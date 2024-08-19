Google Leads The Autonomous Vehicle Race, A Strong Rationale For Considering Its Shares

Doron Levin profile picture
Doron Levin
1.39K Followers

Summary

  • The global auto industry is stunned by Google's autonomous driving technology.
  • Waymo leads in self-driving technology with commercial robotaxi operations.
  • Alphabet's dominance in search and advertising faces antitrust issues, but the company remains a strong investment opportunity.
Waymo self-driven taxi

Waymo self-driven taxi. Streets of San Franciso.

Marc Dufresne/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Nearly 15 years have passed since the global auto industry was stunned by a 2010 story in the New York Times disclosing that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – that was its corporate name before the change to

This article was written by

Doron Levin profile picture
Doron Levin
1.39K Followers
I am a journalist based in Detroit, having spent almost my entire career writing about business and economic subjects for The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Detroit Free Press and Bloomberg. I'm the author of two books and am an acknowledged expert on the world automotive industry.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GOOG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GOOG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GOOG
--
GOOGL
--
GOOG:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News