share.

Accelerated Revenue Growth

As illustrated in the chart below, Brown & Brown's organic revenue has already accelerated over the past few quarters, delivering 10% growth in Q2.

Brown & Brown Quarterly Earnings

The key growth drivers can be summarized as follows:

Pricing Increase: As communicated over the earnings call , the costs of employee benefits for medical and pharmacy increased by 7%-9% for the quarter, similar to the growth rate in the previous quarter. Additionally, premiums in most P&C markets continue to rise by 5%-10% across most lines. This cost and premium growth has significantly contributed to Brown & Brown's organic revenue growth.

earnings call Program Growth: The management indicated that the Program segment delivered another strong performance, with 15.4% growth for the quarter. The strong growth was driven by new customer wins as well as expansion from existing customers.

Lastly, as indicated in my initiation report, Brown & Brown has strategically deployed capital on acquisitions, expanding their portfolios into growth areas. It is evident the past acquisitions have already contributed to the company's additional growth.

Recent Acquisitions

On August 6th, Brown & Brown announced the acquisition of CI Group, a trade credit insurance solution specialist. It is a small tuck-in acquisition and can help Brown & Brown expand their business into international markets. With CI Group's customer base ranging from £250k to £250m in annual turnover, it should be relatively easy for Brown & Brown to fully integrate CI Group's business.

On July 29th, the company announced the acquisition of Quintes, one of the largest independent insurance brokers in the Netherlands. As communicated by the management, Quintes serves 200,000 customers across the broking, MGA, and pension business. I believe this acquisition aligns well with the company's long-term acquisition strategy.

Both acquisitions reflect Brown & Brown's efforts to expand into international markets, which could contribute to additional growth for Brown & Brown, in my view.

Outlook and Valuation Update

For FY24's growth, the following factors have been assessed:

Retail business: I anticipate the company will continue to deliver high-single-digit organic revenue growth, driven by new customer acquisitions and a high retention rate.

National Programs: Over the earnings call, the management expressed strong confidence that the Programs segment will maintain high growth in the near term. Over the past few years, Brown & Brown has already built a broad programs business portfolio, servicing enterprise customers. The National Programs earn fees primarily for the issuance of insurance policies, which has benefited from the premium increase. I forecast mid-teens growth for this business.

Wholesale Brokerage: This segment sells commercial and personal lines insurance and directly benefits from premium increases. I estimate it will grow by 10% in FY24.

As such, I calculate Brown & Brown's revenue will grow by 9% year-over-year in FY24.

For the growth from FY25 onwards, I assume the premium growth will begin to moderate to its historical average, and Brown & Brown's organic revenue growth will revert back to the historical average of 6%.

As Brown & Brown continues to acquire international businesses to expand its global operations, I assume the company will allocate 8% of total revenue towards acquisitions, resulting in an additional 2% growth to the overall topline.

I only model 10bps margin expansion from the gross profits, driven by premium pricing increases and business scales.

The DCF summary is:

Brown & Brown DCF

The WACC is calculated to be 7% assuming: a risk-free rate of 3.8% (US 10Y Treasury Yield); a beta of 0.61 (SA); equity risk premium of 7%; cost of debt of 7%; equity $5.5 billion; debt $3.8 billion; tax rate 26%.

Discounting all the future FCF, the fair value is calculated to be $120 per share, as per my estimate.

Key Risk

I think the biggest risk for Brown & Brown is their international expansion strategy. Despite the company's efforts to expand their international business, it remains predominantly a local company, with more than 90% of total revenue coming from the U.S. market. When acquiring international brokers, the company might face challenges related to cultural differences and legal risks.

Conclusion

Brown & Brown has been benefiting from the increasing costs of employee benefits including medical and pharmacy. The company is well-positioned to grow its international business and continue gaining market share in the domestic market. I reiterate a 'Strong Buy' rating with a fair value of $120 per share.