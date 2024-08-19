fotoVoyager/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR) is a business about whose prospects I continue to have doubts.

Undoubtedly, the stock has the illusion of being cheap. But I believe that paying 10x cash flow for ALAR is merely an illusion of being cheap, which will end up as a costly mistake.

Alarum is set to report its Q2 2024 results in full next Monday, August 26th premarket. And I recommend investors avoid this stock.

Rapid Recap

Back in June, I said,

I'm experienced enough to recognize the issue with this business model. Its growth rates are predominantly driven by a usage-based business model. And I know that usage-based business models work tremendously well for a while until they stop working.

Author's work on ALAR

In hindsight, my timing was impeccable. I didn't fall prey to all the hype around this stock. I made a contrarian call. It was the correct call to avoid this stock. This was even though many of my closest followers were urging me to get behind this stock. Here's why.

Alarum Technologies Near-Term Prospects

Alarum is a global SaaS company that specializes in Enterprise Web Data Collection, providing services for data collection. They offer private Internet access solutions to consumers, ensuring online safety and anonymity. Their enterprise solutions help businesses gather web data from various online sources using a vast network of proxy IPs.

The idea here is that with the launch of new products, such as the Website Unblocker and the AI Data Collector, this will expand its customer base. This is something that many bears, such as myself, have frequently contended as an overhang with this stock.

These innovations are expected to drive growth in the near term, positioning Alarum as a key player in the data collection market, particularly with the rising demand for AI-based solutions.

And yet, beyond its narrative, let's focus on its fundamentals, as Alarum is set to report its Q2 results next week.

Revenue Growth Rates Lose Momentum

ALAR revenue growth rates

Before we go further, let's recap what I previously said:

Author's work on ALAR

Above, I describe my core contention. Alarum's crown jewel, NetNut, isn't as alluring as investors believe it to be.

Along these lines, I ask you to see NetNut's revenue growth rates displayed below. See if you catch a general trend?

Q4 2023: +150% y/y

Q1 2024: +139% y/y

Q2 2024: +95% y/y.

Now, to be clear, two consecutive quarters are not a trend that we can read into. For all we know, Q3 2024 could see NetNut's revenues stabilize at 90% y/y growth rates, or they may decelerate towards 70% y/y growth rates. And I wouldn't want to extrapolate this too far.

And yet, I believe that generally speaking, we can at least substantiate my argument that NetNut's revenue growth rates have been decelerating.

To this, you may retort, who cares, why am I complaining about Alarum's NetNut's revenue growth rates? Growth is growth! Well, the problem here is twofold.

Firstly, the remainder of the business is shrinking. We don't have tangible numbers for each quarter. But after some sleuthing, we can see that for 2023, very approximately 80% of Alarum's revenues came from NetNut.

Secondly, as of Q1 2024, 96% of its total revenues came from NetNut, which implies that the remainder of the business most likely shrunk.

And now, the final insight, even though Alarum's preliminary Q1 figures don't provide us with tangible figures, we can see that NetNut was up 95% y/y, even though the total revenues were only up 26% y/y (give or take).

In other words, all these business growth rates are contingent on a tiny number of customers, and those customers are having to embrace very high price hikes, to use Alarum's services.

ALAR Q1 2024

Given this consideration, let's now discuss its valuation.

ALAR Stock Valuation - 10x This Year's Cash Flows

It's difficult to get a clear sense of Alarum's profitability profile, since in Q1 they don't report their cash flow statement, as Alarum reports under IFRS. While for Q2 we do get a summary cash flow figure, but full details will be provided next week when Alarum reports its Q2 2024 results.

I estimate that its underlying EBITDA margin will shrink from the 38% reported in Q1 2024. What drives this assumption? Firstly, Alarum's revenue growth rates are decelerating, which means its operating leverage will compress.

Secondly, the cash flow summary figure we get tells us that H1 2024 had 36.6% operating margins, while Q2 2024 saw its cash flow margin at 34.4%. That being said, Q2 did see a drag on its cash flows given the annual commission payments for the sales teams, as the sales team earned their compensation. But this aspect alone is unlikely to sole reason for the more than 200 basis points cash flow margin contraction from Q1 into Q2.

In sum, even if Alarum makes $15 million of cash flow in 2024, I'm not prepared to pay 10x cash flow for Alarum when so much uncertainty looms over its medium-term prospects.

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, despite Alarum Technologies' recent innovations and growth in NetNut's revenue, I remain cautious about its long-term viability. The decelerating revenue growth rates and the heavy reliance on a small customer base, combined with the shrinking of the remainder of the business, present significant risks.

Altogether, paying 10x this year's cash flows for Alarum Technologies Ltd. stock seems unjustified. The current valuation appears more of an optical illusion than a sound investment. Don't get caught in a data illusion: Alarum feels more like chasing fool's gold than striking it rich.