JamesBrey

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) is my second-largest holding in the portfolio. I have put dividend reinvestment on pause, mostly because of just how large a chunk this specific REIT consumes from the total investment exposure.

Another reason why I initially — from early 2024 — decided to redirect the monthly dividends to other assets was related to O's valuation premium and other peers such as Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) and Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) offering (at that time) better risk and reward profiles.

However, after seeing the Q1 2024 earnings report and factoring in higher probabilities for interest rate cuts, I issued a more bullish article — Realty Income: Getting Close To $60 Per Share, Time To Buy.

As the title implies, I saw several reasons (see details in the previous article) why it might be worth for investors to deploy extra capital into O.

Relatively recently, Realty Income circulated its Q2 2024 earnings deck, which, in my opinion, further confirms the attractiveness of REIT's return prospects.

In this article, I will synthesize the key data points from Q2 that should be considered for any O's current or prospective investor. Meanwhile, I will also try to debunk two rather popular myths (or counter-arguments) for going long O.

Synthesis of Q2 report: O is firing on all cylinders

In a nutshell, the Q2 2024 earnings report includes all the necessary messages that are important for any yield-seeking investor, who wants to have predictable current income streams with a price appreciation component attached to the equation. This is also the lens through which I am viewing and assessing O's investment case — i.e., primarily gradually growing distributions with limited risk of being cut, and then only (as a nice to have element) some return potential from price appreciation.

For example, if we look at one of the most critical metrics, which is used to assess the cash generation dynamics — adjusted funds from operations, or AFFO, per share — we will notice a rather significant growth of 6% relative to the same period last year. For most of the REITs out there, growth at such a magnitude could be deemed as a strong result, especially in the context of retail focused players.

What is important to note here is that the major driver behind the increase in AFFO per share has not been the organic growth component. O has minimal periodic rent escalators and minimal lease expiries each year that could theoretically provide an opportunity to capture attractive leasing spreads. Instead, this growth has mostly stemmed from the M&A effects and extracted synergies from Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. deal that was not reflected in Q2, 2023 figures.

So, what this tells is that the M&A game is critical for O to secure decent growth, and for that to happen, two things have to be in place: 1) deal volume, and 2) positive spreads.

On the deal volume end, O continued to invest heavily by deploying incremental capital of ~ $806 million at a blended 7.9% initial cash yield (without the CPI effects considered). The funding mechanism was explained by adjusted free cash flows (circa $200 million), dispositions ($106 million) and with the remaining capital coming from additional borrowings.

The nuance to underscore here is the utilized funding mix. This did not include any additional equity sale, which is uncommon for Realty Income. The reason there has not been any equity issuance is clearly related to the current multiple, which is significantly below the historical average and, in the Management's view, just too low. Yet, given that cap rates are higher and above the pre-pandemic standards of ~ 5%, the Management has commented that it can deliver total operational return of 7% to 8% without additional equity (just relying on internal cash generation, debt, and factoring in the dividends).

On top of this, each M&A move that O makes does create a positive impact on the organic growth prospects, mostly from the rent escalator perspective. For example, the current annualized internal growth rate has risen to 1.5%, which is 30 basis points up from the pre-pandemic period.

On the spread end, O remains well-positioned as the cap rates have climbed higher, offsetting the negative effects from the increased cost of capital. The M&A volume executed during the quarter resulted in an investment spread of 293 basis points, which is well above O's historical average of 150 basis points. Part of this is explained by the positive divergence between cap rates and cost of capital (due to O's ability to deploy capital in the EU and UK), and part of this comes from a heavier reliance on adjusted free cash flows.

All in all, the Q2 data points signal that the investment case is still bullish with attractive outlook both on the dividend income and AFFO growth front.

Counter-argument #1: O is overvalued

Now, one of the most common arguments used by the bears is that O is aggressively valued, thus offering less attractive total return potential due to a depressed multiple expansion return potential.

Here are the facts.

First, if we zoom back and take a look at the past 3-year performance, we will notice that O is meaningfully behind its peers in terms of regaining back lost market cap. It lost this after the FED decided to increase interest rates in an unprecedented fashion. Please note that the peers that I have selected have investment grade credit ratings and a material presence in the same segments in which O operates.

Ycharts

Second, based on the 2025 estimated FFO generation and the current prices, O is trading actually below the sector average of 12.85x (i.e., the discount is around 6%). If we adjusted for small-cap, highly leveraged and extremely cheap Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE) that is included in the sector average calculus, the difference would have been even steeper.

Third, O's FFO per share growth for 2024-2025 is estimated to be 50 basis points above the sector average.

Since O is one of the largest REITs out there, one of the few with an upper investment grade credit rating, and since it has access to capture more attractive cap rates in other developed geographies should justify a premium. Yet, the picture we are seeing now is the opposite, which is a clear opportunity.

Counter-argument #2: O's tenants are suffering

Recently, there has been an increased chatter around the quality of O's tenant roster and that it poses some hidden risks for the future cash flows. The argument is that O has some tenants on the watch list, which sends a pessimistic signal on the occupancy level, especially once a potential recession kicks in. While I am not arguing that under such conditions we could see rising bad debt expense, I disagree, however, with a thesis that O has an elevated risk here.

In the Q2 data and the earnings call, we will find that such tenants as Rite Aid, Red Lobster, Walgreens and Family Dollar have been highlighted as challenging ones. Yet, here is the thing.

Rite Aid represents only 30 basis points of the total annualized portfolio rents. In the Q3, 2024 it is expected that it will recover from the bankruptcy, and thus continue to service rents with only 12 basis points of rent being still in the air until releasing or dispositions take place.

Red Lobster, which has also entered the Chapter 11 phase, accounts for 1% of the total annualized portfolio rents. Here, it is also estimated that the company will emerge from the bankruptcy in Q3 this year, which should warrant a continuation of the rent payments (at least the bulk of it with some potentially being subject to releasing and/or divestitures).

Walgreens has decided to close certain stores. The caveat here is that this process of store closures is set to take place over the next two and a half year period, representing only 26 basis points of total annualized portfolio rents. In other words, a relatively immaterial portion spreads across a long enough time in which O will have plenty of time to attract new tenants.

After the recent restructuring of Dollar Tree (i.e., formation of a NewCo Family Dollar), stores that constitute 5 basis points of O's total annualized portfolio rents are subject to gradual closures until 2026. Namely, the same immaterial effect as in Walgreen's case.

As we can see, the overall situation is healthy on an absolute level and even healthier if we consider the smoothening effects of gradual closures.

Finally, in this context, I would like to mention two additional things.

First, O is inherently an acquisitive REIT, which grows quarter by quarter as it allocates its free cash flows and incremental debt capacity towards M&A. Through this process, the tenant mix becomes more diversified, decreasing the risk sitting in the current watch list of tenants, as well as mitigating the potential negatives stemming from a single-tenant exposure risk.

Realty Income Investor Presentation

On top of this, O is rather active in the asset recycling front by making selective divestment to de-risk portfolio and access fresh liquidity. The guided divestitures for 2024 is estimated to be between $400 and $500 million.

Second, O has a well-laddered lease maturity profile, which allows neutralizing effects from temporary tenant struggles (and oftentimes from tenants that have entered Chapter 11 as well). This way, O has the luxury to make preemptive moves by attracting replacements for tenants that embody overly high risk.

Realty Income Investor Presentation

Finally, the commentary in Q2, 2024 earnings call by Sumit Roy — President & Chief Executive Officer — captures, in my opinion, the entire essence very nicely:

In addition, if they do take place, advance notice of potential store closures are of incremental value to us because they provide years, in many instances, to plan the optimal outcome at those locations where the client's plan is to leave while we continue to be paid rent. This $0.02 per share potential impact is manageable and is counterbalanced by the power and stability of our net lease business model, which is underpinned by diversification across more than 15,000 properties, 1,500 clients, and 8 countries on 2 continents. Hence, we believe it is important to separate the store closing headlines from the manageable impact they have on our financials.

The bottom line

Realty Income has yet again delivered solid quarterly results, confirming the overall attractiveness of its equity and dividend story. It has achieved a very high AFFO per share growth and provided the right signals that the growth is set to continue given the focus on M&A and enticing spread capture.

Moreover, since the underlying fundamentals have exhibited such improvements, there is no justified basis for talking about overvaluation relative to the peers. Theoretically, one could make a case that some of its struggling tenants should demand a discount. Yet, if we dissect the data, we will notice that a) the effects are immaterial, b) O's M&A strategy and back-end loaded lease expiration profile mitigate the risk significantly and c) given such aspects as an upper investment grade credit rating, scale and access to high cap rate geographies there is actually a sufficient ground to expect a premium.

As a result of this, I remain very bullish on Realty Income.