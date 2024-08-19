Acadia Realty Trust: Strong NOI Growth Pipeline But Little Immediate Benefit From Fed Easing

Ivo Kolchev profile picture
Ivo Kolchev
566 Followers

Summary

  • Acadia Realty Trust is a retail REIT focused on affluent communities with high population density.
  • The REIT has significantly outperformed the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF so far in 2024, pushing the proportion of net debt in enterprise value down to just 35%.
  • Q2 2024 results were excellent, and the company increased its full-year outlook.
  • NOI growth should continue to benefit as legacy leases are marked-to-market, but elevated valuation multiples indicate some of the growth is already priced in.
  • Key risks to watch are leasing spreads and occupancy, although I see no red flags at the moment.
New York City Soho

ferrantraite/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) has significantly outperformed the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) so far in 2024, delivering a ~28.5% total return against the mid-single-digit gain for the benchmark ETF:

This article was written by

Ivo Kolchev profile picture
Ivo Kolchev
566 Followers
I ventured into investing in high school in 2011, mainly in REITs, preferred stocks, high yield bonds. More recently I have been combining long stock positions with covered calls and cash secured puts. I approach investing purely from a fundamental long-term point of view. Currently I mostly write articles for various websites. Previously I have worked as a data analyst at Dynamo Software serving clients in the asset management industry, at the Bulgarian stock exchange cash market operations desk using the T7 trading system, as an analyst/portfolio manager focused on Western Europe, as well as a junior accountant for special purpose vehicles issuing CLOs & CDOs . I just started year two of a PhD in Finance (topic is valuation of banks, REITs, insurance companies and asset managers) and have passed the Level 3 of the CFA exam.- Disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AKR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on AKR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AKR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News