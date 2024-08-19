Sow Good: Low Product Differentiation Gives Rise To A Sea Of Similar Products

pamela_d_mcadams/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG) is the first mover and market leader in freeze-dried candy, having become a viral sensation on TikTok. The company has developed leading distribution, particularly through stores like Five Below (FIVE). The company reported very strong Q2 results, however, management also suggested on the earnings call that Q3 could experience some seasonal weakness before a rebound in Q4 as the Halloween and Christmas holidays once again boost sales.

I'm inclined to believe SOWG's shares head lower in the near term, moving back under $10 given upcoming Q3 weakness and concerns over longer-term earnings sustainability. As such, I opened a small short position near $14.50.

Second Quarter Strength Leads A Tougher Third Quarter

SOWG's 2nd quarter results were, quite simply, excellent. The company reported $15.6M of revenue, up 37% sequentially and up from just $1.3M of revenue in Q2 of last year, as the company had only just begun to launch their products early last year. Adjusted EBITDA grew to $6.2M and Net Income came in at $3.3M or $0.29 per diluted share.

For the first six months of 2024, the company has achieved revenue of $27M and net income of $3.8M, with fully diluted EPS coming in at $0.41.

Annualizing the first six months puts the company on pace for $55-60M of revenue and $0.80-1.16 of fully diluted EPS for the full 2024 year. At a market cap of $134M and a share price of $13.21, the stock trades at just over 2X sales or 13X '24 EPS when annualizing the first half numbers. These are not particularly demanding multiples if the company can maintain strong profitable growth through the rest of the year.

Sow Good's balance sheet is also strong, posting $14.4M of cash, $10M of inventory, $8M of property and equipment, and over $60M of total assets. On the liabilities side, the company has just under $3M of debt, with approximately $800k of current debt in the form of Notes Payable, and a further $2.1M of long-term notes payable. Total liabilities sit at $25M as of the end of Q2, 2024.

Sow Good used about $1M of negative operating cash flow so far this year, mostly due to investments in working capital as the company scales. I would expect the company to have to continue using cash going forward to fund growth.

But it's not all sunshine and rainbows. In the earnings call, management called out a slower start to Q3.

We believe this will be a normal seasonal trend moving forward, and as a result of the summer candy buying trend and strategic shipping reduction, we anticipate a downturn in Q3 sales relative to the second quarter. However, Q4 is poised for a resurgence to our normal accelerating rate of growth, fueled by critical factors such as customer restocking, the back-to-school rush, and the peak holiday buying surge, including Halloween. - Claudia Goldfarb, CEO

The company experienced problems with its products during transportation caused by the summer heat. The heat caused the candy inside the packaging to melt and stick together. Sow Good had to pause all shipments to avoid this problem. They claim retailers are stocked through August, and they're now implementing solutions such as refrigerated transportation, so it remains to be seen what the impact of this will be in Q3.

Sow Good is also investing in bringing more production in-house, so as to be less reliant on suppliers. Management specifically stated that they expect gross margins to face headwinds in Q3. Operational efficiencies and favorable pricing mix contributed to strong gross margins in Q2 that may not repeat in the short term.

Gross margin was 57.6% in the second quarter of 2024, up considerably from 40.6% in the first quarter of 2024. The sequential margin expansion was driven by strong revenue growth, but also lower raw material costs, improved sales mix and price optimization. Please note, we moved into our new facility late in the quarter, so rent costs were not as prevalent in Q2 cost of sales as they will be in Q3. This, along with continued investments in our operations to increase our production capacity, will create near-term headwinds to quarterly gross margin, but are expected to drive margin expansion over the long term. - Brendon Fischer, Interim CFO

My Concerns

Overall, Sow Good leaves me concerned. Although, I have not directly tried the product along with competitors, it seems there is virtually no differentiation between Sow Good's products and those of competitors. In fact, it would not surprise me if Sow Good uses many of the same suppliers as its competitors.

Furthermore, the current packaging is similar to that of competitors, and leaves me wondering how close customers will look for the Sow Good brand. I suspect the company could face increasing competition from retailers' own brands rather quickly. If Costco (COST) or Walmart (WMT) came out with their own Kirkland or Great Value freeze-dried candy at half the price, I think Sow Good would likely suffer.

Sow Good Packaging (fivebelow.com) Competitor Packaging (fivebelow.com)

Furthermore, this candy is high in sugar, which directly contradicts a decreasing sugar consumption trend in the United States. It also contradicts megatrends like increasing awareness and effort around fitness among younger individuals. When I think of successful consumer packaged goods companies in recent years, companies like Celsius (CELH) come to mind. Celsius developed a differentiated product offering with zero sugar marketed toward healthy individuals, which massively benefits from the major trends I just mentioned. Sow Good, unfortunately, does not have such a product.

Chartr (US Dep of Agriculture)

It's also worth noting that Google trends illustrate declining interest in freeze-dried candy over the last year. This hasn't stopped Sow Good from massively increasing sales this year, but it does raise a few questions: how sustainable is Sow Good's growth and/or profitability long term? Is freeze-dried candy just a fad?

Google Trends

How Sow Good Could Win

Sow Good could win with scale and low costs. If they can continue to grow, invest, and lower production costs, they could potentially out-compete other brands selling the same thing through scale advantages and cost advantages.

Sow Good could also build a brand that causes consumers to choose them over competitors. I think this is tough to do if not combined with product differentiation. Thus, Sow Good also likely needs to innovate. They need to launch better and new products faster than competitors. I'm skeptical that product differentiation can be achieved in freeze-dried candy.

Conclusion

Ultimately, I believe a weaker Q3 will cause the stock to fall back to around $10 per share for now, as investors struggle to look past the company's short-term problems and long-term questions. I took a short position at around $14.50.