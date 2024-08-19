10'000 Hours

ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) is an IT solutions provider serving both, businesses and government agencies. Its core offerings encompass IT product sales, professional services, and managed services, along with financing options for these services.

The majority of PLUS' revenue is generated from IT product sales, where PLUS operates as an intermediary for a long list of technology companies such as Amazon Web Services (“AWS”), Arista Networks, Check Point, Cisco Systems, Citrix, Commvault, CrowdStrike, Deepwatch, Dell EMC, F5 Networks, Foresite, Fortinet, Gigamon, HPE, Juniper Networks, Lenovo, Microsoft, NetApp, Nutanix, NVIDIA, Oracle, Palo Alto Networks, Proficio, Pure Storage, Rubrik, Splunk, Varonis, and VMware by Broadcom, among many others (according to its 10K form). The proprietary, professional, and managed services provided by PLUS are tailored to specific customer needs and industry requirements.

Although PLUS serves customers from diverse industries, for the year ended March 31, 2024, Verizon Communications Inc. accounted for 19% of its net sales while the whole telecommunication sector accounted for 25%.

ePlus (PLUS) has underperformed the S&P 500 slightly year-to-date. While the S&P 500 increased about 17% through August 16, 2024, PLUS' stock price increased by around 15%.

The company is not undervalued and faces potential challenges in the short term.

Revenue growth is slowing down

The revenue growth rate of PLUS was in the mid-teens level in 2022 and 2023. But it fell back to 8% in fiscal year 2024. During the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 that ended June 30, 2024, its revenue declined by 5.2% compared to the same period the previous year.

SEC Filing

ePlus' largest customer, Verizon Communications, plans to reduce its capital expenditures in 2024. Verizon right now has a projected CapEx budget of $17 billion to $17.5 billion, down from $23.1 billion in 2022 and $18.8 billion in 2023. This may translate to lower demand for PLUS' products and services in the near future.

The profit margin is no longer growing

PLUS' profit margins, such as gross margin, operating margin, and net margin, peaked around 2022. They did not drop much after 2022, but it appears that they are on the steady downward trend through today.

SEC Filing

Since PLUS is just an intermediary in the business of selling technology product, its gross margin in product sales is very stable over the years. Its service business historically generated significantly higher margins. However, the profitability of PLUS' service operations has declined in recent periods.

SEC Filing

One bright spot is that the share of revenue from PLUS' service business is growing. The hope is that it continues growing in the future.

SEC Filing

Valuation is not attractive

PLUS' P/E ratio now is 22.6. Although it is lower than its peers such as Accenture plc (ACN) with a P/E of 29.8 and CDW Corp. (CDW) with a P/E of 27.2, it is the highest in PLUS' history. Its price/sales ratio is slightly higher than 1, and tells a similar story. It is lower than ACN's 3.2 and CDW's 1.4, but at its own peak valuation levels.

Risks

A key upside risk is PLUS' ability to win contracts from other large clients and benefit from the increasing demand for AI transformation.

Conclusion

PLUS is a leading IT solution provider. Its current valuation, revenue growth trends, and profit margin suggests that it is not undervalued right now. The current price is not a great entry point in my opinion.