Introduction

"What about WMB?"

This is a question I get a lot when covering midstream companies. Since the pandemic, we have discussed many midstream opportunities, as I have become a huge fan of the industry - especially because of its potential to deliver both income and growth.

Before the pandemic, most midstream companies were money-losing corporations unloved by investors and pressured by extreme commodity price volatility. Back then, there was truly not a good reason to buy midstream operators.

Now, the situation is much better. Midstream companies are benefitting from investments made in the past. They are often free cash flow positive and benefit from both supply and demand tailwinds. On top of that, if interest rates start to fall, we will likely see a rotation from (currently high-yielding) risk-free bonds to dividends.

With regard to midstream tailwinds, the other day, I wrote an article on The Southern Company (SO), one of America's largest regulated utility companies. This electric utility generates roughly half of its power from natural gas and sees a pipeline of almost 200 mega-projects in its operating areas, capable of adding 30 gigawatts of potential load demand.

That is as much as the total peak load of the New York Independent System Operator. Interestingly, 40% of these projects are responsible for 80% of the potential electric load. These projects are all data centers!

As I wrote in a different article, this is resulting in the extension of old coal and natural gas power plants, as we are finding out that renewables stand no chance against the passive power demand surge we're witnessing.

This is very bullish for natural gas, the cleanest fossil fuel with a great energy density and abundant supply in the United States.

According to The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), electricity demand will grow 10x faster, resulting in roughly 50% growth between now and 2040.

A big part of this demand will be satisfied by natural gas. According to WMB:

Natural gas is 45% cleaner than coal.

Natural gas is the cheapest fuel for residential consumers.

Natural gas is 2.5x more reliable than solar power.

Unsurprisingly, this bodes well for The Williams Companies. Since my most recent article on May 9, the stock has returned 13%, beating the S&P 500 by roughly seven points.

Over the past five years, WMB has returned 160%, benefitting from strong momentum as the market has figured out just how attractive the midstream industry has become.

Hence, in this article, I'll update my thesis, using its recently released 2Q24 earnings and new developments that help us to assess the risk/reward for dividend (growth) investors.

So, let's get to it!

The Backbone Of American Natural Gas

In case you're not familiar with this company, let me quickly give you a few facts.

With a market cap of $54 billion, WMB is one of the biggest midstream companies in North America. Midstream means owning pipelines, storage, and related assets to connect producers to buyers.

These companies have very limited exposure to oil and gas prices, as they mainly depend on fees related to volumes flowing through their systems.

Size-wise, we're dealing with a company that has become "mission-critical." WMB is truly the backbone of the North American energy sector, as it handles roughly one-third of natural gas production in the United States!

It owns more than 33 thousand miles of pipelines in 24 states, including Transco, which is America's largest natural gas pipeline, connecting the Gulf Coast to high-demand markets along the Atlantic coast.

The Williams Companies

Moreover, unlike many midstream companies, WMB is not a Master Limited Partnership. It issues a 1099-DIV form like a "normal" C-Corp. This is certainly a benefit for people looking to avoid K-1 forms.

One of the biggest benefits the company has is the fact that pipeline infrastructure has not kept up with natural gas demand. Using the company's data:

Natural gas demand has grown by 43% since 2013.

During this period, infrastructure to deliver gas has expanded by just 25%.

Storage and capacity have been expanded by just 2%.

The Williams Companies

As you'll find out in this article, this is exactly what WMB is focusing on and benefitting from.

Moreover, because of the company's fee-based business, it has consistently grown its EBITDA despite a number of major natural gas price declines since 2014.

We can clearly see below that adjusted EBITDA is much more dependent on capacity/volumes than the price of fossil fuels.

The Williams Companies

Now, it's time to take a closer look at recent events and how WMB is growing.

Williams Is Firing On All Cylinders

The company's second quarter was record-breaking, driven by the strong performance of its Transmission and Storage business.

Despite a challenging environment of severely subdued natural gas prices, the company achieved a 3.5% year-over-year increase in adjusted EBITDA, adding to the impressive 8% growth rate in the prior year.

The Williams Companies

Year-to-date, the company's adjusted EBITDA is up 6%, which aligns with its long-term growth target of 5% to 7%.

These numbers are supported by strategic acquisitions.

For example, according to the company, the full-quarter contribution from the Hartree Gulf Coast storage acquisition has already delivered the expected results, contributing to an improvement of more than 8.5% in the Transmission and Gulf of Mexico business segment.

Moreover, Williams has grown its adjusted EPS by 2% in the second quarter and 3% year-to-date. Although this is a slight decline compared to the impressive 19% five-year CAGR achieved through 2023, the company forecasts a solid 5-year CAGR of over 12% through 2025.

The Williams Companies

This fantastic forecast is supported by the company's unique position in the natural gas industry. This includes liquified natural gas ("LNG") exports.

The company's Transco pipeline is in a perfect spot for LNG exports. Currently, LNG projects with a total volume of 14.3 billion cubic feet per day are operational. Another 11.6 billion cubic feet per day is under construction. Meanwhile, close to 12 billion cf/d worth of projects is waiting for approval.

The Williams Companies

In general, the company has been focusing on strategic growth, including the expansion of its operations in areas like the Northeast, West, and the Deepwater Gulf of Mexico.

The company placed the Transco regional energy access into full service ahead of schedule and under budget, providing a reliable supply of natural gas for the Northeast. This is especially important as the region prepares for the upcoming winter heating season.

Meanwhile, in the Gulf of Mexico, the company connected Chevron's (CVX) large anchor development and Beacon's Winterfell 5-well program.

The Williams Companies

On a long-term basis, the company expects growth projects to provide 5-7% annual adjusted EBITDA growth.

The Williams Companies

It also helps that the company maintains a very healthy balance sheet.

As of the second quarter, the company had a net leverage ratio of 3.85x EBITDA, roughly one point below its 2018 level. This balance sheet has a weighted average (fixed-rate) rate of 4.9% and a weighted average maturity of 10.8 years. This year, it has no debt maturities.

Due to prudent capital management, this balance sheet comes with an investment-grade rating from S&P Global and Moody's.

WMB's Shareholder Value

As I already briefly showed in the guidance discussion, the company expects a five-year EPS CAGR of 12% through 2025.

It also expects 5-7% dividend growth in 2025. This year, the company hiked its dividend by 6.1%. Currently paying $0.475 per share per quarter, the stock yields 4.3%.

As we can see in the chart below, this dividend enjoys a coverage ratio of 2.2x based on adjusted funds from operations. On a year-to-date basis, that number is 2.38x.

The Williams Companies

Moreover, although the company does not have a flawless dividend history, the future looks bright and should provide consistent mid-single-digit annual dividend hikes.

Having said all of this, there's some bad news.

While a 4.3% yield with the outlook of consistent mid-single-digit dividend growth is far from bad, investors can buy higher yields with similar safety in the midstream industry.

Kinder Morgan (KMI) yields 5.5%.

Antero Midstream (AM) yields 6.3%.

Canadian TC Energy Corp. (TRP) yields 6.2%.

Canadian Enbridge (ENB) yields 6.9%.

These are just four examples of C-Corp midstream companies that I like.

Everything else excluded, a 4.3% yield is not something to get excited about in this industry.

Moreover, because of its stellar stock price performance, the stock trades at a blended P/OCF (operating cash flow) ratio of 10.0x. Applying a 9.5x long-term multiple gives us a fair stock price target of $46. This implies a 6-7% annual total return if we include its 4.3% yield.

FAST Graphs

Although I will stick to a Buy rating, the risk/reward has become a bit unfavorable - mainly in light of other opportunities.

That said, if I were a WMB shareholder, I would continue to add on weakness, as the company has a bright future. Growth is expected to remain elevated, supported by significant expansion projects and strong secular tailwinds.

WMB is a fantastic company. Right now, it is just a little bit less attractive due to its own success.

Takeaway

WMB is a powerhouse in the midstream industry, enjoying strong growth and solid financial health.

The company continues to benefit from strategic acquisitions and expansion projects, positioning itself as a "mission-critical" player in the growing natural gas market.

While its 4.3% dividend yield might not be the highest among its peers, its reliable growth outlook and strong balance sheet make it a compelling long-term investment.

However, given its recent success, the stock's risk/reward profile has become slightly less favorable.

For current shareholders, adding on market dips remains a smart strategy, as WMB's future looks bright.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Strong Growth Potential: WMB is firing on all cylinders with impressive EBITDA growth, driven by strategic acquisitions and expansion projects.

WMB is firing on all cylinders with impressive EBITDA growth, driven by strategic acquisitions and expansion projects. Key Player in Natural Gas: As a mission-critical midstream company, WMB handles one-third of U.S. natural gas production, with a solid position in LNG exports.

As a mission-critical midstream company, WMB handles one-third of U.S. natural gas production, with a solid position in LNG exports. Financial Health: The company maintains a healthy balance sheet, with investment-grade ratings and a sustainable dividend with mid-single-digit growth potential.

Cons: