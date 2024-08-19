Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA (AVAL) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.71K Followers

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA (NYSE:AVAL) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Maria Gutierrez Botero - CEO
Paula Durán - Corporate VP of Sustainability and Strategic Projects
Diego Solano - CFO
Camila Perez - Chief Economist of Banco de Bogota

Conference Call Participants

Julián Ausique - Davivienda Corredores
Nick Dimitrov - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Welcome to Grupo Aval's Second Quarter 2024 Consolidated Results Conference Call. My name is Regina, and I will be your operator for today's call.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A., Grupo Aval is an issuer of securities in Colombia and in the United States SEC. As such, it is subject to compliance with securities regulation in Colombia and applicable U.S. securities regulation. Grupo Aval is also subject to the inspection and supervision of the Superintendency of Finance as holding company of the Aval Financial Conglomerate. The consolidated financial information included in this document is presented in accordance with IFRS as currently issued by the IASB.

Unconsolidated financial information of our subsidiaries and the Colombian banking system are presented in accordance with the Colombian IFRS as reported, the Superintendency of Finance. Details of the calculations of non-IFRS measures, such as ROAA and ROAE, among others are explained when required in this report.

This report includes forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as may, will, should, expect, plans, anticipates, believes, estimates, predicts, potential or continue or the negative of these and other comparable words. Actual results and events may differ materially from those anticipated herein as a consequence of changes in general, economic and business conditions, changes in interest and currency rates and other risks described from time to time in our filings with the Registro Nacional de Valores Emisores and the SEC.

Recommended For You

About AVAL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AVAL

Trending Analysis

Trending News