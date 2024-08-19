ferrantraite/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) has significantly outperformed the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) so far in 2024, delivering a ~28.5% total return against the mid-single-digit gain for the benchmark ETF:

This has resulted in net debt only accounting for 35% of the company's enterprise value. Coupled with a small proportion of floating-rate debt relative to peers, the company will see little tailwinds from Fed rate cuts. While NOI growth is impressive, it will likely taper off in the next few years, as the main driver behind the increase - an inflation-driven jump in tenant sales - is fading. Considering the relatively high AFFO multiple and a market-implied cap rate on an enterprise-level basis that is more in line with multifamily REITs, I am neutral on the shares.

Company Overview

You can access all company results here. Acadia Realty Trust is a retail REIT focused on affluent communities with a high population density:

Household income and population versus peers (Acadia Realty Trust August 2024 Investor Presentation)

The portfolio is split between Suburban markets (55% of pro rata gross lettable area, or GLA), Investment Management (incorporates several strategies, such as value-add/lease up, distressed retailer real estate, high yield, and development properties) at 28% and Street & Urban retail at 17% of pro rata GLA:

Portfolio breakdown (Acadia Realty Trust August 2024 Investor Presentation)

Portfolio Overview

Acadia Realty Trust reported FFO before special items (which I will refer to as AFFO) of $0.31/share, down 14% Y/Y as the prior-year quarter benefitted from unusually large lease termination gains. Adjusted for these lease termination gains, AFFO was up 11% Y/Y:

FFO before special items bridge (Acadia Realty Trust Q2 2024 Earnings Release)

The increase was driven by a very healthy same-property net operating income, or NOI, growth of 5.5% Y/Y, with strength concentrated in the Street Portfolio (+12% Y/Y). The NOI growth is driven by high leasing spreads - essentially the company is slowly marking to market its rents as they expire.

The Core Portfolio (encompassing Street & Urban and Suburban retail) was 94.8% leased at the end of Q2 2024, up 0.7% Y/Y, although physical occupancy stood at 91.8%, down 0.5% Y/Y.

Increased 2024 Guidance

Against the backdrop of exceptional NOI growth, Acadia Realty Trust increased its AFFO guidance for 2024:

Increased 2024 guidance (Acadia Realty Trust Q2 2024 Earnings Release)

The REIT now expects to generate FFO before special items of about $1.29/share which would put the AFFO multiple at about 16.6 times - arguably quite high for a retail REIT.

Capital Structure Overview

Acadia Realty Trust ended Q2 2024 with a pro rata net debt of $1.26 billion (which is lower than its consolidated debt of $1.7 billion as it accounts for non-controlling interests). The company also has $6 million in preferred operating units outstanding. As a result, the enterprise value stands at about $3.62 billion, considering the $2.35 billion equity market capitalization.

We can conclude that net debt accounts for about 35% of enterprise value, perhaps too low if you are expecting a sector-wide compression in real estate cap rates following Fed rate cuts.

The weighted average interest rate stood at 5%, with an average maturity of 3.1 years. Only 6.7% of the debt is floating-rate, indicating limited benefits from Fed rate cuts on this front as well.

Market-implied cap rate

In 2024, I expect Acadia Realty Trust to generate FFO before special items of about $144 million. The company will also spend around $65 million on interest payments (pro rata share) and less than half a million for distributions on preferred operating units. As a result, cumulative cashflows to enterprise value should total $209 million, resulting in a market-implied cap rate of about 5.77% - quite low for a retail REIT. We should note the amount already includes management overhead of about $40 million. Without it, the market-implied cap rate stands at 6.87%, indicating a 1.1% burden from management overhead - clearly showing room for optimization relative to peers.

Overall, I would say the market-implied cap rate already prices in significant rent growth, and in any case, is more in line with multifamily REITs.

Valuation and prospects

Looking at the AFFO multiple of 16.6 times and the market-implied cap rate of 6-7%, clearly, Acadia Realty Trust is not cheap by conventional measures. The appeal for investors potentially lies in its strong NOI growth pipeline, forecast at 8-11% for Street/Urban and 4-6% for Suburban retail:

Portfolio growth outlook (Acadia Realty Trust August 2024 Investor Presentation)

While I do not expect NOI growth to slow down substantially in 2025, clearly it is decelerating, if you consider the 6.3% increase in 2022, the 5.8% increase in 2023, and the forecast 5.5% increase for the full year 2024.

All in all, I do see the value of Acadia Realty Trust at the current share price, even if growth trends down to inflation over the course of several years. However, the conservative capital structure is not well-positioned to boost shareholder returns in my opinion, with net debt at only 35% of enterprise value. At the end of the day, if you are seeing such a robust growth pipeline, it makes little sense to have so little debt. Should real estate cap rates compress following Fed rate cuts as I expect, low gearing will hurt shareholder returns relative to other REITs.

Risks

The main risk facing Acadia Realty Trust is that NOI growth is slowing down faster than the pace observed over the past few years. As such, the main focal point would be leasing spreads, with the company currently reporting cash rent spreads of 55% in Q2 2024. It is obvious that current leasing spreads are abnormally large and are playing catch-up to the inflation-driven increase in sales in recent years. As inflation is stabilizing, we should expect leasing spreads to fall down as well, although it will clearly take time as the company has a weighted average lease term of 9.7 years.

The other focal point for retail REITs is naturally occupancy, as you can expect an increase in bankruptcies as rents catch up to market levels. So far, the company has been able to grow its leased rate, +0.7% Y/Y in Q2 2024, alleviating concerns on this front.

Conclusion

Acadia Realty Trust delivered excellent Q2 2024 results and increased its full-year outlook. That said, recent increases in the share price have cut the proportion of debt in the capital structure down to just 35%, an amount too low in light of the strong NOI growth pipeline and expectations for Fed rate cuts. Furthermore, the proportion of floating rate debt is just 6.7%. As a result, the company will not see a large benefit from the Fed's much-anticipated pivot.

While I do not see operational red flags, the company's valuation in terms of AFFO multiple and market-implied cap rate is already quite high, indicating some of the future NOI growth is already priced in.

Considering all of the above, I think it is prudent to rank the shares a hold.

Thank you for reading.