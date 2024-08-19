Adam Gray/Getty Images News

The upcoming US Presidential Election can certainly have an impact on almost any stock out there. This year, we have perhaps one of the most fascinating situations playing out in front of us with Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT). Recently, the former President's company has seen its shares sink as investors wonder about the long-term prospects of the business. With less than three months to the election now, the pressure is rising on this name to finally deliver some decent results.

Previous coverage of the name:

I covered this stock a few times earlier this year as it looked to go public after merging with a SPAC, Digital World Acquisition Corp. While I acknowledged there could be a nice revenue growth story ahead, the valuation did not make sense given what other social media names in much better shape were trading at. My latest article was back in April, at a time when the company was reporting very low revenues and significant losses.

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group have been extremely volatile recently, as one may expect. Between the upcoming election, along with Donald Trump's numerous potential legal issues, this is not a name that investors with low-risk appetites want to be in. Since my April article, shares of DJT have plunged more than 55%, while the S&P 500 is up over 6% and US markets have seen multiple new highs.

Q2 report and recent news:

About 10 days ago, Trump Media dropped its Q2 results after the bell on a Friday afternoon, a time when I believe companies usually only report bad news to try to get it lost during the weekend. Net revenues were down 30% over the prior year period, with another quarter coming in at less than $1 million in total. A surge in operating expenses led the operating loss to expand multiple times to almost $19 million. However, the net loss improved thanks to some interest income coming into play this year along with reduced interest expenses as company debts had been converted to equity.

Between the SPAC merger completion earlier this year along with some warrant exercises, the company has built up a nearly $350 million cash position. Those funds will be needed over time as it looks to build out its streaming platform and digest some of these losses and subsequent cash burn. As I've warned investors previously, however, dilution has been a problem here. The outstanding share count was almost 195 million as of August 7th, up from less than 177 million as of May 20th.

Of course, a lot of those shares are locked up currently, mostly held by the former President, other insiders, and early investors. According to Yahoo! Finance, the float is under 65 million currently, but we're only about a month away from when Donald Trump can start selling if he so chooses. That approaching time point could be one reason why short interest recently hit a new high according to NASDAQ. The number of shares short has more than doubled to more than 8 million from where it was just before the merger was completed back in March.

Legal issues improving, but election odds worsening:

When I last covered this stock, a lot of investors and voters were focused on Donald Trump's legal troubles. There were a couple of criminal cases against him that were in limbo, along with some other cases against the Trump Corporation. His sentencing after being found guilty in the business fraud case has been pushed back, but none of the other cases are likely to go to trial before the election. That's a positive for Trump Media because, as the company has warned in its 10-Q filings, it is heavily reliant on Trump's reputation. The theory is that if he wins the election, most to all of his legal troubles will go away, or at least will be significantly reduced.

Perhaps one of the key reasons why Trump Media shares have struggled recently is because the election odds seem to be going against the Republican candidate. With President Biden not running for re-election, the Democrats have seen a bump in sentiment for current Vice President and presumed candidate Kamala Harris. As the chart below shows, prediction betting sites now show Harris with a solid chance of winning, whereas she was well behind Donald Trump just a month earlier.

Presidential Election Chances (PredictIt)

This week, all eyes will be on the Democratic National Convention. Donald Trump will be looking for ways to shift attention back to him, and it's interesting to note that he has recently started tweeting again on X (formerly Twitter). Trump Media investors may not be too happy with this decision, as it will take eyeballs off of the Trump Truth Social site, with could have negative consequences for future revenue generation opportunities.

Valuation still a problem, but shorts have major risk too:

With this company reporting ongoing quarterly losses and not guiding to any profitability timelines, price to earnings can't be used for valuation purposes. This is even more true when there is basically no analyst coverage of Trump Media, where one could use analyst estimates for a future valuation. Thus, the only way to really compare the valuation here to other peers in this space is by price to sales.

With almost no revenues currently, along with a multi-billion dollar valuation, price to sales numbers don't look good for Trump Media. Based on the latest reported share count, and if you annualize the revenues generated in the first half of this year, the company goes for over 1,500 times this year's sales. Even if revenues finally start to soar with this new streaming platform being built out, you're still looking at a name that is trading at several hundred, or even several dozen times, its sales moving forward. As a point of reference, social media giant Meta Platforms (META) goes for just 8.3 times its expected 2024 revenues, while a smaller name like Rumble (RUM) goes for 17.0 times.

Of course, this isn't a guaranteed winner for shorts at the moment either. With the election likely to be decided by just a handful of states, things can certainly turn on a dime. Donald Trump could win the upcoming debates and have the polls swing back in his favor quite quickly. A Trump win in November could push Trump Media shares substantially higher based on a better reputation, regardless of whether or not the actual business deserves that kind of valuation. There's also a very small possibility of a major event like an acquisition that could send shares higher, for instance if a deep - pocketed Trump supporter like Elon Musk were to use his X site to purchase Trump Media and expand his media assets.

Final thoughts and recommendation:

Trump Media & Technology Group shares have taken a big hit in recent months, and the latest quarterly report didn't do much to help the bull camp. The company is still barely generating any revenues, with losses piling up as it looks to launch a new streaming service. The sudden change at the top of the Democratic ticket also has Donald Trump trailing in the most recent election polls. A loss this November for the former President would not only hurt his brand, but also potentially increase his legal troubles and perhaps even his grip on the Republican Party.

Due to the poor operating results, high valuation, and current polling data, I'm going to keep my sell rating on Trump Media shares for now. The situation at the moment does not look good for the former President, and we could see a bunch of selling ahead of the upcoming lockup expiration for him and other insiders. For me to upgrade this name to a hold, I need to see the revenue situation really start to improve here or for the polling to shift more to the Republican side rather quickly.