The market has recovered the majority of its peak-to-trough losses over the past month, but an attitude of cautiousness is still prevailing. Many individual high-quality growth stocks, meanwhile, remain well off recent highs, making for tremendous buying opportunities.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT), in my view, makes for a fantastic buy-the-dip opportunity. The stock is hovering around the mid-$50s (the company settled its first day of trading post-IPO in March just above $50), having shed virtually all of its post-IPO gains and is down ~30% from YTD highs. Despite this, the business continues plowing ahead with tremendously strong results.

I last wrote a bullish note on Reddit in June, when the stock was still trading above $60. Since then, the company has released Q2 results that showed a powerful combination of strong user additions, revenue acceleration, and adjusted EBITDA expansion. As a result of this, I'm upgrading my rating on Reddit to a strong buy.

One of the key initiatives to note with Reddit is that the company is making an aggressive push for international users. It's combining this effort with an integration of its AI investments, as the company is deploying machine learning to automatically translate its user-generated content into other languages. In the past, English-language users could only engage with English-language content, and Spanish-speaking users could only engage with Spanish content, etcetera. But today, the company has enabled an automatic translation feature that is helping to grow DAUs (daily active users) in countries like France and the Philippines (helped as well in Q2 and in Q3 particularly by international events like Paris 2024).

Here is my full long-term bull case for Reddit:

Differentiated social media platform versus peers. Reddit focuses less on pictures, videos and personal promotion; and rather on discussion boards and topics of interest. In a way, Reddit is picking up steam where X (formerly known as Twitter) has lost ground ever since its acquisition by Elon Musk.

Small base with growth outpacing other social media rivals. With "only" ~90 million DAUs (versus ~2 billion for the Goliath in the industry, Meta (META), Reddit still has plenty of unrealized market opportunity. The company's DAU base is growing much faster than non-Meta competitors like Snap (SNAP) and Pinterest (PINS) as well.

International push. The company's key draw is its user-generated content, which it's now beginning to unlock for users in other countries and speakers of different languages by leveraging automatic machine translation.

Opening up new paths to monetization. Like most social media companies, Reddit generates the majority of its revenue from selling advertising space. But like X, the company has also started selling a data licensing feed as well as setting up a user e-commerce ecosystem to drive more revenue.

Already profitable. Reddit, despite its massive current growth rates, is already generating positive adjusted EBITDA.

Stay long here and confidently buy the recent dip.

Q2 download

Reddit released Q2 results in early August, and the quarter showed tremendous progress across all of Reddit's key metrics. Take a look at the Q2 earnings summary below:

Reddit Q2 results (Reddit Q2 shareholder letter)

Reddit's revenue soared 54% y/y to $281.2 million, well ahead of Wall Street's expectations of $253.8 million (+39% y/y) as well as accelerating over Q1's 48% y/y growth pace. We note that while advertising revenue of $253.1 million grew "only" 41% y/y, "other revenue" which consists primarily of data licensing income grew 690% y/y to $28.1 million, reflecting the growing importance of the company's licensing activities.

It's worth noting here that Twitter/X, the other major social media company to engage in data licensing activities, reported roughly $100 million per quarter in data licensing revenue right before its acquisition by Elon Musk in late 2022. The snapshot below is taken from the company's final 10-Q filing, with licensing revenue reported under "subscription and other" revenue.

Twitter Q2 2022 revenue (Twitter Q2 2022 10-Q filing)

In other words, even though it's currently at a small base, Reddit can continue to grow its data licensing into quite a powerful revenue stream if it follows in Twitter's path.

Reddit's DAUqs (daily active unique users) also continued to soar. It added 8.5 million net-new daily users in Q2 to end at 91.2 million, which is a 51% y/y expansion and a 10% sequential growth rate.

Reddit DAUs (Reddit Q2 shareholder letter)

Reddit's user growth, meanwhile, is outpacing similar mid-cap social media peers by quite a substantial amount.

In its most recent quarter, Pinterest (which reports only monthly active users and not daily) saw only 4 million sequential MAU adds, or less than 1% sequential growth in users:

Pinterest Q2 MAU trends (Pinterest Q2 earnings deck)

Snap, meanwhile, added 10 million net-new DAUs in the quarter but grew only 2% sequentially.

Snap Q2 DAU trends (Snap Q2 earnings deck)

Meanwhile, both Snap and Pinterest are facing a similar problem of flat/limited growth in the U.S. and Canada, which are the highest ARPU regions. This is not the case at all for Reddit, which added 4.0 million net-new DAUs in the U.S. in Q2, showing 10% domestic sequential growth. Whereas rivals are starting to show signs of saturation, Reddit is picking up steam.

Reddit isn't just a growth story, either. We note that the company's adjusted EBITDA climbed to $39.5 million this quarter, representing a 14.0% margin: despite a loss of similar magnitude in the year-ago period:

Reddit adjusted EBITDA (Reddit Q2 shareholder letter)

Valuation, risk and key takeaways

Reddit's recent tumble from highs, meanwhile, has rendered its valuation much more attractive. At current share prices near $53, Reddit trades at a market cap of $8.88 billion (roughly half the market cap of Snap, and a third of Pinterest's). After we net off the $1.71 billion of cash on the company's latest balance sheet, Reddit's resulting enterprise value is just $7.17 billion.

Meanwhile, for next fiscal year FY25, Wall Street analysts are expecting Reddit to generate $1.44 billion in revenue (+22% y/y), putting the stock at a 5.0x EV/FY25 revenue multiple - quite reasonable for a company that is currently growing at >50% y/y and has tremendous additional potential from a small data licensing stream that is multiplying year-over-year.

Of course, there are risks to consider here. Reddit has generally drawn its popularity from enthusiastic, trending fan bases (think of the fact that the "meme stock" craze originated from Reddit) - which could have lower longer-term user retention than more established social media companies like Meta, where daily posts and stories from friends keep users engaged.

That being said, I think there's a tremendous opportunity to go long on Reddit while the stock is down ~30% from peaks and while it's still massively growing its user base and expanding overseas. Buy the dip here.