Tesla Faces Strong Competition In The EU And In China - Downgrade To Sell Rating

SimOne Trading profile picture
SimOne Trading
737 Followers

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc.'s stock performance has been volatile, currently down 19% year-to-date at $217/share.
  • Q2 2024 earnings show mixed results, with revenue up 2% year-on-year but EPS falling short of expectations.
  • Tesla faces challenges in China and Europe due to increasing competition from local manufacturers and changing consumer preferences. All things considered, Tesla is a SELL.

Centro di assistenza Tesla Motors con più auto Tesla di lusso all"interno.

Mesut Dogan/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This is only my third article focusing on Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), a company well-known to all and heavily analyzed by many experts. While my primary focus has been on stocks in the energy

This article was written by

SimOne Trading profile picture
SimOne Trading
737 Followers
Analyzing investment opportunities in EU and US

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TSLA:CA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSLA:CA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSLA
--
TSLA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News