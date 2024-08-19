OPP: Positioned For Falling Interest Rates, But There Are Some Risks

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund offers high income potential with a multi-strategy portfolio managed by different fund managers.
  • The OPP Fund has outperformed the S&P 500 Index over the past five months, which is unusual for a closed-end fund.
  • The fund is primarily a fixed-income fund, with more than two-thirds of its assets invested in this category.
  • Bonds appear to be fully pricing in all the near-term rate cuts that are likely to occur, so potential gains have already been received.
  • The Fund appears to still be failing to cover its distribution, but at least it trades discounted to net asset value.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Energy Profits in Dividends get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Origami dollar seedling being watered with coins

Richard Drury

The RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund (OPP) is an interesting closed-end fund (“CEF”) that appears to have a lot to offer an investor who is seeking to earn a high level of income from the assets in their

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. In addition, all subscribers can read any of my work without a subscription to Seeking Alpha Premium!

We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!


This article was written by

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
15.15K Followers

Power Hedge has been covering both traditional and renewable energy since 2010. He targets primarily international companies of all sizes that hold a competitive advantage and pay dividends with strong yields.

He is the leader of the investing group Energy Profits in Dividends where he focuses on generating income through energy stocks and CEFs while managing risk through options. He also provides micro and macro-analysis of both domestic and international energy companie. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About OPP Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on OPP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OPP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News