ATS Corporation: This High-Quality Compounder Is A Bargain At 16x Earnings

Aug. 19, 2024 4:38 PM ETATS Corporation (ATS) Stock, ATS:CA StockFLS, PH, ROK
Thomas Lott profile picture
Thomas Lott
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • ATS Corporation is a play on automation growth in manufacturing with exposure to electric vehicle battery outsourcing.
  • The stock is down ~40% from its peak, but has potential for over 50% upside in a couple of years.
  • Recent earnings show a slight EPS miss, but strong order bookings and backlog growth in non-transportation segments.
  • We are fans of management and consider the stock just too cheap at 16x earnings compared to peers well into the 20s.

Cars on production line in factory

alvarez

Summary

ATS Corporation (NYSE:ATS) out of Canada is a play on automation growth in the manufacturing sector with exposure to electric vehicle battery outsourcing. While the cycle is right now putting a dent in near-term growth (with Goldman recently

Thanks for reading!  We look for high quality stocks trading at attractive valuations in our Marketplace service entitled Cash Flow Compounders: The Best Stocks in the World. Our focus is high return on equity, high free cash flow stocks with a proven track record in compounding earnings at higher than market rates. There we provide in depth research, with 2-4 new, high quality ideas per month. Our portfolios have earned returns well above benchmark levels.  Sign up for a free 2 week trial to get my latest ideas!

This article was written by

Thomas Lott profile picture
Thomas Lott
12.87K Followers

Thomas Lott started as a portfolio manager at a hedge fund in 2003 and has worked as a financial professional for over 30 years. Thomas espouses Graham and Dodd/Buffett style investing, always on the lookout for high-quality equities at attractive valuations. He is a graduate of Vanderbilt University with an MBA from Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management.

Thomas leads the investing group Cash Flow Compounders where, along with NJ Value Investor, he aim to find the best companies in the world that are trading at attractive valuations. Features of Learn more include: their exclusive portfolio of compounders, 2-4 in-depth new ideas a month, live chat, and direct access for questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ATS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ATS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ATS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ATS
--
ATS:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News