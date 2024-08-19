Brasil2

I have previously covered Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO), so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Earlier this month, Diamond Offshore Drilling ("Diamond Offshore") reported second quarter results mostly in line with the outlook provided by management on the Q1/2024 conference call:

Including reimbursables, total revenue came in at $253 million, down slightly both on a sequential basis and year-over-year as the Ocean GreatWhite remained off rate for repairs following the loss of its lower marine riser package in early February. In addition, the Ocean Patriot rolled off the contract during the quarter and is likely to remain idle until the commencement of its next contract in Q1/2025.

The company generated $8 million of free cash flow for the quarter, mostly due to lower than projected capital expenditures.

Diamond Offshore finished the quarter with $166 million in cash and cash equivalents and $550 million in debt.

Backlog of $2.03 billion reached a new multi-year high due to a two-year contract extension for the drillship Ocean BlackHawk as well as a new six-month contract for the drillship Ocean BlackRhino in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico at a calculated dayrate of $495,000. The contract includes two additional option periods.

On the flip side, a small contract for the Ocean BlackRhino offshore Guinea-Bissau was terminated by the customer:

On July 31, 2024, the Company received notice of early termination from its customer related to a previously announced, one-well campaign offshore Ivory Coast for the Ocean BlackRhino. In accordance with the contract, the Company is entitled to retain $8 million in prepaid customer deposits as an early termination fee.

As a result, the rig is expected to mobilize to Las Palmas for its special periodic survey and a managed pressure drilling upgrade. Subsequently, Ocean BlackRhino will mobilize to the U.S. Gulf of Mexico to commence its next contract in Q1/2025.

Due to the pending acquisition by a larger competitor, Noble Corporation (NE), the company abstained from providing guidance and holding a conference call.

As a remainder, Noble Corporation proposes to acquire all outstanding shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a cash and stock transaction:

As part of the transaction, Diamond shareholders will receive 0.2316 shares of Noble, plus cash consideration of $5.65 per share for each share of Diamond stock (...). Upon closing, Diamond shareholders will own approximately 14.5% of Noble's outstanding shares.

With Noble Corporation's stock currently trading at $38.47, the value of the offer calculates to $14.56 per Diamond Offshore common share.

As more than two months have passed since the announcement of the transaction, I consider a competing bid as highly unlikely.

In late July, the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 expired. However, completion of the transaction is still subject to clearance by the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission and shareholder approval.

A special shareholder meeting has been scheduled for August 27. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025.

At least in my opinion, Diamond Offshore Drilling shareholders should vote for the transaction as the combined company will benefit from increased scale, reduced competition and an anticipated $100 million in annual pre-tax cost synergies with 75% expected to be realized within one year of closing.

In addition, Noble Corporation remains highly committed to shareholder capital returns. The company's shares currently offer a 5.1% dividend yield, with the potential of increased payouts next year.

Moreover, the acquisition will result in Noble becoming the industry leader in high-specification drillships, the asset class favored by the majority of customers.

While the industry is currently experiencing a phase of reduced contracting activity, demand is expected to improve starting in the second half of next year and going into 2026.

Based on my $55 price target for Noble Corporation's stock, the fair value of Diamond Offshore Drilling's shares would calculate to $18.40 thus providing for more than 25% upside from current levels.

Bottom Line

Diamond Offshore Drilling shareholders should consider voting for the proposed acquisition by Noble Corporation as the combined company will benefit from increased scale, reduced competition and very meaningful cost synergies.

In addition, Noble Corporation remains committed to returning the significant majority of free cash flow to common shareholders, which should bode well for increased quarterly payouts and share buybacks next year.

Consequently, I am reiterating my "Buy" rating with a price target of $18.40.