BlueScope Steel Limited (BLSFF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.71K Followers

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCPK:BLSFF) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call August 18, 2024 8:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Mark Vassella - Chief Executive Officer
David Fallu - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Rohan Gallagher - Jarden Group
Lyndon Fagan - J.P. Morgan
Paul Young - Goldman Sachs
Simon Thackray - Jefferies
Andrew Scott - Morgan Stanley
Owen Birrell - RBC
Lee Power - UBS
Paul McTaggart - Citigroup
Daniel Kang - CLSA
Peter Steyn - Macquarie
Nicole Penny - Rimor Equity Research
Chen Jiang - Bank of America
Keith Chau - MST Marquee

Mark Vassella

Good morning, and welcome to the BlueScope FY '24 Financial Results Presentation. I'm Mark Vassella, and I'm joined this morning by David Fallu, our Chief Financial Officer. Together, David and I will take you through the results materials, after which we'll have time for Q&A.

We're joining you today from BlueScope's head office in Melbourne, part of the Eastern Kulin Nation, and I'd like to acknowledge the traditional custodians of this land, the Wurundjeri peoples. We pay our respects to elders, past, present and emerging, and to all First Nations people joining us today.

Despite the volatile macro conditions in FY '24, BlueScope delivered a resilient performance. Underlying EBIT of $1.34 billion and a return on invested capital of 11.9%, as strong contributions from North Star and the downstream and value-add components of the business offset the impact of soft spreads in Asia on our steelmaking operations, particularly in the second half as regional spreads dropped below the long-term bottom of the cycle level. Thanks to that resilience, we've delivered just under $550 million in shareholder returns in FY '24 and finished the year with a $364 million net cash balance sheet.

And today, the Board has approved a $0.30 per share dividend and an extension of

Recommended For You

About BLSFF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BLSFF

Trending Analysis

Trending News