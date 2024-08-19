bbevren/iStock via Getty Images

Harmony (in music) is the combination of simultaneously sounded musical notes to produce a pleasing effect.

While scouting for new pharma stock ideas, I usually focus on beaten-down stories with very slim growth rates left with rock-bottom valuations and high dividend yields, like Pfizer (PFE) and Bristol-Myers (BMY). Well, this is surely not entirely the case for Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY), a Pennsylvania-based biopharmaceutical company with a market cap of less than $2 billion.

I believe the FDA-approved drug WAKIX would be the golden goose for this firm for many years to come and will help to keep revenue and free cash flow growth at the current 20-30%. At the same time, new pipeline opportunities are very likely to support and accelerate this growth trend.

The share price has stabilized after a recent pullback and even jumped 8% after Q2 earnings, but is still well below 2022 levels.

Business overview and recent developments

Harmony Biosciences is a biotechnology company that treats Narcolepsy and other rare neurological diseases. It only has a single marketable product in its portfolio - a narcolepsy drug WAKIX prescribed for both adults and children. Narcolepsy affects ~150,000 people in the US, only 80,000 of which are diagnosed with it. At the same time, the product only covers 6,550 patients with their prescriptions.

Last year, the company faced several challenges. Firstly, Scorpion Capital (a short-seller activist) accused Harmony of manipulating clinical trials and covering up injuries and deaths and filed a Citizen’s Petition to revoke the FDA approval of WAKIX. Secondly, John Jacobs, the long-serving CEO, left the biotech, seeking the same position at Novavax (NVAX).

These issues didn't serve as a long-term headache for the firm though. In August 2023, the USPTO said it had declined to challenge the validity of Harmony's patent, effectively rejecting the activist's claims, which were largely based on questionable anonymous interviews. As for the management change, the company has posted excellent results under the newcomer Jeffrey M. Dayno, recording +33% revenue growth in 2023 and +29% YoY in Q2'24, and has completed two strategic M&A deals. So despite the perfect storm, Harmony has remained a rapidly growing unit, expanding its main drug prescriptions count.

However, this hasn't helped investors so far as the market still hasn't priced in a series of good quarterly reports.

Harmony's golden goose

As said earlier, WAKIX (pitolisant) is the first and only revenue source of the company. The drug has a very important Orphan Drug status assigned by the FDA, which gives Harmony perks like exclusivity protection at least until 2027, tax credits on clinical trials, and free NDA applications.

WAKIX is currently approved for 2 indications occurring in Narcolepsy: excessive daytime sleepiness (both adult and pediatric) and cataplexy, which is a sudden muscle weakness (adult only).

Source: Harmony Biosciences

Looking at the competition in this field, we won't find much. The first go-to option against Narcolepsy symptoms for years has been sodium oxybate branded under Jazz Pharmaceuticals' (JAZZ) Xywav and Xyrem. This medication, however, is required to be taken through the night, after a 2.5 hours of sleep, which breaks the sleeping cycle. Other drugs include less effective Provigil and high-risk prescriptions Methylphenidate and Amphetamine. The problem with all the competitors is these all are controlled substances and the least severe one is Provigil, which is a Schedule 4 controlled substance. This practically means that all options besides WAKIX cause both physical and psychological dependence as WAKIX is a non-controlled substance meaning no dependence or abuse is possible.

Source: Overland

The de facto monopoly in a non-controlled substance treatment for Narcolepsy side effects has allowed the biotech to increase the patient count, which has led to a 142% revenue growth over the last 3 years, outpacing other biotech companies.

Data by YCharts

Harmony's market research shows no signs of this trend slowdown. 98% of surveyed HealthCare Professionals said to have a positive experience with the product and, more importantly, half of doctors who haven't prescribed WAKIX intend to do so in the next 6 months. That means the company expects to take the market share from the competitors listed above.

Source: Harmony Biosciences presentation

Overall, the management sees a >$1 billion peak sales opportunity in an adult Narcolepsy market alone.

Moving beyond Narcolepsy, the biotech has 5 trials in sleep and muscle disorders for Pitolisant.

Source: Harmony Biosciences presentation

Last year, the clinical trial failed to meet its primary endpoint in one of them, the treatment of Idiopathic Hypersomnia (IH) as no significant statistical difference was found in improving excessive daytime sleepiness. Despite that, the company plans to submit an sNDA in Q4 2024 using "real-world data".

So why is this indication that important anyway?

Idiopathic Hypersomnia is a rare sleeping disorder that causes a person to feel drowsiness in the daytime even after a healthy 8-hour long night sleep with a total population of ~80,000 cases in the US. The only drugs approved against IH currently are different sodium oxybate formulas (XYWAV, XYREM, etc.), which are Schedule 3 controlled substances (suggesting a higher chance of abuse and dependence). So there is high demand for a non-controlled substance like WAKIX against this disease.

IH represents 25%+ of XYWAV's (sodium oxybate) overall patient count. So there is a 25-30% revenue uptake opportunity here for Pitolisant.

Source: Jazz Pharmaceuticals investor presentation

I believe there is still a relatively high chance of getting the FDA approval in this indication because although WAKIX didn't reach primary endpoints, it still showed progress in reaching secondary endpoints:

Approximately 83% of patients with IH who completed the 8-week open-label treatment period with pitolisant had a decrease of at least 3 points on the Epworth Sleepiness Scale (ESS) and an average ESS change from baseline of –9.4 points. Source

So as there is no alternative to sodium oxybate and off-label medications to treat EDS in IH, the real-world data the management is willing to submit, along with this INTUNE trial stats might be enough to gain new indication for WAKIX. We've already seen many cases of additional real-world evidence being used to gain the regulator's nod and this could be just another one of them.

Harmony has set yet another $1 billion in sales goal in IH "and other current lifecycle management programs". Therefore, WAKIX could potentially hit a $2 billion mark in peak revenue.

The main patent expiration date for Pitolisant is set to 2029-2030, but the company is working on new formulations to expand it to the 2040s, which gives an opportunity to enjoy this monopoly for even longer. Pitolisant-HD is expected to have a Gastro-Resistant coating (meaning reduced nausea side effect), won't require titration and would have a fatigue indication.

Source: Harmony Biosciences Presentation

Therefore, thanks to these "WAKIX 2.0" products, the company could enjoy leadership for at least another decade.

More opportunities in the pipeline

Moving beyond Pitolisant, Harmony Biosciences has 4 ongoing phase III trials in Neurobehavioral and Rare Epilepsy. These 2 new segments are aimed at diversifying the portfolio and reducing the firm's dependence on just one product.

Source: Harmony Biosciences

The company has recently acquired Zynerba for $60 million (+$140 million if they can hit specific milestones), getting its hands on its drug ZYGEL, a cannabis-based drug for Fragile X Syndrome (FXS). There is currently no approved treatment for this syndrome and Zynerba's solution is the most advanced in any pharma's pipeline at the moment.

ZYGEL is a permeation-enhanced gel designed to transfer cannabidiol into the cardiovascular system. Сannabidol is believed to be a 'missing part' in the FXS-affected patient's endocannabinoid system, which leads to behavioral problems, such as social interaction difficulties, ADHD, self-harm and poor eye contact.

Source: Zynerba investor presentation

In the Phase II CONNECT-FX trial, ZYGEL reached a primary endpoint in easing behavioral syndromes for people with fully mutated FMR1 gene. That group (accounting for ~60% of FXS-affected) showed a 40% reduction on the behavioral abnormalities scale ABC-CFXS in the 'social avoidance' subcategory, compared to the placebo's 20% result.

Things are looking even better for ZYGEL's DiGeorge syndrome (22q) indication. In the phase II INSPIRE trial, the gel showed statistically significant results in reducing the syndrome's negative effects:

The majority of patients showed clinically meaningful improvements at week 14 as demonstrated by the Clinical Global Impression – Improvement (CGI-I). Seventy-five percent of patients were rated by the clinicians as “improved”, “much improved” or “very much improved” with nearly two-thirds (62.5%) of the patients being “much improved” or “very much improved”; Source

MTS Securities expects $584 million in Zynerba's peak sales.

Moreover, Harmony also bought Epygenix, the owner of the EPX-100 project, for an upfront payment of $35 million. EPX-100 is designed as a treatment for rare epilepsy conditions (Dravet and Lennox-Gastaut syndromes). Severe epilepsy is treated with a combination of medications (2-4 names in a combination) with Epidiolex and Fintepla leading the industry. However, while Epidiolex is primarily used as the first-line treatment, Fintepla, a second-line solution, has a boxed label and is under the FDA's REMS program due to the high risk of developing valvular heart disease. That results in a need for a new cardiac monitoring check every 6 months.

Source: Longboard Pharmaceutical presentation

At the same time, EPX-100 has proved to be safe and well-tolerated in the Phase 1 study. The management says they see no heart disease risks compared to Fintepla:

And also looking at the data, the FDA did not ask us to echocardiogram or monitor for pulmonary arterial hypertension or cardiovascular abnormalities. So we do not believe that this will have any of the safety issues that we do see with Fintepla, which has a black box warning and that is subjected to REMS program. And also based on the long-term extension study, open label types that we have seen so far, we are actually very pleased with the safety profile both in terms of lack of any lab abnormalities and also from the cardiovascular safety perspective, and just safety and tolerability in general. Source

Rare epilepsy is a $6 billion market and Harmony Biosciences projects a $1-2 billion in peak sales in EPX-100 and other Epygenix franchises in the US alone:

The acquisition of Epygenix gives us three distinct CNS franchises in late-stage development, each with a potential US peak sales opportunity of $1B - $2B Source

While this article is primarily focused on drugs in their final clinical stages, I would also keep a close eye on EPX-200 and TPM1116, which are the next-generation solutions that could potentially strengthen rare epilepsy and sleep/wake portfolios.

The growth trajectory and cash runway

Looking at the financials, as the company now relies on WAKIX for revenue growth, it is likely to continue to do so, thanks to label expansion and light competition pressure. The CFO said they expect $700-720 million in sales this year, suggesting a 20.2%-23.7% YoY growth.

However, it doesn't mean that Harmony will start losing positions after its golden goose's LOE in 2029-2030. The main product crown would simply be passed to another name after the potential approval by the FDA.

Product (portfolio and Phase 3) Peak sales est. Note WAKIX Adult Narcolepsy $1 billion Harmony's guidance WAKIX IH+Other indications $1 billion Harmony's guidance Pitolisant-GR/HD $1 billion Assuming the same trends as of original formula ZYGEL $584 million MTS Securities projection EPX-100 $1-2 billion Harmony's guidance Current TTM revenue $617 million - Click to enlarge

However, we should always account for the firm's health at the moment, accounting for the risk that it won't be able to capitalize on M&As and new products in the pipeline.

HRMY is generating $212 million in free cash flow and sitting on a $317 million cash pile with negative net debt. This creates a comfortable cash runway position as WAKIX sales support high double-digit growth rates while the management can use all these funds to finance new products' market penetration.

Data by YCharts

Moreover, investors can already benefit from this cash-generating ability with a $200 million share buyback program, which represents 10% of the market cap.

Maintaining high margins

The current environment is also beneficial for the profitability figures as Harmony has strong 33% and 29.3% EBITDA and EBIT margins, respectively. At the same time, its main competitor in Narcolepsy and Rare Epilepsy - Jazz Pharmaceuticals is a much more capital-intensive business, resulting in high D&A expenditure and only 14.5% in EBIT margin, while other biotech peers in these fields are simply unprofitable.

Data by YCharts

As we can see on the chart above, a slight contraction in profitability is noticeable for Harmony. I believe this was mostly due to ballooning R&D costs, which have skyrocketed by 4 times in Q2 to $63.5 million (36.6% of revenues). However, these were mainly one-time charges related to several new clinical trial launches and the acquisition of new assets:

With respect to expenses during the second quarter of 2024, we incurred two one-time charges related to business development transactions in the quarter, which impacted the R&D expense line. We incurred a $25.5 million charge related to the upfront licensing fee paid as part of the 2024 Bioprojet sublicensing agreement for TPM-1116 and a $17.1 million IP, R&D charge related to the acquisition of Epygenix. The IP, R&D charge related to Epygenix reflects the upfront payment of $35 million. Source

Keeping that in mind, analysts expect profitability stabilization in the next 12 months as the projected EBIT growth outruns the revenue growth rate forecast by 11 percentage points.

Source: Seeking Alpha + Wavelength Research

While the company posts excellent figures on its operating margins, its net GAAP income profitability remains under massive pressure as EPS slid down by 65% last quarter.

Is this a reason for inefficacy in day-to-day operations? Of course not! This is a classic example of GAAP/non-GAAP difference. Harmony, being a small-cap biotech, has completed two significant M&A deals over the last 6 months, which has resulted in $42.6 write-offs and that resulted in weak profit results.

Source: Harmony Biosciences presentation

If we look at the non-GAAP earnings, which excludes only these one-time factors (but includes amortization, depreciation, and SBC), we would get a healthy and stable 25% net profit margin in Q2.

It is important to understand that these giant write-offs would appear from time to time in the future since Harmony has agreed to compensate the acquired firms a part of products' revenue when they reach a specific milestone, but it would simply be a sign of higher sales growth in the future.

Unjustified discount in valuations

Looking at the valuations, we can see that the share price free-fall has created a significant gap between HRMY and other profitable biotechs, operating in rapidly-growing fields. JAZZ, for example, is only expected to post a 4-7% sales growth rate in the next 4 years, but still appears more expensive than the WAKIX manufacturer.

Halozyme (HALO), another profitable biotech, the owner of the fast-growing drug delivery system, eyes similar to HRMY revenue growth rates (18-22% through 2028), but has a 2.3x valuation premium.

Source: YCharts + Seeking Alpha

Risks to the thesis

Although I still think Harmony Biosciences has fantastic commercial portfolio and pipeline opportunities, there are always risks connected to this clinical-stage focus approach. The company could struggle with expanding the Pitolisant to important labels, such as Idiopathic Hypersomnia, especially given missed endpoints. That puts an additional $1 billion goal at risk for WAKIX, which would be an important growth driver for this firm.

Moreover, newly acquired products can also show bad results in the last clinical-stage trials, which would leave Harmony with a single product for the rest of the decade.

While these risks might prevail, I still think the management did the right thing by giving a small upfront payment and offering additional funds only once the specific milestones are reached. This massively reduces the risk of being left with no products to commercialize and no cash at the same time.

Conclusion

My "Buy" thesis for Harmony Biosciences stands on three main pillars.

Firstly, WAKIX is a highly successful cash-generating machine, which supports a current sales growth rate of 20%+. Secondly, the newly acquired assets look promising in their rare disease fields, which are expected to grow rapidly. And thirdly, despite a double-digit revenue CAGR in the future, the company has been left behind as the stock continues to slide and valuation levels suggest a massive discount to peers.

Summing up, I think Harmony is one of the best "growth" choices among the mid-cap biotechs.

