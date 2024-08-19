Precipio, Inc. (PRPO) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 19, 2024 5:55 PM ETPrecipio, Inc. (PRPO) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.72K Followers

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 19, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ilan Danieli - Chief Executive Officer

Operator

Welcome to the Precipio Second Quarter 2024 Shareholder Update Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note that the conference is being recorded.

Statements made during this call contain forward-looking statements about our business. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as these statements are based upon our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements may be identified by words such as may, will, should, could, expect, intend, plan, anticipate, believe, estimate, predict, potential, forecast, continue or the negative of these terms or other words or terms of similar meaning.

Risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those set forth in any forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the matters listed under Risk Factors in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other risks detailed in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are available at www.sec.gov.

Statements and information, including forward-looking statements, speak only to the date they are provided unless an earlier date is indicated. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any statements or information, including forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Now, let me turn the floor over to Ilan Danieli, Precipio's CEO. Please go ahead.

Ilan Danieli

Thank you very much. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining our 2024 Q2 shareholder update call. I'd like to thank those of you who submitted questions. As

Recommended For You

About PRPO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PRPO

Trending Analysis

Trending News