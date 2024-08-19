3 Biotech Names To Target Now

Bill Oxford

Today, I'm going to highlight three biotech names that I really like right now. More importantly, they have all made a lot of money for my portfolio over the years. Not because their stocks have gone straight up, but because they're solid companies, even as their shares have largely been range bound over the years.

The secret to their outsized gains for my portfolio is they all are good "rinse, wash, and repeat" covered call trades. The options around their equities are both lucrative and have solid liquidity. All the companies are either profitable or on their way to being so without the need for any additional capital raises. The firms have solid balance sheets as well, and their equities tend to show significant resilience in the face of any setbacks.

Let's start with Dynavax Technologies (DVAX). As can be seen from the chart above, other a few spikes up, the shares have largely been range bound between $10 and $15 for just over three years now. The company's best of breed Hepatitis B vaccine Heplisav-B continues to grab market share. In the second quarter it had 42% of the hepatitis B vaccine market, up from 39% in the same period a year. Management has guided Heplisav-B should have what they believe will be an $800 million-plus annual market by FY2027.

The company reported just over $70 million worth of Heplisav-B revenues in early August in 2Q2024, up 24% from 2Q2024 for the second quarter. The company should deliver $265 million to $280 million worth of Heplisav-B sales in FY2024, according to the latest guidance from management.

The company has several other vaccine candidates in early-stage development as well. The most promising is an adjuvant (CpG 1018) that was a part of several COVID-19 vaccines overseas in a Shingles vaccine, which is a large opportunity. The company just initiated a Phase 1/2 study for this candidate in the second quarter of this year.

The stock is well thought of in the analyst community. Since Q2 numbers posted on Aug. 6, JMP Securities ($29 price target), TD Cowen ($26 price target) and H.C. Wainwright ($29 price target) reissued Buy ratings on the stock. Goldman Sachs maintained a Neutral rating on the equity but has a $15 price target on DVAX as well. The analyst consensus is that Dynavax will turn profitable this fiscal year, with 19 cents a share in earnings. They project that will double to 37 cents in FY2025. The stock currently has a market cap of just south of $1.5 billion. The company ended the first half of 2024 with just over $500 million in net cash on its balance sheet as well, according to the 10-Q filed for the second quarter.

Next up is Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD). This rare disease concern has two products on the market: Pombiliti + Opfolda, which was approved by the FDA late last year to treat adults with late-onset Pompe disease (LOPD). This combination product is long-term enzyme replacement therapy and enzyme stabilizer for adults with LOPD. The other asset in Amicus' arsenal is its flagship product Galafold (also known as migalastat) which received U.S. marketing approval in 2018. This is an oral compound for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant.

The company posted a surprise six cent non-GAAP profit on Aug. 8 with its second quarter results. Galafold continues to grow in the mid-teens. This drug contributed $110.8 million of the company's $126.7 million in revenue in Q2. However, sales of Pombiliti + Opfolda came in at a very respectable $15.9 million, which was up 44% sequentially from the first quarter of this year.

Seeking Alpha

Like Dynavax, the stock of Amicus Therapeutics has been mostly range bound since the start of 2021 and currently trades at around $11.50 a share. The equity has an approximate market capitalization of $3.4 billion. The company lost 51 cents a share in FY2023 on just under $400 million in revenue. The current analyst firm consensus has losses being trimmed significantly in FY2024 to 19 cents a share as sales shoot up to $518 million. They project a full-year profit of 22 cents a share in 2025 on revenue growth in the mid-20s.

Since second quarter results hit wires, five analyst firms including Wells Fargo, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley have reissued/assigned Buy ratings on the stock. Price targets proffered range from $16 to $20 a share. Needham chose to maintain its Hold rating on FOLD. The company ended the first half of 2026 with approximately $260 million worth of cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet, and should have no need to raise additional capital before achieving consistent profitability.

Our last selection is ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD), which has sold off just over 15% since the company posted Q2 numbers on Aug. 6. The company has two products on the market currently. Its franchise compound is called Nuplazid. This drug was approved in 2016 by the FDA. It's the one and only approved treatment for hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinsons, which occurs in approximately 40% of this population. In early 2023, its compound Daybue became the first-ever treatment approved for Rett Syndrome.

Seeking Alpha

The company beat both top and bottom-line expectations with its second quarter results, and Acadia delivered a GAAP profit of 20 cents a share as revenues rose more than 46% on a year-over-year basis, mostly because of the recent launch of Daybue. However, Daybue had sales of $84.6 million in Q2, which were just over $5 million light of the consensus. Management also took down FY2024 sales guidance by $30 million to a new range of $340 million to $370 million.

However, Nuplazid sales came in higher than projected in the second quarter and leadership moved its full-year sales guidance for this compound from $560 million to $590 million to a higher range of $590 million to $610 million. Very much a six of one and a half dozen of another event, in my opinion.

Following second quarter results, Morgan Stanley ($20 price target, down from $28 previously) downgraded the shares to a Hold and three other analyst firms, including Bank of America, maintained their Hold ratings on ACAD. However, 13 analyst firms, including JPMorgan, Needham and RBC Capital reissued Buy ratings on the stock. Several of these had minor downward price target revisions. Price targets range from $23 to $39 a share, with the median projection being in the high $20s. ACAD has a market cap of just north of $2.5 billion and ended the first half of 2024 with approximately $500 million in net cash on its balance sheet. Equating to net cash, the stock trades for approximately 2.2 times forward sales. A very cheap valuation for a profitable biopharma concern.

Risks:

The nice thing about all three of these names is they don't have a couple of the key risks you find in clinical stage biotech/biopharma concerns. One poor trial result is not going to knock the stock down by 50% or more, as all three companies have established products. In addition, all three are either profitable or have enough cash on hand to get to that stage by doing a dilutive capital raise. Another consistent issue in the clinical stage arena.

Obviously, all drug products eventually lose their patent protection. These companies are in good shape on that front. Nuplazid was the first of these drugs to be approved, but ACADIA Pharmaceuticals won a patent litigation case late last year that should extend patent protection until 2037. There's also always the threat of new competition. Heplisav-B seems in great shape, being clearly superior to the previous standard of care in the hepatitis-B vaccine space was Entergis-B from GSK plc (GSK). Heplisav-B has two features that have allowed it to quickly garner market share from Entergis-B. First, it has been shown to be more effective (95% vs. 81%) in providing protection in studies. As importantly, it can be administered in two doses over a month rather than three doses over six months like Entergis-B. That greatly increases compliance. There's no near-term potential competition in this space that I am aware of.

Daybue could eventually face some competition for Rett Syndrome from gene therapies. However, as a recent article on Seeking Alpha put it, that will be tricky to garner approval, and any potential new approvals are many years away. Several companies are evaluating new compounds for Fabry Disease such as Protalix BioTherapeutics (PLX), but their efforts are in very early stages and many, many years away from any potential commercialization. Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) also has a candidate in Phase 1/2 development, but again, any potential competition here is years in one potential future. Sangamo also been public for a quarter-century and hasn't brought anything significant to market to date.

The biggest risk in the mid-cap biotech/biopharma sector is it's a high beta part of the market. It does well when the overall market is in "risk on" mode and/or when there's a noticeable uptick in M&A volume across the industry. It tends to underperform when pullbacks in equities occur. This is one of the key reasons I like using covered call orders almost exclusively to establish positions in this sector. This simple option strategy provides some significant downside risk mitigation and is easy to employ as well. I tend to use call strikes within these orders, 5-9 months out.

That said, I have had many successful covered call trades around all three of these names and hope to continue to do so using a "rinse, wash and repeat" approach.