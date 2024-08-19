koto_feja/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The stock of Myomo, Inc. (NYSE:MYO), a medical robotics business has enjoyed a tremendous 12 months; when other micro-caps have generated returns of ~13% on average, MYO has surged by 567% over the past year!

Admittedly much of MYO's gains took place in 2023, and this year it has been undergoing some retracement, even as other micro-caps have eked out marginal positive gains on average. Yet, we feel MYO does have some intriguing qualities that may tempt you to nudge it to your watch list.

A Few Reasons Why MYOMO May Be Worth Looking At

The number of Americans that are seemingly knocked down by the debilitating futility of NMD (Neuromuscular Disorders) and paralysis isn't something that should be downplayed; it is believed that there are currently over 250K Americans impacted by NMDs, and over 5.4m Americans (or 17 Americans for every 1,000) impacted by some form of paralysis. When it comes to upper extreme paralysis alone, which is where MYO is attempting to leave a mark, it is estimated that the number could be closer to three million.

MYOMO, through a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace called MyoPro (orthosis), helps afflicted patients function and cope better in the day-to-day trenches of modern life. Currently, the MyoPro is the only commercially available device in the US that helps NMD and upper limb paralysis-inflicted patients recoup function in their arms and hands through their own muscle signals.

MyoPro's status in the market has been enhanced even further since November last year when the CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) reclassified it; previously, it was tagged as a durable medical equipment device that could be reimbursed on a rental basis, but effective January 1, 2024, it has been reclassified in the brace benefits category, that will now see it become eligible for reimbursements on a lump sum basis.

Note that previously, before the reclassification, MYO had to shun Medicare Part B beneficiaries, but since the ruling has come into effect a whole new world has opened up, with management now pointing to a doubling of the addressable market. In the most recently concluded Q2, MYO could recognize revenue on an additional 74 MyoPros given to Medicare Part B, and even otherwise interest in this product looks increasingly bright as they've just added a record 550 new patients (implying 35% YoY growth) to the total patient pipeline.

The spike in interest from the Medicare Part B cohort also means that every incremental dollar of sales comes at a lower cost (marketing cost per candidate in Q2 was down by -26% YoY whereas in Q1, before the CMS fee impact came into play costs were up by 1% YoY) In recent periods, MYO has tempered its R&D spend, and focussed more on sales and marketing as it attempts to build traction for its product. Note that unlike quite a lot of medical equipment peers that leverage the indirect sales channels, MYO primarily follows the direct sales channel (or direct billing), where they market the product directly to qualified individuals. For a business engaging in predominantly direct sales efforts, the pickup in the topline dynamics bodes very well from an operating leverage angle.

Admittedly, MYO isn't expected to be GAAP profitable until FY26, but credit is still due as it has been growing sales at a far greater pace than the expenses it incurs (over 2x the pace), and the recent CMS ruling could yet give it another uplift.

Over the last three years, MYO's topline has grown at 24%, but taking a look at sell-side estimates for the next three years suggests that this business could deliver even better topline growth (on a 3-year CAGR basis) of 36%!

For a business poised to deliver medium-term revenue growth of 36%, we don't believe a forward EV/sales of 2.5x looks prohibitive, even if it represents a premium over its long-term average.

Note that MYO is also not too far away from breaking even on the operating cash flow front (management expects to get there by Q4-24), and getting over that hurdle will give it a good foundation to kickstart some sustainable FCF generating prowess as intrinsically this is an asset-light business, where CAPEX commitments are not too pronounced. In MYO's case, manufacturing is mainly carried out by third-party entities, and the onus on MYO is primarily related to the fabrication of their devices, which is not really a material drag on cash. For context, note that the average publicly traded healthcare equipment business typically has to contend with a CAPEX-to-sales ratio of over 14x, but in MYO's case, it is very low at just 1.25x.

Closing Thoughts: Preferable To Wait For Further Retracement In The Price As Volatility Looks Elevated

The image below sheds some perspective on the weekly price imprints for Myomo's stock over the last three years or so. Broadly speaking, we feel quite encouraged, although we have our doubts over whether it is the best time to dive in.

After a prolonged downtrend, MYO appeared to form a bottom from late 2022 to October 2023. Then, over the last couple of months of 2023, we saw a resolute uptrend, which has since given way to a bout of healthy consolidation. Essentially, the stock has now been range-bound for the last nine months or so, with decent signs of support emerging just below $3 levels (highlighted by the three red circles).

Now, even though a long position within the current range would represent a favorable risk-reward (the price is closer to the lower boundary than the upper boundary of the range), we still think it would be more prudent to wait for the stock to drop to the support levels before going long.

We say this because the stock is currently in the midst of experiencing heightened volatility, and you ideally only want to open a position when volatility has subsided. To expand on this, consider that the current levels of volatility are 1.68x higher than what the stock is normally subject to.

Investors may also want to note that the institutional segment hasn't quite utilized this phase of re-accumulation to add to their position; in fact, the net shares owned by them are down by mid-single-digits since April, which makes us a tad cautious.

To conclude, at current levels, we would rate MYO as a HOLD.