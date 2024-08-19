Hand holding smart phone, cut out design element isolated on white airdone

AppLovin’s (NASDAQ:APP) second quarter results were solid, even if somewhat disappointing relative to the strong results registered over the past 18 months. While AppLovin’s growth is now moderating, the company’s valuation remains low given its growth prospects and improving margins.

AppLovin expects growth in its core business to remain strong going forward, driven by data and algorithm improvements, although I question the sustainability of this. Outside of AppLovin's core market, there remains a large growth opportunity, as the company expands into adjacent verticals and new surfaces, like CTV, on-device and web advertising.

The last time I wrote about AppLovin I suggested that the company's growth prospects and ability to convert revenue into free cash flow were still underappreciated. While AppLovin's share price has been volatile since then, it is now up over 12%, with potential for further upside in coming quarters as the company's profits continue to grow.

Market Conditions

While the macro environment is still currently reasonably solid, conditions are deteriorating and growth in retail sales has been modest. Digital advertising market growth has also been moderating, although this appears to be more the result of comparable periods becoming more difficult. There is also a risk that ad spend comes under pressure as economic conditions weaken. Despite this, AppLovin has suggested that it is seeing good trends in the third quarter and that its business remains strong.

There have also been concerns that changes to Apple’s (AAPL) attribution framework would negatively impact AppLovin. As I have previously written, I don’t believe that this is particularly important, as it is not clear that Apple’s changes are more than cosmetic. In addition, AppLovin’s ad business is more contextual, reducing its dependence on Apple.

AppLovin Business Updates

AppLovin’s recent growth has largely been driven by its AXON recommendation engine, and as a result, there have been concerns that the company's growth will moderate as the boost provided by AXON begins to wane. These concerns are valid to some extent, as AppLovin's business is already large relative to its core market. AppLovin believes that the in-app purchase market is worth around $100 billion, with in-app advertising worth something like $20-$30 billion.

There is also a risk that competitors will close the performance gap after investing heavily in AI. Unity (U) recently suggested that while incremental updates to its tech stack are yielding improvements, the impact on revenue growth is taking longer to materialize than expected. Unity also plans on undertaking a comprehensive rebuild of its machine learning stack and data infrastructure. This supports the notion that AppLovin has a large advantage of competitors that could be reasonably sustainable.

AppLovin is targeting 20-30% annual growth for its software business in the long run and has suggested that this target is not very dependent on expansion outside of gaming. The mobile gaming market only provides low-single digit growth though. AppLovin believes that customer spend will continue to rise as long as it can continue to provide a reasonable ROAS. AppLovin's models continue to improve with access to more data, which the company believes will provide an extra 12-17% growth annually. Beyond this, improvements to the models can provide the additional growth needed to hit the 20-30% target. There is a limit to the number of in-app purchases users will make though. Meaning that growth will stall at some point, regardless of access to data or model quality.

AppLovin launched the first web advertising campaigns for shops this quarter. This program allows an ecommerce merchant with a website to purchase AppLovin's in-app inventory. This is still in pilot at the moment, but the company believes it will unlock demand expansion opportunities. AppLovin has suggested that initial results have been promising and better than what was initially expected. The company hopes that this initiative will make a material impact in 2025 and beyond. Longer term, it opens the door to any advertiser that wants to drive measurable transactions on AppLovin's platform.

AppLovin also recently invested $50 million in Flip at a $1.05 billion pre-money valuation. Flip is a social commerce platform, where user-generated product review videos guide buyers. Videos are instantly shoppable, with one-click checkout and same day shipping. AppLovin and Flip also have an agreement where brands can leverage AXON Connect to generate higher ROAS on Flip.

Connected TV is also a growth opportunity, although this is likely to take longer to play out. AppLovin acquired Wurl back in 2022 for $430 million (mixture of cash and stock). At the time, Wurl interconnected to more than 1,200 channels with distribution services in over 50 countries, reaching more than 30 million users. AppLovin hoped the acquisition would help it to provide advertisers with a seamless way to tap into the highly addressable and measurable CTV market.

AppLovin's demand base appears to be an issue in this area at the moment though, with the company suggesting that expansion outside of gaming will help it to grow its CTV footprint. Wurl also recently developed an AI based CTV solution that enables advertisers to align their ads with content in real time. Scene-level contextual targeting is expected to be an improvement on existing channel-level solutions.

In terms of the app business, there appears to be little occurring at the moment beyond optimization of the segment's performance, potentially in preparation for divestment. For example, AppLovin recently adjusted its return goals for user acquisition spend, supporting margins at the cost of growth. AppLovin is likely to wait for market conditions to improve before seriously pursuing divestment though.

Financial Analysis

AppLovin generated $1.08 billion revenue in the second quarter, representing 44% growth YoY. Apps revenue totaled $369 million, up 7% YoY, while software revenue increased 5% sequentially. App revenue was down 3% sequentially, which AppLovin attributed to a change in user acquisition return goals.

AppLovin expects $1,115-$1,135 million revenue in the third quarter, representing roughly 30% YoY growth at the midpoint. While this may appear like a sharp growth deceleration, comparable periods will be much more difficult going forward.

Figure 1: AppLovin Revenue (source: Created by author using data from AppLovin)

Figure 2: AppLovin Revenue by Segment (source: Created by author using data from AppLovin)

AppLovin’s adjusted EBITDA totaled $601 million in the second quarter, at a 56% adjusted EBITDA margin. The company's margins continue to improve on the back of solid growth and expansion of the software business, which continues to generate extremely high incremental margins. Given that AppLovin's software adjusted EBITDA currently sits at a bit over 73%, and apps adjusted EBITDA was 22% in Q2, margins should continue to trend higher in coming quarters.

Figure 3: AppLovin Operating Profit Margin and Free Cash Flow Margin (source: Created by author using data from AppLovin)

Conclusion

There has been a sizeable shift in the narrative for AppLovin in recent months, which has aligned with a peak in revenue growth. AppLovin is now trying to convince the market that a high-growth rate is sustainable, and if it fails, AppLovin likely faces the prospect of a lower revenue multiple. Management has suggested that AppLovin's core market can support 20-30% annual revenue growth, although I question how sustainable this is. Regardless, there are still large opportunities in areas like on-device advertising and CTV.

AppLovin's valuation doesn't require that much growth anyway. Using a normalized profit margin, AppLovin's forward P/E ratio is probably only something like 20. This seems too low for a business still growing rapidly, even though I think that AppLovin will end up trading on a fairly low earnings multiple due to the nature of its business.

I’m not counting on further multiple expansion at this point, but there also shouldn’t be much multiple compression from current levels. AppLovin’s share price should therefore be dictated by changes in earnings and cash flows, and there is reason to be optimistic in this regard. Growth should remain healthy in the coming years, even if it moderates from current levels, and there is still further margin upside driven by the expansion of the Software segment.