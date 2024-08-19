Richard Drury

The RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund (OPP) is an interesting closed-end fund (“CEF”) that appears to have a lot to offer an investor who is seeking to earn a high level of income from the assets in their portfolios. As is the case with the Liberty All-Star Funds, The RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund offers a multi-strategy portfolio with each strategy run by a different fund manager. This structure allows each manager to focus on their own core strengths and in theory provides the investors with the potential for higher returns. In many ways, this structure is like having multiple funds in one and that can work well for someone who wants to take a “hands-off” strategy toward their portfolio or who wants a “buy it and forget it” asset.

As is the case with most independent RiverNorth and DoubleLine funds, the RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund boasts a very attractive yield. As of the time of writing, the fund yields 13.39%, which is one of the most attractive yields that can be obtained in the closed-end fund space. Here is how it compares to its peers:

Fund Name Morningstar Classification Current Yield RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Fixed Income-Taxable-High Yield 13.39% Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) Fixed Income-Taxable-High Yield 8.99% BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) Fixed Income-Taxable-High Yield 8.37% Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (DHY) Fixed Income-Taxable-High Yield 8.90% KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) Fixed Income-Taxable-High Yield 10.25% Western Asset High Income Fund II (HIX) Fixed Income-Taxable-High Yield 13.49% Click to enlarge

I will admit that I do not believe that the Morningstar Classification for this fund is entirely accurate. The “Fixed Income-Taxable-High Yield” category suggests that this is a junk bond fund. The RiverNorth/ DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund does invest in junk bonds, but it also includes things such as closed-end funds and business development companies that boast significantly higher yields. As such, the fact that this fund boasts a significantly higher yield than most of the other funds in its classification category could be misleading, as the asset types are not entirely the same. With that said, though, this is still one of the highest-yielding closed-end funds currently available in the market.

As regular readers might remember, we previously discussed the RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in late March of this year. The equity market has generally been pretty strong since that time, although the same cannot be said for bonds. Indeed, the bond market has been flat all year. Investors realized that their initial predictions of a January or March start for interest rate cuts were unlikely to occur, but remain optimistic that interest rates will soon be reduced. The belief is that yields will not remain at their current levels for much longer, so it is time-critical to lock in high yields before the cuts. Closed-end funds have mostly been tracking the equity market, though, regardless of what they are actually invested in. As such, we might expect that shares of the RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund have performed fairly well since our previous discussion.

This is indeed the case, as shares of the fund have appreciated by 7.28% since my previous article was published:

As we can see, this fund not only managed to outperform both the domestic investment-grade bond (AGG) and domestic junk bond (JNK) indices, but even outperformed the S&P 500 Index (SP500). The latter is certainly an accomplishment, as it is quite rare for a closed-end fund to outperform large-cap common stocks, at least in terms of share price appreciation.

This fund’s outperformance over the period was actually greater than the above chart suggests. As I stated in a recent article:

A simple look at a closed-end fund’s price performance does not necessarily provide an accurate picture of how investors in the fund did during a given period. This is because these funds tend to pay out all of their net investment profits to the shareholders, rather than relying on the capital appreciation of their share price to provide a return. This is the reason why the yields of these funds tend to be much higher than the yield of index funds or most other market assets.

When we include the distributions paid out by both the RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and the indices over the period in question, we get this alternative chart:

Seeking Alpha

This makes the performance of the fund look even more impressive relative to the indices. As we can see, investors in the fund have realized a 13.67% total return since the date that my previous article was published. The S&P 500 Index only delivered a 5.97% total return over the same period. The bond indices both underperformed, but that is not particularly surprising given their relatively low yields.

As we are all well aware, past performance is no guarantee of future results. As such, we should look at this fund’s current positioning and the current overall market environment to derive a reasonable projection about where the fund may be heading in the future. The remainder of this article will focus on this task.

About The Fund

According to the fund’s website, the RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund seeks to provide its investors with current income and an overall total return. This objective makes sense given the fund’s strategy. The fund’s website describes the fund as follows:

While RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC believes that markets are generally efficient, closed-end funds offer a unique structure whereby investors can purchase a diversified fund and potentially generate additional return through the change in the relationship between the closed-end fund’s share price and Net Asset Value. RiverNorth also believes that combining a closed-end fund strategy with a proven fixed income manager such as DoubleLine Capital LP provides an attractive investment vehicle for investors.

Last week, we discussed the RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (RIV). It is a closed-end fund that invests in other closed-end funds with the intent of both collecting their distribution and profiting from the capital gains that can arise when and if a discount on net asset value declines. Some readers might point out that the RiverNorth Opportunities Fund also invests in business development companies, but a business development company is technically a closed-end fund that invests in private assets rather than publicly traded securities. The basic concept is the same though, in that investment management companies frequently trade at a different price than the actual value of their underlying assets, which creates a profit opportunity for investors. The description of the RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund that is provided on the website basically suggests that this fund is a combination of that strategy and a fixed-income strategy. Basically, this fund is what would result if the RiverNorth Opportunities Fund was attached to one of DoubleLine’s fixed-income funds.

The fund’s prospectus provides a slightly different take on the fund’s strategy, however. Here is that document’s description:

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by allocating its Managed Assets among the two principal investment strategies described below: Tactical Closed-End Fund Income Strategy (10% - 35% of Managed Assets): This strategy seeks to (i) generate returns through investments in closed-end funds, special purpose acquisition companies, exchange-traded funds and business development companies that invest primarily in income-producing securities, and (ii) derive value from the discount and premium spreads associated with closed-end funds. Opportunistic Income Strategy (65% - 90% of Managed Assets): This strategy seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through investments in fixed income instruments and other investments, including agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed and other asset-backed securities, corporate bonds, municipal bonds, and real estate investment trusts. At least 50% of the Managed Assets allocated to this strategy is invested in mortgage-backed securities.

This is likely to be disappointing for those investors who are attracted to the idea of exploiting the share price inefficiencies that frequently occur with closed-end funds. The prospectus description clearly states that the majority of the fund’s assets will be invested in what is, in essence, a closed-end bond fund with an emphasis on mortgage-backed securities. The yields on bonds are substantially lower than the yields available from closed-end funds. As of right now, the Bloomberg U.S. Mortgage-Backed Securities Index has a 30-day SEC yield of 3.92%. That is not likely to be attractive to anybody in today’s environment, especially when we consider that it is fairly easy to get 5% from any money market fund.

Here is how that yield compares to DoubleLine’s own closed-end funds:

Asset Current Yield Bloomberg U.S. Mortgage-Backed Securities Index (MBS) 3.92% DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) 10.37% DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL) 8.33% DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (DLY) 8.61% Click to enlarge

As we can clearly see, the closed-end funds boast substantially higher yields than the mortgage-backed securities. This comparison is only looking at DoubleLine’s funds, and DoubleLine itself is not known for having the highest-yielding closed-end funds around. For example, funds from PIMCO or Western Asset are boasting substantially higher yields.

As such, the fund may be sacrificing some income potential by devoting more of its portfolio to the bond strategy than to the closed-end fund strategy. We could argue that DoubleLine may be able to employ the same strategies here that it employs with its own closed-end funds to achieve a similarly high portfolio yield. While that is true, it is still limited by the yields of the initial assets. The strategy employed by most bond managers to achieve a high yield from their closed-end funds is to apply leverage. They then pocket an additional amount of money equivalent to the difference between the yield of the securities and the borrowing costs. That same strategy would work if an investor were buying closed-end funds as well, and it should be able to achieve the same level of income with lower leverage and therefore lower risk.

Personally, I would prefer to see this fund have closer to a 50/50 split between the closed-end fund strategy and the credit strategy. This would allow it to earn the same or a higher level of income with a lower level of leverage. Of course, investors who want that could just buy the RiverNorth Opportunities Fund along with one of the DoubleLine funds in equal proportions to achieve the same effect.

It appears that this fund has done the opposite, though. The fund has increased its weighting to the fixed-income strategy since the last time that we discussed it. Here is its asset allocation as of July 31, 2024:

RiverNorth

The previous time that we discussed the fund, it had 66% of its assets invested in the opportunistic credit income strategy.

The fund also slightly increased its weighting to the alternative credit strategy segment, which is curious. The fund’s prospectus makes no mention of this in its strategy description, but basically, this section of the fund invests in senior loans, collateralized loan obligations, and similar things. The fund’s third-quarter 2024 holdings report seems to point to these being fixed-rate loans made to small businesses, similar to the loans that might be made by a business development company or similar entity. There are a few floating-rate loans and collateralized loan obligations here, but they only accounted for approximately 12.40% of the portfolio’s net assets (2.87% in senior loans, 9.51% in collateralized loan obligations, along with a few collateralized mortgage obligations with floating rates).

An increase in allocation to floating-rate loans would be curious due to the simple fact that the market has assigned a 100% chance to at least a single interest rate cut at the September 2024 meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee:

Chicago Mercantile Exchange

As we can see, the market believes that there is a 100% chance that the target federal funds rate will be 475 to 525 basis points following the September meeting. That requires at least one or two 25-basis point cuts from the current level. If the Federal Reserve fails to deliver on that, it will punish the prices of bonds and naturally have a negative impact on this fund’s portfolio.

However, more importantly, few people would be loading up on floating-rate securities if they expect that interest rates will decline in the very near future. The price of these securities does not increase when the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates, all that happens is that their coupon payments go down. As such, the time to buy these securities is when you think that interest rates will either stay at their current level or rise. It is clear that the market does not believe this right now. While there might be someone out there buying these securities as a contrarian, it seems unlikely that the fund would be making this bet. Rather, the fund is almost certainly following the market on this one. This makes the 1% increase in weighting to the alternative credit strategy since our last discussion a bit confusing, but it is not necessarily caused by the fund increasing its weighting to floating-rate assets. Rather, the fund might have increased its weighting to the fixed-rate small business loans that occupy a considerable proportion of its portfolio.

The fund’s allocation to other closed-end funds decreased by 2% since our last discussion, to account for the 2% increase in the DoubleLine-managed-fixed income allocation and the 1% increase in the alternative credit allocation. The remaining 1% can be explained away when we consider that all of these numbers are rounded.

Leverage

As is the case with most closed-end funds, the RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund employs leverage as a method of boosting the effective yield and total return that it receives from the assets in its portfolio. I explained how this works in my previous article on this fund:

Basically, the fund is borrowing money and using that borrowed money to purchase fixed-income assets. As long as the purchased assets have a higher yield than the interest rate that the fund has to pay on the borrowed money, the strategy works pretty well to boost the effective yield of the portfolio. As this fund is capable of borrowing at institutional rates, which are significantly lower than retail rates, that will usually be the case. Unfortunately, the use of debt in this fashion is a double-edged sword because leverage boosts both gains and losses. As such, we want to ensure that a fund is not employing too much leverage because that would expose us to too much risk. I do not usually like to see a fund’s leverage exceed a third as a percentage of assets for this reason.

As of the time of writing, the RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has leveraged assets comprising 35.70% of its portfolio. This represents a slight increase from the 35.50% leverage that the fund had the last time that we discussed it, which is confusing. This fund’s share price has appreciated a lot since the prior publication date, so we would expect that its net asset value has also appreciated.

That is indeed the case, but the fund’s net asset value has not risen by very much over the five-month period. As we can see here, the fund’s net asset value is only up 0.11% over the period:

Barchart

The fund’s share price has appreciated by a whopping 7.28% over the same period. This is precisely what we discussed earlier in this article when I pointed out that the share price performance of a closed-end fund can differ greatly from what its actual portfolio delivers. This situation means that this fund has gotten considerably pricier over the period, which we will discuss later in this article. For now, though, we can see that the fund’s net asset value has been relatively flat since the publication of my previous article on it. As such, we would expect the fund’s leverage ratio to be relatively similar to what we saw the last time that we discussed it. This is indeed the case.

The fund’s current leverage ratio is above the one-third of assets levels that we ordinarily consider to be safe, which is concerning. However, fixed-income funds can usually carry a bit higher leverage than common equity funds due to the lower volatility of their assets. The RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund is mostly invested in debt securities, so we can consider it to be a fixed-income fund. Thus, it should be able to carry more leverage than would be safe for a pure equity fund.

Let us compare the leverage ratio of the RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund to its peers to determine whether the fund is using too much leverage given its strategy:

Fund Name Leverage Ratio RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund 35.70% Allspring Income Opportunities Fund 30.80% BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund 28.66% Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund 26.33% KKR Income Opportunities Fund 35.27% Western Asset High Income Fund II 32.28% Click to enlarge

As we can plainly see, the RiverNorth Strategic Opportunity Fund is more heavily leveraged than most of its peers. This could be a sign that the fund is using too much debt in its investment strategy and thus exposing investors to an unnecessary amount of risk. Admittedly, its leverage ratio is pretty similar to that of the KKR Income Opportunities Fund, but when we look at the comparison, the takeaway is that both of these funds are using more leverage than they should be.

Investors may want to be cautious here, as the fund is using a lot of leverage for its strategy, and this could result in the portfolio being much more volatile than similar funds.

Distribution Analysis

The primary objective of the RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund is to provide its investors with a high level of current income. To this end, the fund pays a monthly distribution of $0.1003 per share ($1.2036 per share annually), which gives the fund a 13.39% yield at the current price. As we saw in the introduction, this is a very attractive yield relative to the fund’s peers.

Unfortunately, this fund has not been especially consistent with its distribution over its history:

CEF Connect

As I stated in the previous article:

The fund’s distribution has been declining since 2019. The latest distribution cut came in January of this year, although it was a very small cut as the monthly distribution went from $0.1021 per share to $0.1003 per share. This is still a large enough cut to have a noticeable effect on your income if you own a substantial number of shares, however. It is also not what we want to see in an inflationary environment, as inflation is constantly reducing the number of goods and services that we can purchase with the distribution that the fund pays out.

The fund’s distribution remains at the same level that it was reduced to back in January. As is always the case, we want to ensure that this fund can cover the distribution, but we do not have an especially recent financial report that we can consult to use for that purpose. As of the time of writing, the fund’s most recent financial report is the semi-annual report for the six-month period that ended on June 30, 2024. This is the same report that was available to us the last time that we discussed it, so there is no reason to simply repeat our prior discussion.

We do note though that the fund appears to have over-distributed over the course of this year. This chart shows the fund’s net asset value from December 29, 2023 (the last trading day in the fund’s most recently reported financial period) until today:

Barchart

As we can immediately see, the fund’s net asset value has declined by 1.14% since the closing date of the fund’s financial report. This suggests that the fund did not reduce its distribution sufficiently earlier in the year and further cuts may be needed to prevent the destruction of capital. If this continues, we may see another cut in the near future.

Bonds are already pricing in interest rate cuts over the next year, so it seems unlikely that we will see much more in the way of capital gains from these securities. As the majority of this fund is invested in bonds, this could mean that rate cuts will not provide sufficient capital gains to offset the capital destruction that is going on here. Investors may wish to be cautious going forward.

Valuation

Shares of the RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund are currently trading at a 5.88% discount on net asset value. This is a much more expensive price than the 6.94% discount that the fund’s shares have had on average over the past month. As such, it may make sense to hold off a bit and wait for the discount to increase before buying the fund’s shares.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund appears to be almost exclusively a fixed-income fund even though it has three different asset buckets and two fund managers. The overwhelming majority of this fund’s assets are invested in a combination of public and private debt securities, and this proportion appears to have increased slightly over the past few months. While this does position the fund well in the event of a near-term interest rate cut, at this point all the rate cuts that are likely to occur are already priced in.

Thus, it appears unlikely that there will be much more near-term upside here. The fund is also more leveraged than its peers, so that could be a risk. Finally, it is also apparently struggling to maintain its current distribution and thus there could be a risk of another cut.