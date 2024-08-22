MPLX: Buy This 8% Yielding Blue Chip Before It's Too Late

Aug. 22, 2024 7:00 AM ETMPLX LP Common Units (MPLX) Stock4 Comments
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Income today is inherently less uncertain than income in the future. High-yield investing, done correctly, is a lower-risk way to earn double-digit returns and fund retirement dreams.
  • MPLX is an 8% yielding MLP that has increased 24% year-to-date, outperforming the S&P and Nasdaq.
  • MPLX is growing at 7%, and its decades-long long-term plans could deliver 15% annual long-term returns and 105% returns in the next five years.
  • MPLX is a "wonderful company at a fair price" with a strong balance sheet, excellent management, and risk management that S&P rates among the top 3% of global companies.
  • Even with the market within 2% of record highs, you can always find incredible blue-chip bargains to buy. One such bargain is a very low-risk, 8% yield, growing 5% per year, and tax-deferred thanks to its K1 tax forms.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Dividend Kings. Learn More »
Photo of elderly old confident rich man holding banknotes in his hands and being rained with currency while isolated with yellow background

Deagreez

It's been a great time for investors.

The S&P is up over 7% since the Aug. 5 market bottom (so far).

The market had its best week since October 2023, with the last

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos, and so much more! 

Membership also includes

  • Access to our 13 model portfolios
  • my $2.4 million family hedge fund 
  • 50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service) 
  • real-time chatroom support
  • numerous valuable investing tools 

Click here for a two-week free trial so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
112.75K Followers

Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.

He is a founding author of the investing group The Dividend Kings which focuses on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Dividend Sensei and the team of analysts (Brad Thomas, Justin Law, Nicholas Ward, Chuck Carnevale, and Sebastian Wolf) help members invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MPLX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MPLX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MPLX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News