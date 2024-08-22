Deagreez

It's been a great time for investors.

The S&P is up over 7% since the Aug. 5 market bottom (so far).

The market had its best week since October 2023, with the last 10% correction (9.7% peak decline).

Higher volatility strategies did the best, with rallies as strong as 8% last week.

Prudent long-term investors with diversified portfolios have also been doing well.

But this impressive rally, while not unexpected for anyone who knows market history, is still driving stocks to potentially speculative levels.

That's because the market is now modestly overvalued if we ignore growth.

S&P Valuation Profile

% Of Year Done 2024 Weighting 2025 Weighting 65.38% 34.62% 65.38% Forward S&P EV/EBITDA (Cash-Adjusted Earnings) 10-Year Rolling Average Market Overvaluation 14.38 13.65 5.33% S&P Fair Value Decline To Fair Value Fair Value PE 5,272.99 5.06% 19.92 Click to enlarge

(Source: Dividend Kings S&P Valuation Tool)

A 5% overvaluation might not seem much, and it wouldn't be for individual stocks.

However, keep in mind that the S&P is averagely undervalued at recessionary bear market bottoms by 15%.

Jan 4, 2022, market high: 20% overvalued.

Oct. 12, 2022, bear market low: 20% undervalued.

Oct. 22, 2023 correction low: 10% undervalued.

S&P Growth Adjusted Valuation Profile

Potential Overvaluation (10-Year Average) S&P 10-Year Average Cash-Adjusted PEG S&P Current Cash-Adjusted PEG -32.31% 1.77 1.20 Potential Overvaluation (25-Year Average) S&P 20-Year Average S&P Current Cash-Adjusted PEG -50.49% 2.42 1.20 PEG Adjusted Overvaluation Immediate Justified Upside Potential Potential 12-Month Fundamentals Justified Returns -12.85% 11.47% 27.77% Click to enlarge

(Source: Dividend Kings S&P Valuation Tool)

Based on cash-adjusted PEG ratios (EV/EBITDA/growth vs. historical PEG ratios), I estimate the S&P is 13% undervalued, with about 11% to 12% upside potential if today's long-term EPS growth consensus from Morningstar and FactSet proves true.

That means if next year's 15% EPS growth comes through as expected, factoring in 1.3% dividends, a 28% rally in the S&P over the next 12 months could potentially be justified if and only if today's 12% EPS growth consensus holds for the next year.

Not a forecast.



However, the catch is that we won't know for several years whether the tech-led S&P achieves 12% EPS growth.

What can more conservative investors who don't feel comfortable buying the S&P at a 21X forward PE do?

It's Always And Forever A Market Of Stocks

High-yield investing is the opposite of momentum investing.

A 1% yielding stock with 14% growth and a 10% yielding stock with 5% growth will earn the same long-term returns if you buy both at fair value.

Ritholtz Wealth Management

Is there a benefit to owning growth stocks even if value stocks can deliver the same kinds of returns? Yes, the higher the percent of total returns from capital gains, the better the post tax returns.

ETF Pre-Tax Annual Return Since Inception Post-Tax Return Tax Expense Ratio % Of Returns Eaten By Taxes ZIVB 62.09% 54.89% 7.20% 12% SVOL 12.14% 5.60% 6.54% 54% JEPQ 16.87% 11.82% 5.05% 30% JEPI 8.36% 4.29% 4.07% 49% VNQ (REITS) 7.48% 5.63% 1.85% 25% BAGPX (60-40) 6.02% 4.51% 1.51% 25% SCHD 12.80% 11.72% 1.08% 8% VYM 8.33% 7.41% 0.92% 11% COWZ (FCF Yield, Deep Value) 13.53% 12.72% 0.81% 6% SPY (S&P) 10.13% 9.48% 0.65% 6% QQQ (Nasdaq) 9.74% 9.21% 0.53% 5% Click to enlarge

(Source: Morningstar)

But that doesn't mean that growth investing is the superior long-term strategy by default.

That's because low-risk high yield is always and forever less speculative than growth.

Income today is always less uncertain than income in the future because growth forecasts always have margins of error and change over time.

In other words, the historical margin of error for the Dividend Growth Model is 30%.

If analysts forecast 10% returns for a 5% yielding portfolio with 5% expected growth, then 7% to 13% annual returns over the next 10 to 30 years are likely.

And, of course, we can't forget individual needs.

It's 100% correct that over the long term, portfolios with higher total returns will deliver more total inflation-adjusted income than high-yield/slower-growing portfolios.

However, depending on the portfolio design, growth portfolios might take 15 to 20 years to catch up with high-yield portfolios.

Imagine someone who is 70-years-old and just retired. While it's important to plan for one person of a married couple living to 100, let's also not forget that quality of life matters.

For example, if you're 65 or 70 and just retired, it's best to travel and vacation with your family quickly because these activities become less enjoyable and more challenging as you age.

That's why ultra-yield stocks and ETFs are so popular.

6% to 10% yields means you can achieve strong long-term returns of 8% to 12% without taking on much growth risk.

Ben Graham's Historical Example

Ben Graham, the founder of value investing and securities analysis and Buffett's mentor, created a formula for estimating fair value PE for companies based on growth rates.

He estimated that a company with a stable cash flow but zero long-term growth prospects was worth 8.5X earnings/cash flow.

11.8% earnings yield.

That's because if a company (imagine a utility) with 11.8% earnings yield pays out 100% of its free cash flow as dividends (it has nothing else to do with its cash), then investors will earn 11.8% yield plus 0% growth or 11.8% annually if you buy at fair value.

The S&P's historical return is 10%, with an average 12-month return of 11.2% since 1926.

All companies have a modest risk premium because if a utility grows at zero today and is expected to grow at zero long-term, it might potentially achieve negative growth.

But you can see how a low-risk utility or other blue chip with zero growth and a safe 11.8% yield could be useful for retirees needing immediate income, in this case averaging almost 1% per month.

MPLX: An 8% Yielding Blue-Chip That Could Soar Even More

Let me share why MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) is one of the highest-yielding blue chips on Wall Street.

Ycharts

One that's red hot this year, beating the S&P and Nasdaq, and could potentially soar 45% more in the next 2.5 years and possibly double in the next five years.

A Great Ultra Yield Business Model

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

Annual Report

MPLX is a master limited partnership that's a mini Enterprise Products Partners (EPD).

It's a highly diversified MLP focused on two main businesses.

Annual Report

MPLX was founded by Marathon Petroleum (MPC), the largest independent refiner in America.

MPLX initially owned the pipelines that MPC needed to transport oil to its refiners and final products to its gas stations and other customers.

In 2015, MPLX acquired MarkWest, the largest owner of gas gathering and processing infrastructure in Utica, and Marcellus shale, the second-largest store of natural gas on earth (the largest is in Canada).

Annual Report

MarkWest brought a lot of diversification, though at the cost of shorter contracts.

MPC has five to 10-year contracts, and most gas-gathering contracts are four to eight years.

However, the benefits of diversification are worth the slightly less stable nature of the natural gas and natural gas liquids businesses.

That's because MPC completed the last dropdown assets in 2018 in an $8.1 billion deal that eliminated incentive distribution rights in exchange for additional equity.

This was part of streamlining MPLX into a fully self-funding MLP that's zero-reliant on new equity to fund its growth. In 2018, MPC bought Andeavor, a large refiner that became the largest independent refiner in the country.

Following the acquisition, MPLX acquired Andeavor Logistics LP in 2019. This acquisition was part of a strategic effort to consolidate midstream assets and streamline operations under MPLX. The merger involved a unit-for-unit transaction valued at approximately $14 billion, including the assumption of debt. This move allowed MPLX to expand its midstream infrastructure and increase its scale and competitiveness in the industry.

Specifically, MPLX has diversified outside of the Marcellus and Utica shale of Appalachia and into oil-producing regions in North Dakota (Bakken shale) and the prolific Permian Basin of West Texas.

MPLX has a policy of 3.5X to 4X leverage, but it's much lower.

Leverage = debt/EBITDA (cash flow).

FactSet

MPLX has a strong credit rating and low default risk. Its fundamental default (bankruptcy) risk remains stable, even though its price can sometimes be volatile.

MPLX Balance Sheet Consensus Forecast

Year Debt/EBITDA Net Debt/EBITDA (5 Or Less Safe According To Credit Rating Agencies) Interest Coverage (2+ Safe) 2023 3.27 3.12 4.46 2024 3.16 2.90 4.64 2025 2.75 2.69 4.97 2026 2.62 2.46 5.31 2027 2.47 NA NA 2028 2.28 NA NA 2029 2.04 NA NA Annualized Change -7.1% -7.6% 5.9% Click to enlarge

(Source: FactSet)

MPLX has some of the lowest leverage in the industry, which is lower than even A-rated EPD. And that leverage ratio is expected to approach 2X in 2029.

MPLX's strong balance sheet gives it the flexibility to eventually make debt-financed acquisitions that can quickly boost cash flow growth.

Solid Growth Prospects For Years To Come

FactSet Research Terminal

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

MPLX has some of the best growth prospects of any blue-chip midstream. Analysts expect 6% to 7% growth over time, driven about 15% (1% per year) through $400 million annual buybacks.

FactSet Research Terminal

MPLX pays $3.4 billion in annual distributions and generates $4.4 billion in free cash flow, which means $1 billion in retained free cash flow.

With a solid 6% growth rate in free cash flow, MPLX is expected to grow distributions by 5% annually, which is among the most generous of any midstream.

Analysts expect an 8% yield today, 5% long-term dividend growth, and 13% income growth over time if you reinvest the dividends.

What are the growth projects driving this?

MPLX is actively pursuing several growth projects primarily focused on expanding its infrastructure in the Marcellus and Permian basins. In the Permian, MPLX is advancing its natural gas strategy with projects like the Blackcomb pipeline, which is expected to be operational by the second half of 2026. The company is also expanding its natural gas liquids strategy through the BANGL pipeline, which will reach a capacity of 250,000 barrels per day by the first quarter of 2025. Additionally, MPLX is increasing its processing capacity in the Delaware Basin with the Preakness II and Secretariat gas processing plants, bringing total processing capacity to 1.4 billion cubic feet per day by 2025. MPLX's growth backlog includes these projects and others, with a capital spending plan of $1.1 billion for 2024, of which $950 million is allocated to growth capital.

In the long term, the MLP plans to transition to renewable diesel and natural gas.

Renewable Diesel

Renewable diesel is a fuel from renewable resources like vegetable oils, animal fats, and recycled cooking oil. Unlike traditional diesel derived from crude oil, renewable diesel is produced through hydrogenation, which removes impurities and makes it chemically similar to petroleum diesel. This means it can be used in any diesel engine without modifications. Renewable diesel burns cleaner than traditional diesel, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and air pollutants and making it a more environmentally friendly option. It's also biodegradable and has a lower carbon footprint, contributing to efforts to combat climate change.

Renewable Natural Gas ((RNG))

Renewable natural gas (biomethane) is produced from organic waste materials such as food scraps, animal manure, and plant waste. These materials decompose and produce biogas, which is then cleaned and upgraded to have a similar quality to conventional natural gas. RNG can be used for heating, cooking, and vehicle fuel. It's considered a renewable energy source because it captures methane emissions that would otherwise enter the atmosphere, thus reducing greenhouse gases. RNG can be distributed through existing natural gas pipelines and infrastructure, making it a versatile and sustainable energy option.

Biodiesel is a potential bridge option for trucking, and RNG is a potential long-term solution for green cement and steel production, which requires natural gas.

Valuation: A Wonderful Company At A Fair Price

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

MPLX is trading at fair value, which is an 8% very low-risk yield, with a sub 2% risk of a payout cut even in severe recessions.

It has never cut its distribution and has an 11-year distribution growth streak every year it's existed.

3-Year Consensus Total Return Potential: 45% = 17% annually vs 39% S&P (13% annually)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

5-Year Consensus Total Return Potential: 105% = 14% annually vs 85% S&P (13% annually)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

MPLX offers a solid 14% annualized return potential over the next five years; over half of that is tax-deferred income.

It might not be highly undervalued, but it still offers total return potential on par with EPD (16% annualized) and ENB (15%), which are much more undervalued but slower growing and slightly lower yielding.

Risks To Consider: Why MPLX Isn't Right For Everyone

MPLX is a Master Limited Partnership, which means it has complex tax implications for investors in the US and overseas.

Enterprise Products Partners: An A-Rated 7.3% Yielding Dividend Aristocrat With Room To Run

See the risk section for detailed tax implications of MLPs.

MPLX uses a K1 tax form, which means that it's best owned in taxable accounts to take advantage of the tax-deferred nature of its distribution.

As for fundamental risk, MPLX is still about 50% reliant on Marathon Petroleum for its revenues, which is gradually diversifying over time.

However, while MPC's long-term take-or-pay contracts are very secure, MPLX's credit rating is tied to BBB-stable MPCs.

That's why its leverage ratio, which is lower than almost any other MLPs, isn't A-rated and likely won't be for the foreseeable future.

At the moment, analysts expect slightly better growth than EPD (which does have an A-credit rating) and lower capital costs because MPLX is smaller and is growing off a smaller base.

However, should MPLX's growth projects fail to deliver the expected growth, then management, provided by MPC, might decide to convert to a C-corp.

MPC owns 64% of MPLX, so management effectively has a 100% say over its run. That's been fine so far. However, a future corporate conversion might potentially result in significant tax implications.

MPLX last reviewed its tax structure in 2021. During that time, the company considered a potential conversion but ultimately maintained its structure as a master limited partnership. The decision was influenced by the tax implications and strategic benefits of remaining an MLP, which provides a favorable structure for returning capital to unitholders through distributions.

Since MPC owns 64% of MPLX and would face the highest tax bill if they converted, they likely won't. However, if MPLX is ever purchased by a corporation, such as Enbridge (ENB) or TC Energy (TRP), then it would become a taxable, potentially significant event.

The deferred income (up to 100% of your cost basis) would have some depreciation recapture that would become liable.

For example, imagine a $500,000 investment in an MLP that has been owned for 15 years. The cost basis is now zero because distributions have recouped the original investment amount.

Depending on your tax bracket, the tax bill for this investment could be as high as $185,000, a figure much higher than most investors can cover without selling other assets and triggering other taxes.

This is a hypothetical worst-case scenario that most people won't face. But recall the case of Magellan Midstream Partners, one of America's highest quality and best-managed MLPs.

ONEOK (OKE) bought them in an incredible deal for long-term investors in both Magellan and ONEOK.

Despite the deal being very accretive for OKE and resulting in a roughly 20% overnight profit for MMP, 45% of MMP investors voted against the merger.

That was purely due to the tax implications for some investors who didn't want a single large tax bill that created tax headaches.

In the case of MMP's acquisition, management didn't own a majority of the stock, so investors had a say. In the case of MPLX, MPC is the 64% controlling owner and can sell to any corporation they want, with investors having zero say over the matter.

As for long-term fundamental risks, the biggest risk is its reliance on production levels in the Appalachian region, which supports its asset base. If production volumes fall short, MPLX could face costly write-offs due to overinvestment in stranded gathering and processing (G&P) assets. This risk was underscored by a $1.2 billion write-down in 2019. Additionally, the company’s exposure to international demand for natural gas liquids (NGLs), particularly from China and India, poses a risk if demand doesn’t meet expectations.

MPLX's G&P business, especially outside the Appalachian region, lacks a strong competitive moat, making it difficult to value long-term acreage dedication agreements. This vulnerability was evident when MPLX impaired $3.4 billion in goodwill and equity investments in early 2020.

The company also faces potential impacts from the peaking of U.S. oil demand and the economics of individual refineries. If a national carbon tax is implemented, managing carbon emissions could become costly. Additionally, MPLX must navigate social and legal challenges, such as the potential shutdown of the Dakota Access and Tesoro High Plains pipelines, which could impact its operations and financial performance.

If the long-term energy transition plan fails, MPLX might fail to deliver long-term income growth above the 2.3% bond investors expect over the next 30 years.

FactSet

For now, the bond market is willing to bet millions that MPLX will be around in 2058, which is almost 34 years from now.

That's not as long as some rivals, who have more confident bond investors, will be around for 50-plus years.

EPD 54-year bonds indicate it will be around 2078.

ENB has 60-year bonds that will mature in 2084.

TRP has 57-year bonds that mature in 2081.

S&P

S&P LT Risk Management Score Rating 0% to 9% Very Poor 10% to 19% Poor 20% to 29% Suboptimal 30% to 59% Acceptable 60% to 69% Good 70% to 79% Very Good 80+% Exceptional MPLX 73.63% Global Percentile 97.08% Click to enlarge

(Source: S&P)

MPLX has very good risk management, according to S&P, based on how it manages its numerous risk metrics relative to the #1 name in each industry for each risk metric.

According to S&P, MPLX is among the top 3% of companies in managing its complex risk profile.

But that doesn't mean that this Super SWAN can't be volatile. A highly stable cash flow supports the income. The distribution was never cut, not even when oil hit -$38 in April 2020.

However, its volatility can sometimes be extreme, and potential investors must know this.

Total Returns Since 2012

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

MPLX has kept up with high-yield stocks over time, but its volatility has been very high, largely because MLPs were in a bubble in 2014.

That bubble burst during the OPEC oil wars with US shale producers, resulting in a lost decade for energy that resulted in terrific income but eye-watering volatility.

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

MPLX's average 12-month return is 16%. However, thanks to strong bear market declines, the average rolling returns are much lower, and from its 2014 bubble peak to 2021, it lost 54%, including distributions.

Unless it becomes wildly overvalued again, such long bear markets are unlikely to repeat, but the volatility in any given bear market or month can be wild.

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

Super SWAN quality ratings don't mean "low volatility." They mean a low risk of payout cuts and, thus, dependable income that grows over time, usually each year.

Worst 10 Months Since 2012

MPLX S&P 500 Year Month Return Return 2020 3 -42.73% -12.46% 2015 9 -22.99% -2.54% 2016 1 -21.76% -4.98% 2015 7 -21.38% 2.26% 2016 2 -14.28% -0.08% 2020 9 -13.85% -3.74% 2020 2 -13.11% -7.92% 2022 6 -11.53% -8.25% 2014 7 -11.49% -1.34% 2015 8 -10.90% -6.10% Average -18.40% -4.52% Median -14.07% -4.36% Click to enlarge

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Best 10 Months Since 2012

MPLX S&P 500 Year Month Return Return 2020 4 55.77% 12.70% 2020 11 26.89% 10.88% 2013 12 17.03% 2.59% 2019 1 15.91% 8.01% 2013 3 14.56% 3.80% 2016 3 14.46% 6.72% 2014 10 13.73% 2.36% 2014 6 12.84% 2.06% 2022 10 11.76% 8.13% 2022 7 11.53% 9.21% Average 19.45% 6.65% Median 14.51% 7.37% Click to enlarge

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Remember that volatility is your best friend if you own a quality company and reinvest the dividends.

As long as cash flow remains stable and dividends are not cut, high volatility drives higher income over time and results in months with price gains that are Buffett like.

In two months of 2020, the Pandemic oil crash, the worst in human history, saw two monthly gains of more than 20%. That's Buffett-like annual returns in a single month.

April 2020 saw MPLX soar 55% in a month when oil hit $38.

Business Insider

Ycharts

Bottom Line: Low Risk 8% Yielding Blue-Chip Bargains Are Available If You Know Where To Look

MPLX is a great example of how, even in a market dominated by growth stocks trading at somewhat speculative valuations, low-risk, ultra-yielding blue chips can always be found.

Blue chips that can pay 8% in tax-deferred income with 6% to 7% long-term growth and deliver 14% to 15% potential returns are superior to what the Nasdaq has delivered over the last four decades.

MPLX is a prime example of how wonderful companies at fair prices are always available, even with the market near record highs.

As long as you're comfortable with the risk profile and the tax complexity of the K1 tax form, MPLX is an excellent choice for ultra-yield investors with a time frame of 34 years or less.